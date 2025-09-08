GoldMinerFX
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Van Hoa Nguyen
- Sürüm: 3.60
- Etkinleştirmeler: 12
GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time.
Basic Settings
- Currency Pair: XAUUSD.
- Minimum Deposit $1000
- Timeframe: 15M or H1. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
- Use EA with ECN or Raw spread account and enable hedging.
- Download history before backtesting (Press F2, find currency pair then Download). Backtest with pattern: Every tick.
Recommended Settings
- Lotsize = 0.01
- Martingale = 1
- Lot Multiplier = 2
- Pipstep: Enter Pipstep for Exness, Roboforex or brokers using 3 decimal places ( ABCD.xyz ) PipStep Manual = 03000/07000/15000/15000/05000/05500/05500/06000/06000/05000/05000/05000/05000
- Enter pipstep for other brokers ( ABCD.xy ): PipStep Manual = 00300/00700/01500/01500/00500/00550/00550/00600/00600/00500/00500/00500/00500
- TakeProfit = 3
- Use Equity Loss = false
- Remaining value when closing order = 70
- MagicNumber = 33333
- Slippage = 3
- UseTrailingStop = 0
- TrailingStart = 10
- Trailing Distance = 2
- UseBreakEven = 0
- Break Even Trigger = 5
- Use Trading Time = true
- Time Start = 03:00
- Time End = 22:00
- EAComment = Goldminer
- NewsFilter = true
- Minute After News= 90
- Minute Before News = 90
This is definitely a good gold trading bot. the author has developed a very secure and flexible breakout system which allows the client to change the entry according to his risk appetite. i appreciate this feature of the bot.