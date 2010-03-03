Gold Hold

Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea

Important
You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system.
The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight.
If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected.
The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system.

Special Offer
First 5 copies: 99 USD
Next 5 copies: 199 USD
Final price: 499 USD

Always make sure to load the proper .set file so that the algorithm runs with the correct configuration and achieves the projected performance.

Gold Hold H1
Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on H1, designed to exploit gold’s volatility with an accelerated growth strategy. It combines dynamic risk management with a statistical approach to multiply capital in a short time. Results are based on 2025 backtests using Exness Cent account.

Key Results and Metrics
Initial deposit: 200 USD
Total net profit: 4,061,425.69 USD
Profit Factor: 2.38
Recovery Factor: 2.96
Sharpe Ratio: 4.39
Expected Payoff: 7,795.44 USD per trade
Total trades: 521 (1,042 deals)
Relative equity drawdown: 93.94%
Maximum winning streak: 2 consecutive trades with 964,885.30 USD accumulated
Maximum losing streak: 67 consecutive trades with -119,999.40 USD accumulated
Balance curve observation: growth in impulses with retracements acting as “resets” of capital, consistent with an aggressive management style.

Average Activity Indicators
Trades per day: ~2.7
Trades per week: ~13.4
Trades per month: ~57.9

Average Returns
Profit per day: ~20,828 USD
Profit per week: ~104,139 USD
Profit per month: ~451,270 USD

Logic and Configuration
Execution on volatility breakouts mainly during London and New York sessions.
Money Management with fixed risk per trade.
For compound interest, activate mmRiskPercent = true.
Recommended risk profiles: conservative 1–2, intermediate 3, aggressive 3–5.
Important: the EA default values are not ready for live trading; you must load a .set file from the Comments section. Updated sets for major brokers will be published.

Requirements and Compatibility
Low-latency VPS recommended.
Default parameters optimized for Exness Cent; compatible with other brokers through adjustment.
Purchase includes one initial optimization for your preferred broker. Optimizing per broker significantly improves results.

User Profile
Designed for experienced traders with high risk tolerance seeking an aggressive approach on XAUUSD H1. Not suitable for all profiles.

Conclusion
Gold Hold H1 is an aggressive growth tool to take algorithmic trading to the next level. Small capital, extraordinary potential results, always conditioned to proper .set loading and broker optimization.


