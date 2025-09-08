Gold Bull and Bear Trend

5

Hello Folks,

PLEASE READ COMPLETE BEFORE USING EA.

Default setting is with minimum 0.3 and maximum 0.5 lots for auto lot with maximum daily loss limit as $4000. You can change settings as per your like.

Screenshots are with 1 year results.

Giving away this profitable EA of Gold that gives best results on 1 min time frame, 15 mins and higher. Try different time frames and use.

It's a pure strategy based EA with SL & TP.

Stops and Take Profit will adjust as per market volatility.

Every deal will open with sl. and tp. Since every deal comes with sl. and tp. then there will be drawdowns... but if you let EA keep on trading for long term then it will give good results... Its not a martingale or positions hoarding EA that blows accounts but instead it close deal if its not in favor...

Its a Long Term Strategic EA that gives good results. Not an overnight become rich scheme!!!!!!!!!!!!

Please note "News Filter" is in EA but it is Not Implemented. To have good results, it has always traded with and without news but you can manage it manually.

Its profitable on all brokers as its been back tested and with live trading on different brokers... 

For any information, message me but if I do not reply then do not get offended as I am not always online. Thanks!


İncelemeler 1
Tamara Huber
166
Tamara Huber 2025.09.09 12:42 
 

Top läuft bei mir gut danke

Önerilen ürünler
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Uzman Danışmanlar
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
Exp THE X FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.79 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Standart göstergeler üzerinde çalışan MetaTrader 5 için evrensel otomatik Uzman Danışman. EvrenselEA Constructor EA, geniş bir işlev seti ile sağlanır. Bir pozisyon açmak için 20 sinyalden birini ve MetaTrader paketinde bulunan standart göstergelerin sinyallerini sıralamak için 20 filtreden 5'ini seçebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, gösterge parametrelerini ayarlayabilir, bir zaman çerçevesi seçebilir ve her sinyal için bir sinyal çubuğu belirleyebilirsiniz. Ayrıca MetaTrader 4 terminali için X EA'yı indire
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Ultimate Arbitrage Machines
Themichl LLC
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ultimate Arbitrage Machines EA is a professional-grade solution designed for both statistical and triangular arbitrage in forex markets. This EA adaptively captures mean-reversion opportunities while employing robust risk controls. It features dynamic threshold adjustment, adaptive risk management, multi-strategy execution, and real-time market adaptation. The EA auto-calibrates Z-Score parameters, intelligently positions TP/SL, and uses multi-factor position sizing. It detects both statist
Fenghuang Rig EA
Sof'ia Vlasova
3.79 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fenghuang EA utilizes clustering principles in machine learning to analyze data, identifying groups of objects or events with similar features or relationships. It uncovers hidden patterns and categorizes objects by similarities, aiding in the discovery of causal relationships. The EA allows for in-depth data analysis, highlighting significant relationships without risky techniques like martingale, netting, or scalping, making it compatible with various brokerage environments. Read more about th
Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Expert Advisor
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Title: Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard EA Short Description: A powerful and fully automated trading panel that identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in real-time across multiple timeframes to execute high-probability trades with advanced risk management. Overview The Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard is your ultimate tool for dominating the forex market. It moves beyond single-chart analysis by scanning the entire market to find genuine strength and weakn
Revera
Anton Kondratev
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
REVERA EA,   EURUSD + AUDUSD + AUDCAD Piyasasındaki Güvenlik Açıklarını Belirlemek İçin Çok Para Birimli, Esnek, Tam Otomatik ve Çok Yönlü Açık Bir Araçtır! Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network ,     Not       Arbitrage . Default     Settings for One Сhart     EURUSD M15 REVERA REHBERİ Sinyaller Komisyon Broker İadesi Güncellemeler Benim Blogum Only 7 Copy of 10 Left  for 390 $ Next Price 590 $  Bu       bir       Çoklu   Par
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Gold Mining Smart EA
Adam Husen
Uzman Danışmanlar
This MT5 EA is specifically designed for the XAUUSD pair, but it can also be used on other pairs with some adjustable settings. This EA requires a minimum deposit of $300 for optimal performance and 1:200 Laverage, or you can open a cent account for it. There may be occasions when the Expert Advisor (EA) does not initiate a trade for one, two, or even several days. This is due to the fact that the EA is programmed with an in-depth formula designed to identify entry points with a greater likeliho
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Uzman Danışmanlar
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) ️ Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability r
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Uzman Danışmanlar
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Reset Pro
Augusto Martins Lopes
Uzman Danışmanlar
RESET PRO: The Future of Algorithmic Trading Revolutionary Technology for Consistent and Intelligent Trading RESET PRO is the most advanced automated trading solution, combining cutting-edge market analysis with a dynamic position management system. Our exclusive reset-and-recover methodology ensures consistent performance, even in the most challenging market conditions. Key Technical Features PROPRIETARY RESET MECHANISM Never lose trade direction again! When the market moves against yo
FREE
Defender of the Deposit
Alexey Viktorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
GoldPilot Pro
