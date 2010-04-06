Emagic Advanced BB EMA Reversion EA

Automate a powerful and classic Mean Reversion strategy with advanced filtering and professional risk management.

The  Advanced BB EMA Reversion EA is a meticulously designed trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that implements a time-tested Bollinger Bands mean reversion strategy. It doesn't just trade blindly; it intelligently waits for the perfect setup, uses a long-term EMA as a trend filter, and protects your capital with a suite of professional risk management tools.

How the Strategy Works:

The core logic is simple yet effective. The EA identifies opportunities when the price moves to an extreme level outside the Bollinger Bands and then shows signs of reverting back toward the mean.

  1. Setup Condition: The EA waits for a bar to close  outside the upper or lower Bollinger Band, signaling a potential overbought or oversold condition.

  2. Trigger Condition: It then patiently waits for the next bar to close  inside the band, confirming that a reversion is likely underway.

  3. Trend Filter: To increase probability, trades are only taken in the direction of the long-term trend, as defined by a 200-period EMA.

    • Buy trades are only considered if the price is below the long-term EMA (buying a dip in an overall uptrend).

    • Sell trades are only considered if the price is above the long-term EMA (selling a rally in an overall downtrend).

Key Features

  • Intelligent Mean Reversion Logic: Uses a two-step setup/trigger condition to improve entry accuracy and avoid chasing price extremes.

  • Powerful EMA Trend Filter: Prevents you from fighting strong, established trends, significantly enhancing the strategy's robustness.

  • Dynamic ATR-Based Stop Loss: Stop Loss is not based on fixed pips. It's calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), automatically adapting to current market volatility.

  • Professional Risk Management:

    • Percent-Based Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates the lot size for each trade based on a user-defined percentage of your account equity.

    • Maximum Daily Loss Protection: Sets a "circuit breaker" to automatically suspend all new trading for the day if a specified loss percentage is hit, protecting your account from severe drawdowns.

    • Maximum Lot Size: Enforce a hard cap on trade size for extra safety.

  • Proactive Margin Check (New in v3.0!): Say goodbye to "Invalid Volume" errors on smaller accounts. The EA now checks for available margin  before placing a trade, ensuring every calculated trade can be executed.

  • Full Execution Control:

    • Max Spread Filter: Avoids trading during volatile, high-spread market conditions.

    • Slippage Control: Defines the maximum allowed slippage for order execution.

    • Time Filter: Restrict EA operations to specific trading hours (e.g., only London or New York sessions).

  • Clean On-Chart Information Panel: A convenient panel displays the EA's current status, trading state, spread, daily profit/loss, and more, keeping you informed at a glance.

  • Highly Customizable: All strategy parameters (BB Period/Deviation, EMA Period, ATR), risk settings, and execution filters are fully adjustable in the input settings.

This Expert Advisor is a perfect tool for traders looking to automate a logical, non-martingale, and safety-focused strategy. It combines a classic entry technique with modern risk management features to create a robust and reliable trading system.

Input Parameters

  • Strategy Parameters: BB Period, BB Deviation, EMA Period, ATR Period.

  • Risk Management: Risk Percent per trade, ATR Multiplier for SL, Risk/Reward Ratio for TP, Max Daily Loss %, Max Lot Size.

  • Execution Settings: Magic Number, Max Spread, Slippage, Trading Time Filter (On/Off, Start/End Hour).

  • Display Settings: Show/Hide Info Panel and color customizations.

Add this powerful and professional trading tool to your arsenal today! The free demo is available for testing in the Strategy Tester.

Keywords:

Bollinger Bands, Mean Reversion, Reversion, EMA, Trend Filter, ATR, Stop Loss, Risk Management, EA, Expert Advisor, MT5, MQL5, Automated Trading, Trading Robot, Bot, Daily Loss, Spread Filter, Time Filter, Margin Check, Non Martingale