FREE
Skyway breakout scalping
Patel Manojkumar
Uzman Danışmanlar
skyway traders provides copy tradding , algo service and course this algo is based on breakout strategy with trailing stoploss which is best feature of this algo you can use on eurusd with default setting and you may change the 400tp points and set 10% risk of per trade msg me for discound or get more details about algo  telegram id- @pb150817 A breakout represents a price movement after a period of consolidation, often characterized by increasing volume and volatility. Basically, trader
GCA Scalping Ranges EA
James Peyton Jr Page
Uzman Danışmanlar
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. Join the conversation over at our Discord channel  -  https://discord.gg/ScsdkTnwyA I will do my best to be around to answer any questions and help set up. If you want to add your settings screenshots its more than welcome! The EA looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long an
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SpectraCore Genesis Altın için tasarlandı. Hassasiyet için geliştirildi. Diğerleri tereddüt ederken o harekete geçer. SpectraCore Genesis , sıradan bir uzman danışman (EA) değildir. Bu sistem, sadece XAU/USD (altın) işlemleri için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir algoritmik ticaret aracıdır. Genel geçer stratejiler yok, taviz yok — sadece yapılandırılmış mantık, risk kontrolü ve hassas algoritmik uygulama. Piyasaya körü körüne girmez. Bekler. Ve doğru an geldiğinde harekete geçer. Gerçek zamanlı v
Infinite Storm EA MT5
Radek Reznicek
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Infinite Storm EA is a safe and fully automated expert advisor that analyzes market trend and price movements and thanks to that is able achieve high rate of winning trades. Every order has StopLoss (either real or virtual) and EA has implemented advanced filtering functions together with spread and slippage protections. This EA does  NOT use any of the dangerous strategies  like Martingale, Grid or Arbitrage. This EA is fully customizable by user. This EA is not limited by trading pair or time
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Uzman Danışmanlar
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Quantum Grid Matrix
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ürün Adı: Kuantum Izgara Matrisi Kısa Açıklama: Dinamik bir ızgara sistemi kullanarak piyasayı akıllıca yöneten gelişmiş bir Uzman Danışman. Kuantum Izgara Matrisi, doğal fiyat hareketlerinden kâr elde etmeyi hedefleyen hesaplanmış bir emir ızgarası oluşturarak piyasa dalgalanmalarını yönetmek üzere tasarlanmıştır. Tam Açıklama: Akıllı Izgara İşlemleriyle Piyasanın Ritmini Kontrol Edin. Duygusallıktan uzak, metodik bir şekilde çalışan stratejik bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Kuantum Izgara Matrisi
GOLD Ranger EA
Arati Vivek Kamthe
Uzman Danışmanlar
NO GRID | NO MARTINGALE | 1:1 RISK-REWARD RATIO | NO AI STUNT |  Welcome to GOLD Ranger EA! GOLD Ranger EA is designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD pair in low-volatility, ranging markets, providing a safer, controlled approach to gold trading. Built without complex AI or risky strategies, it’s a straightforward, reliable system, by the people who are trading in forex as a team from more than 9 years. Live Signal: High Risk (2% Per Trade)   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2268757 Intro
EA Smart Golden Wolf Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The scalper EA uses strategies based on intra-bar trading on the H1 and H2 timeframes. Also many filters are used to find the right signals to open an order. The EA uses pending orders   BuyStop and SellStop. The EA trades on two pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY and two timeframes H1, H2. Also, the adviser can be installed on other currencies using the instructions:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726 The EA places a protective stop order on all orders. The adviser is safe and does not require any s
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold SWmax EA - Meta Trader 5 için en iyi Uzman Danışmanlardan biridir. Danışmanın benzersiz algoritması, teknik ve matematiksel analiz faktörlerini hesaba katarak varlık fiyatının hareketini analiz eder, karlı giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler ve gelişmiş para yönetimi ve lot çarpanı kullanır.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. M
Gold SDmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold SDmax EA - Meta Trader 5 için en iyi Uzman Danışmanlardan biridir. Danışmanın benzersiz algoritması, teknik ve matematiksel analiz faktörlerini hesaba katarak varlık fiyatının hareketini analiz eder, karlı giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler ve gelişmiş para yönetimi ve lot çarpanı kullanır.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker.
Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5
Sujit Kumar Patel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Gold Win Master Pro EA MT5" ile tanışın - PROP FİRMASI CANLI FONLU HESAP için En İyi Altın Ticareti UZMAN DANIŞMAN Çözümünüz. Yeni Sürüm: MT5 Versiyonunun "Gold Win Master Pro EA" Uzman Danışmanı. "Gold Win Master Pro EA" MT5 uzman danışmanını şimdi indirin ve özel LANSMAN'dan yararlanın. Daha iyi performans sunmak için mükemmel özelliklere sahip "Gold Win Master Pro EA". -XAUUSD M5 için Güncellenmiş Varsayılan Ayarlar. (Diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir). Daha yüksek zaman dilim
Saeed XAUUSD
Saeed Mastour S Alshahrani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Saeed XAUUSD EA is a fully automated expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the WEEKLY timeframe using a high-probability breakout strategy powered by Average True Range (ATR) -based stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop logic. It offers dual position sizing options — either dynamic lot sizing per $1,000 of balance or a fixed lot mode — making it highly adaptable to both small and large accounts. Although  $1,000   is recommended to use the lot per balance, fixed lot
