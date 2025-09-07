MyCandleTime

My CandleTime
This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart.
It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar.

Main Features

  • Shows countdown timer for the active candle.

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe.

  • Lightweight, does not overload the terminal.

  • Adjustable font size and name.

How to Use
Simply attach the indicator to a chart.
You can customize font size, color, and font to fit your charting style.

Parameters

  • FontSize  – adjust text size.

  • Color  – choose display color.

  • FontName  – choose Font.



Önerilen ürünler
Austin Currency Strength
Augustine Kamatu
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   This indicator is the best so far at determining the currency strength of each pair. It provides stable values and is highly adaptive to market changes. It is a great tool to add to your arsenal to make sure you are on the right side of the trend at all times. No inputs required, it is simple plug and play. A Winning Trading Strategy This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a tra
FREE
ACD Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
ACD Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ACD indicator, developed by Mark Fisher, is a technical analysis tool in MetaTrader 4 used to detect potential market trends and assess trend strength. The ACD system is built around identifying the market’s Opening Range (OR) and using it to establish key trading levels. This range typically includes the first 30 minutes to one hour of market activity. After defining the OR, traders identify levels A and C, derived from it, to guide trading decisions. These le
FREE
TPX Calculadora de Lotes
TPX
Göstergeler
The tool that will help you calculate the lot accurately for the risk you need, if you want to risk 1% of your account, just enter the entry, target and stop values ​​ and you will have the lot size to use and only lose the chosen percentage. You can also choose a fixed value. This tool will help you with consistency, because you can only be consistent if you operate consistently and enter with fixed loss values, it is an INFALLIBLE way to be consistent!!!!
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Göstergeler
Bu bilgi göstergesi her zaman hesaptaki güncel durumdan haberdar olmak isteyenler için faydalı olacaktır. Gösterge, puan cinsinden kâr, yüzde ve para birimi gibi verilerin yanı sıra mevcut çiftin spreadini ve mevcut zaman diliminde çubuğun kapanmasına kadar geçen süreyi görüntüler. VERSİYON MT5 -   Daha kullanışlı göstergeler Bilgi satırını grafiğe yerleştirmek için birkaç seçenek vardır: Fiyatın sağında (fiyatın arkasında); Yorum olarak (grafiğin sol üst köşesinde); Ekranın seçilen köşesinde.
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Göstergeler
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Symbol Name Drawer
Ruslan Jakishev
Göstergeler
Add indicator "Symbol Name Drawer " on chart. Indicator creates text object with name of current symbol. You can change symbols on chart and indicator automatically changes text. Free to use. Simple tool. If you have any suggestion you can write me about it in comments. I try to improve this tool in future versions. Thanks for using my indicator. If you want to order something special in mql4 or mql5 message.
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Göstergeler
QualifiedEngulfing, ProEngulfing Göstergesi'nin ücretsiz sürümüdür. ProEngulfing , Advance Engulf Göstergesi'nin ücretli sürümüdür. İndirin buradan. ProEngulfing'in ücretsiz ve ücretli sürümleri arasındaki fark nedir? Ücretsiz sürümünde bir gün içinde bir sinyal kısıtlaması bulunmaktadır. QualifiedEngulfing Tanıtımı - MT4 İçin Profesyonel Engulf Deseni Göstergeniz QualifiedEngulfing ile precision gücünü serbest bırakın; forex piyasasındaki nitelikli engulf desenlerini belirlemek ve vurgulamak i
FREE
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.85 (33)
Yardımcı programlar
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Göstergeler
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Göstergeler
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Buy Sell Magic Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Buy Sell Magic Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Buy Sell Magic Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an adaptive trading instrument crafted to assist users in identifying trend directions, optimizing trade entries, and managing exits effectively. This forecasting tool utilizes inbuilt calculations to display buy and sell cues via arrow signs on the chart. In addition, it incorporates a zigzag overlay to filter minor fluctuations and emphasize the overall market direction visually. «Indicator Installation
