Ma Cross Over Ea

📌 EA Description

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a Moving Average (MA) Crossover Strategy with enhanced risk management, session filters, symbol filters, and expiry control. It is designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

🔹 Strategy Logic

  • Uses two Simple Moving Averages (SMA):

    • Fast MA and Slow MA (periods depend on selected profile).

  • Buy signal → when Fast MA crosses above Slow MA.

  • Sell signal → when Fast MA crosses below Slow MA.

🔹 Trade Management

  • Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are calculated dynamically using ATR (Average True Range) multipliers.

  • Lot size is automatically adjusted based on risk percentage per trade and distance to SL.

  • Trailing Stop → follows price using an ATR-based trailing distance.

  • Breakeven Option → moves SL to breakeven + buffer once a defined profit threshold is reached.

🔹 Risk Controls

  • Max Lot Cap → restricts the maximum lot size per trade.

  • Max Total Exposure → limits the sum of all open lots.

  • Cap Action → choose whether to only stop new trades or also close positions when exposure is exceeded.

  • Daily & Monthly Tracking → monitors daily profit/loss and monthly drawdown. EA can lock itself when thresholds are breached.

🔹 Session & Symbol Filters

  • Allowed Symbols → EA will only trade specific instruments (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD).

  • Trading Sessions:

    • 5x24 Mode → trades continuously except after Friday cutoff hour.

    • Custom Window → restricts trading to specific start and end hours.

🔹 Profiles (Pre-set or Custom)

  • Profile A (Conservative) → lower risk, wider stops, higher reward ratios.

  • Profile B (Aggressive) → higher risk, tighter stops, faster signals.

  • Profile Custom → trader-defined parameters for full flexibility.

🔹 Expiry Lock

  • The EA has a built-in expiry date.

  • After the expiry date:

    • EA continues managing open trades (trailing, breakeven, etc.).

    • EA does not open new trades.

    • Panel shows ❌ Expired in red.

  • Before expiry, the panel shows ✅ Active until [date] in green.

🔹 On-Screen Panel

The EA displays real-time stats, including:

  • Profile in use

  • Symbol

  • Daily % P/L

  • Trade count

  • Risk % per trade

  • Exposure vs max

  • Monthly drawdown %

  • Lock status (on/off)

  • Session info

  • Expiry status (colored line: green = active, red = expired)

In summary:
This EA is a risk-aware, profile-based MA crossover trading system with advanced trade management, session/symbol filters, exposure caps, and expiry protection. It is suitable for traders who want controlled automated trading with visual feedback and safety locks.


