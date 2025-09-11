Dark Nova EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 12
This is a precision-engineered automated trading system designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Built on the D1 timeframe, it embodies disciplined risk management and advanced automation, executing fewer than 5 trades in total to ensure only the highest-quality market entries.
This EA is powered by a proprietary AI-driven logic that accurately filters strong market movements, eliminating noise and avoiding unnecessary trades. The result is a balance of consistency, restraint, and performance, making it a powerful yet controlled trading companion.
-
Automated Expert Advisor (EA)
-
Works on MT5 platform
-
Strict risk control
-
Max 4 trades at once
-
AI-driven decision making
-
Fully automated, hands-free
⚠️ The internal trading methodology of Dark Nova EA is proprietary and not disclosed. What you receive is a fully automated, battle-tested system that has already been engineered to combine AI intelligence, risk control, and precision execution without requiring manual optimization.