FREE
Trade Journal Plus MT4
DigitalPrime
Göstergeler
Automated Trading Session Logging and Real-Time PnL Display   Overview Trade Journal Plus is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to automatically document your trading sessions and display real-time performance statistics on the chart. It helps traders analyze and review sessions efficiently—without the need for manual logging. Key Features Automatic Session Logging Automatically records trade entries and exits, trade duration, and session statistics as you trade. Real-Time PnL Display Shows the
FFx ParabolicSAR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener
Eko Baskoro
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener is a level indicator or a support resistance indicator that can be used to determine the level of support and resistance values. This indicator is free and easy to used in the Metatrader 4 platform which is built using the MQL4 programming language. Support resistance indicator is an important indicator that is often to used, but it is not available on the MT4 platform. This indicator can be used for all markets like forex, indices, gold etc and all time
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Göstergeler
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4 (4)
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ MT4 GÖSTERGESİ: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 ÜCRETSİZ MT4 ASİSTANI: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Bu ücretsiz aracı beğendiyseniz lütfen 5 yıldızlı bir derecelendirme bırakın! Çok teşekkür ederim :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Finansal piyasaların dinamik dünyasında hassasiyet ve güvenle gezinmek için nihai aracınız olan "Supply Demand MT4" Gö
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Göstergeler
Highlights trading sessions on the chart The demo version only works on the AUDNZD chart!!! The full version of the product is available at: (*** to be added ***) Trading Session Indicator displays the starts and ends of four trading sessions: Pacific, Asian, European and American. the ability to customize the start/end of sessions; the ability to display only selected sessions; works on M1-H2 timeframes; The following parameters can be configured in the indicator: TIME_CORRECTION = Correct
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Smart FVG (MT4) — Fair Value Gap Detect and visualize Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with ATR-aware sensitivity and optional alerts. Smart FVG identifies price ranges not overlapped by adjacent candles (FVGs) and displays them on the chart as bullish/bearish zones. Shading and colors are configurable. Optional alerts can notify you when new gaps appear or when existing gaps are filled. This is a   visual analysis tool ; it does not execute trades. Key features Automatic FVG detection and clear chart an
FREE
The True Market Indicator
Thomas William Kelly
Göstergeler
The Ultimate Indicator For Trading Trend This indicator clearly shows you the strength of the market in one direction or the other, which means that you can trade knowing you are either with or against the market. When used in conjunction with the +3R principles you are sure to have some serious results. The +3R Principles Routine - This is when you trade and how often  Rules - This is the rule you follow  Risk:Reward - This is the percentage amount of your account which is at risk Whether you t
FREE
FFx RSI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Göstergeler
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Positive Volume Oscillator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Positive Volume Oscillator (PVO) MetaTrader 4 The Positive Volume Oscillator (PVO) is a useful technical indicator available in MetaTrader 4. As part of the oscillator category, it focuses on volume fluctuations to anticipate potential price movements. This indicator displays two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with periods of 10 and 2 within its dedicated window. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |   Positive Volume Oscillator MT5   | ALL Products By  Tradin
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT4
Francisco Rayol
Göstergeler
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in re
