Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks

Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA

Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5.

This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are most profitable. It has been extensively tested and optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) and trending stocks like AMD, Microsoft, NVDA, and more.

How The Strategy Works

The core logic is based on a classic yet powerful combination of trusted indicators:

Trend Identification: The EA uses a Moving Average Crossover (e.g., EMA 21 crossing EMA 50) to determine the primary trend direction. This is a time-tested method for finding entry points. Entry Confirmation: To avoid false signals and entries into over-extended markets, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used as a filter. The EA will not enter a buy trade if the market is already overbought, nor a sell trade if it's oversold. Dynamic Exits: Instead of a risky fixed stop loss, the EA calculates the optimal Stop Loss and Take Profit using the Average True Range (ATR). This allows the EA to adapt to current market volatility, giving trades enough room to breathe while protecting your capital.

Key Features

Professional Trend-Following Logic: Combines MA Crossover with RSI for high-probability entries.

Advanced Money Management: Automatically calculates lot size as a percentage of your account balance, ensuring consistent risk control.

Dynamic ATR-Based Stop Loss: Stop Loss isn't fixed; it adapts to the market's current volatility for smarter risk management.

Profit-Protecting Trailing Stop: Locks in profits as the trend moves in your favor, securing your gains.

Robust Trade Execution Engine (v1.23+): Pre-Trade Margin Check: Prevents "Not enough money" errors by verifying free margin before opening a trade. Stop Level Validation: Automatically adjusts SL/TP to meet your broker's minimum distance requirements, eliminating "Invalid Stops" errors.

Fully Customizable Filters: Time Filter: Trade only during specific hours of the day (e.g., London or NY session). Spread Filter: Avoid trading when broker spreads are too wide.

Non-Martingale, Non-Grid: A safe and logical approach to trading. No dangerous grid or martingale strategies are used.

Optimized for Gold & Stocks: While configurable for any symbol, it delivers exceptional performance on XAUUSD and major trending stocks.

Recommendations

Symbols: XAUUSD (GOLD), AMD, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, and other trending stocks/indices.

Timeframe: H1 is recommended for a good balance between signal frequency and reliability.

Broker: Use an ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution.

VPS: For best performance, run the EA on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) 24/7.

Testing: Please backtest and run on a demo account first to find the optimal settings for your preferred instruments and risk tolerance.