Viktoriia Khassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPilot Pro – AI-Powered Gold Trading GoldPilot Pro is a fully automated AI-based trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders of all levels, it delivers smart, adaptive trading powered by a self-learning engine. Key Features: AI-Driven & Self-Learning Learns from its own trades – success or failure – and improves over time. Account Flexibility Works seamlessly with accounts starting from $30 up to $100,000+ . Smart Risk Control You define your Risk
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
GOLD Slayer AI
Mohamad Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Slayer AI – The Ultimate Smart Trading Weapon for XAUUSD & EURUSD Unleash the power of true intelligent trading. Gold Slayer AI is not just another Expert Advisor. It’s an elite, market-proven algorithm tailored specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD . Designed with precision, this EA combines deep market analysis , AI-powered decisions , and institutional-level risk management —all packed into one smart machine. Why Gold Slayer AI? Smart RSI + EMA Filtering – Trades only in h
Hetzer News Trading
Murad Nagiev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hetzer News Trading, önemli haber bültenleri sırasında çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış akıllı bir ticaret robotudur. Önemli ekonomik ve finansal verilerin yayınlandığı zamanlarda piyasaya giriş yapmak için belirli zaman aralıkları ayarlayarak, işlemlerinizi önceden planlamanızı sağlar. Hetzer News Trading'in Başlıca Avantajları: Esnek Konfigürasyon: Haber takvimine göre ticaret programınızı önceden ayarlayabilirsiniz. Örneğin, eğer yarın saat 16:00 ve 17:00’de önemli haberlerin yayınlana
FREE
Ai King EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Petal Ronin
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Petal Ronin walks in the shadow of her elder blade, Sakurai Veilthorn — light-footed yet sharp in intent. She trades with quiet precision: a 21-period Simple Moving Average guides her path, while the 13-period ADX Wilder whispers of strength and weakness. Each strike is measured with a 144-pip reach, risking 13% in pursuit of clarity. To unlock her full potential — more tunable features, refined control, and deeper edge — summon the Sakurai Veilthorn demo . Please test her across many timeframe
FREE
Multi AI Advisor
Michael Schuster
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi AI Advisor - Gelişmiş Pazar Analiz Paneli 7 AI Modeli ve Manuel Ticaret Kontrolü ile Profesyonel Pazar Analiz Aracı Multi AI Advisor, yedi önde gelen AI modelini kanıtlanmış teknik göstergelerle birleştirerek kapsamlı pazar içgörüleri sağlayan yeni nesil pazar analiz araçlarını temsil eder. Ticaret kararları üzerinde tam kontrol sağlarken son teknoloji AI teknolojisinden yararlanmak isteyen profesyonel traderlar için tasarlanmıştır. Tam Dokümantasyon: Kullanıcı Kılavuzu Kullanım Öncesi Kr
FREE
Trade For Search
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Forward: Modern Trading System for the Forex Market General Description Trade Forward is an expert system designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Our goal is to provide traders with a powerful tool that meets the current demands of the financial industry, combining ease of setup with high performance. The system does not make bold promises of profit but instead focuses on the real capabilities and functionality it offers. System Architecture and Functionality Trade Forward featur
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Uzman Danışmanlar
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
BitcoinRobotMT5
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Guidebook Live signal: 2 000 000$ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288221 Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges befo
PZ Daily Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades daily breakouts placing bidirectional pending orders using the last day's trading range -or using market orders, as desired-, provided these price levels have not been yet tested. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN broker
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Gold News and Swing Trading
Kashif Peter
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli – Satın Almadan Önce Lütfen Okuyun Bu EA, farklı önerilen zaman dilimleri ve ayarlarla hem Haber İşlemleri hem de Salınım İşlemleri için kullanılabilir. Lütfen dikkat: 1 dakikalık işlem stratejisi yalnızca belirli yüksek etkili haber olayları sırasında kullanılmalıdır. Normal işlem günlerinde kullanmayın, çünkü muhtemelen kayıplara neden olur. Normal piyasa koşulları için lütfen işlem yapmak üzere 4 saatlik ve Günlük zaman dilimlerini kullanın. İşlem Modları Haber İşlemleri → M1 zaman
Gold Bull and Bear
Kashif Peter
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello Folks, PLEASE READ COMPLETE BEFORE USING EA. Giving away this profitable EA of Gold that gives best results on 1 min time frame and higher but it gives best results on 1 min. It's a pure strategy based EA with SL & TP. Stops and Take Profit will adjust as per market volatility. Every deal will open with sl. and tp. Since every deal comes with sl. and tp. then there will be drawdowns... but if you let EA keep on trading for long term then it will give good results... Its not a martingale or
FREE
Quantum Breakout
Kashif Peter
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Quantum Breakout Indicator is an indicator that is based on the Higher Lows and Lower Highs strategy. It can be used on any time frame and on all trading instruments. It can also be used for Mean Reversion  strategy if you know how to trade in consolidation or choppy market. The breakout zones  Highest low (upper line) and Lowest high (lower line) is based  on   swing points   (peaks and troughs) in price action, regardless of the bar count. But, if someone wants to add manually bars then they c
FREE
Quantum Breakout MT5
Kashif Peter
Göstergeler
Quantum Breakout Indicator is an indicator that is based on the   Higher Lows and Lower Highs   strategy. It can be used on any time frame and on all trading instruments. It can also be used for   Mean Reversion  strategy if you know how to trade in consolidation or choppy market. The breakout zones  Highest low   (upper line) and   Lowest high   (lower line) is based  on   swing points   (peaks and troughs) in price action, regardless of the bar count. But, if someone wants to add manually bars
FREE
Filtrele:
Tamara Huber
166
Tamara Huber 2025.09.09 12:42 
 

Top läuft bei mir gut danke

Kashif Peter
1576
Geliştiriciden yanıt Kashif Peter 2025.09.09 20:17
Danke!
İncelemeye yanıt