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Paneli MT4 , Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 için ücretsiz bir eklenti ve harika bir varlıktır. 5 kullanıcı tarafından özelleştirilmiş zaman çerçevesi ve toplamda 16 değiştirilebilir sembol/araç için mevcut Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 sinyalini gösterir. Kullanıcı, Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 'ün içerdiği 10 standart göstergeden herhangi birini etkinleştirme/devre dışı bırakma seçeneğine sahiptir. 10 standart gösterge özelliğinin tümü, Matrix Arrow Indicato
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Göstergeler
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Piercing Line Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Piercing Line Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Piercing Line Indicator is a candlestick-based trading tool that automatically identifies and highlights Piercing Line patterns on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) chart.  This pattern is a classic reversal signal , typically indicating the end of a trend and the beginning of a potential reversal. The indicator visually represents: ·          Bullish piercing patterns with a blue box ·          Bearish piercing patterns with a pink box «Indicator Installation & Us
FREE
Color Macd Tf
Syarif Nur Arief
Göstergeler
MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (53)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (9)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Velora EA – Grid ve Uyarlanabilir Trailing Breakout Sistemi Velora, Anında Volatilite Çıkışı (IVB) temelinde tasarlanmış, uyarlanabilir bir Grid Motoru, dinamik takip mantığı, kısmi kapanış mekanizmaları ve otomatik volatilite tabanlı girişlere sahip yüksek kaliteli bir Uzman Danışmandır. Saldırganlık, güvenlik ve uyum sağlama yeteneğinin bir karışımını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Velora, yalnızca tepkisel değil, aynı zamanda duyarlıdır. Temel Güçler IVB Breakout Motoru:   Gelişmiş oyna
My Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.31 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyBTCUSD GRID EA, BTCUSD GRID EA'nın ÜCRETSİZ Versiyonudur https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99513 MyBTCUSD GRID EA, grid ticaret stratejisini kullanmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir programdır. MyBTCUSD GRID EA, hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için oldukça faydalıdır. Kullanabileceğiniz başka tür ticaret botları olsa da, grid ticaret stratejisinin mantıksal doğası, kripto grid ticaret botlarının sorunsuz otomatik ticaret gerçekleştirmesini kolaylaştırır. MyBTCUSD GRID EA
FREE
MyGrid Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
4.02 (52)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyGrid Scalper Ya sen onu yönetirsin ya da o seni yönetir. 2022'den beri 28.000'den fazla indirme - abartı yok, gürültü yok, indirim yok. Sadece anlayanların elinde tutarlı bir uygulama. Temel Bilgiler Sembol:   Herhangi biri (varsayılan olarak optimize edilmiş: XAUUSD) Zaman dilimi:   Herhangi biri (varsayılan olarak optimize edilmiş:   M5   ) Tür:   Yumuşak martingale ile ızgara tabanlı EA (varsayılan 1.5) Lot kontrolü:   Sabit lotlar için çarpanı 1,0 olarak ayarlayın Hesap türü:   ECN öneri
FREE
My Risk Management MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
My Fibonacci MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My Fibonacci MT5 An automated Fibonacci indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764114 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formatio
FREE
MyCandleTime MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My CandleTime This indicator displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. It is designed to help traders keep track of candle formation without constantly checking the platform’s status bar. Main Features Shows countdown timer for the active candle. Works on any symbol and timeframe. Lightweight, does not overload the terminal. Adjustable font size and name. How to Use Simply attach the indicator to a chart. You can customize font size, color, and font to
FREE
My Risk Management
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My Risk Management The Risk Management Dashboard is a visual tool designed to help traders monitor risk exposure in real time. With a clear and compact layout, it provides an instant overview of trading activity, enabling more disciplined and informed decision-making. Key Features Active Symbol Summary Displays all traded symbols with the number of trades, total buy/sell lots, and current profit/loss. Per-Symbol Risk Analysis Calculates and shows the risk percentage of each symbol relative to
FREE
My Fibonacci
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
My Fibonacci An automated Fibonacci indicator that combines ZigZag swing detection with comprehensive Expert Advisor integration through a 20-buffer system. More details about data specification and EA integration: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764109 Core Features Automated Fibonacci Detection The indicator identifies swing points using configurable ZigZag parameters and draws Fibonacci retracements and extensions automatically. It updates levels as new swing formations develop. Market Ad
FREE
TAwES
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Assistant with Equity Security (TAwES) This EA for helping manual trading (the EA will be activated when manual trade opened - Semi Auto) - This EA will be triggered by manual trading/first OPEN TRADE - If some manual trades have been opened and EA activated then all manual trades will be take over by EA separately. - This EA feature can be a martingale with multiplier, max order, and the distance can be adjusted - This EA will secure your Equity by max/loss Equity Setup.
FREE
Stomacd
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
STOMACD Divergence Detector - Professional Trading System "Revolutionary Stochastic-MACD Hybrid Technology with Full EA Integration" Transform your trading with the most advanced divergence detection system available! STOMACD combines the power of Stochastic Oscillator with MACD-style analysis to deliver crystal-clear divergence signals that other traders miss. Now with complete EA automation support! Why STOMACD is the Ultimate Divergence Solution 100% NO REPAINT GUARANTEE Confirmed signals on
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
MyGrid Scalper Ultimate, Forex, Emtia, Kripto ve Endeks için güçlü ve heyecan verici bir ticaret Robotudur. Özellikler: Çeşitli Lot Modları: Sabit Lot, Fibonacci Lot, Dalembert Lot, Labouchere Lot, Martingale Lot, Sıra Lot, Bahis 1326 Sistem Lot Otomatik Lot Boyutu. Bakiye Riski, Otomatik Lot Boyutuyla İlgili Manuel TP veya Kar Almak ve Izgara Boyutu için ATR Kullanımı (Dinamik/Otomatik) EMA Kurulumu Çekme Ayarı. Çekmenizi Para veya Yüzde olarak izleyin ve kontrol edin. MARJİN Kontrol ve Filtr
Black Bird
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sadece Martingale (Martingale Aşığı) karakterini bilenler için. Bu EA, REBATE üreteçleriyle ilgilenenler için çok iyi. Black Bird EA, Riskten Korunma Stratejisine dayanmaktadır ve gelişmiş bir algoritma ile ilerlemektedir. Black Bird EA, pazara en hızlı girişi yapmak için akıllı algoritmalar kullanan gelişmiş bir Saç Derisi ticaret sistemidir. Giriş anındaki piyasa durumuna bağlı olarak sabit/dinamik kar alma yöntemini kullanır ve çeşitli çıkış modlarına sahiptir. EA, işlemleri gelişmiş bir
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTCUSD GRID EA, ızgara ticaret stratejisini kullanmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir programdır BTCUSD GRID EA, hem yeni başlayanlar hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için oldukça faydalıdır.   Kullanabileceğiniz başka türde ticaret botları olsa da, ızgara ticaret stratejisinin mantıksal doğası, kripto ızgara ticaret botlarının sorunsuz bir şekilde otomatik ticaret gerçekleştirmesini kolaylaştırır.   BTCUSD GRID EA, bir grid ticaret botunu denemek istiyorsanız kullanabileceğiniz en iyi platformdur.
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Satın almadan önce lütfen birkaç ay boyunca   MyVolume Profile FV (ÜCRETSİZ Sürüm)   Demo hesabını kullanarak ileri test yapın .   bunu öğrenin ve sizinkiyle tanışmak için en iyi kurulumu bulun. MyVolume Profile Scalper EA,   belirtilen zaman diliminde belirli bir fiyat seviyesinde işlem gören toplam hacmi alan ve toplam hacmi yukarı hacim (fiyatı yukarı taşıyan işlemler) olarak bölen   Hacim   Profilini kullanmak üzere tasarlanmış gelişmiş   ve     otomatik bir programdır. ) veya aşağı hacim (
Miliarto Ultimate
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
an EA that use 3 Moving Average or Bollinger Bands indicators. You can choose one and setup the indicator selected as you wish.  Moving averages and Bollinger bands is one of powerful indicator. The recommendation to uses the main trend to enter the market, H1 or H4 timeframe for identifying the trend. and you can uses a short timeframe to enter the market and setup how the EA allowed trade direction  (Buy only, Sell only, or both) within short time frame. The EA have : - Take Profit and Stop Lo
MurreyGannQuantum
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763757 CORE FEATURES Technical Implementation: Murrey Math Levels: 9 dynamic su
MurreyGannQuantum MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Göstergeler
MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The Non-Repainting Guarantee: Why It Matters What Does Non-Repainting Really Mean? A non-repainting indicator maintains its h
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt