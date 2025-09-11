Super Breakouts
- Yardımcı programlar
- Muhammad Muzamal Ahmad
- Sürüm: 1.12
- Güncellendi: 25 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Best in GOLD and BITCOIN
Test in Demo before Real
For Further Asssitance and Set File Contact to Me.
Whatsapp Only Text +971547689055
🔑 Key Features of Super Breakouts By ZEEAM KHAN
✅ Core Strategy
-
Breakout Trading System – Automatically detects highs & lows of recent bars and places pending breakout orders.
-
Alternating Order Logic – Prevents consecutive orders on the same side to reduce over-trading.
-
Reversal Mode – Option to reverse breakout signals into mean-reversion entries.
✅ Risk & Money Management
-
Dynamic Lot Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance/equity.
-
Fixed Lot Option – For traders who prefer full control over lot size.
-
Risk Multiplier – Adjustable percentage-based risk for flexible risk management.
-
Maximum Pending Orders Control – Limits number of active orders per symbol.
✅ Trade Protection
-
Customizable Take Profit & Stop Loss in points.
-
Built-in Trailing Stop with trigger and step options.
-
Automatic SL/TP Adjustment to respect broker stop-level restrictions.
-
Order Expiration – Pending orders automatically expire after user-defined hours.
✅ Flexibility & Control
-
Timeframe Best for M1 – Can calculate breakout ranges from any timeframe.
-
Equity or Balance-Based Lot Sizing – Choose preferred capital reference.
-
Custom Magic Number – Easy tracking of trades in account history.
-
Works Best with GOLD, BTC & Brokers supporting pending orders.
✅ Reliability
-
Pre-tuned defaults for stability.
-
Optimized Code – Lightweight, fast execution, minimal CPU usage.
-
Auto-Reset Logic – Clears direction bias when no orders remain.
-
Full MT5 Compatibility – Uses modern MQL5 Trade functions.
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı