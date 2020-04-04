Ma Cross Over Ea

📌 EA Description

This Expert Advisor (EA) is a Moving Average (MA) Crossover Strategy with enhanced risk management, session filters, symbol filters, and expiry control. It is designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

🔹 Strategy Logic

Uses two Simple Moving Averages (SMA) : Fast MA and Slow MA (periods depend on selected profile).

Buy signal → when Fast MA crosses above Slow MA.

Sell signal → when Fast MA crosses below Slow MA.

🔹 Trade Management

Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are calculated dynamically using ATR (Average True Range) multipliers.

Lot size is automatically adjusted based on risk percentage per trade and distance to SL.

Trailing Stop → follows price using an ATR-based trailing distance.

Breakeven Option → moves SL to breakeven + buffer once a defined profit threshold is reached.

🔹 Risk Controls

Max Lot Cap → restricts the maximum lot size per trade.

Max Total Exposure → limits the sum of all open lots.

Cap Action → choose whether to only stop new trades or also close positions when exposure is exceeded.

Daily & Monthly Tracking → monitors daily profit/loss and monthly drawdown. EA can lock itself when thresholds are breached.

🔹 Session & Symbol Filters

Allowed Symbols → EA will only trade specific instruments (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD).

Trading Sessions : 5x24 Mode → trades continuously except after Friday cutoff hour. Custom Window → restricts trading to specific start and end hours.



🔹 Profiles (Pre-set or Custom)

Profile A (Conservative) → lower risk, wider stops, higher reward ratios.

Profile B (Aggressive) → higher risk, tighter stops, faster signals.

Profile Custom → trader-defined parameters for full flexibility.

🔹 Expiry Lock

The EA has a built-in expiry date .

After the expiry date: EA continues managing open trades (trailing, breakeven, etc.). EA does not open new trades . Panel shows ❌ Expired in red.

Before expiry, the panel shows ✅ Active until [date] in green.

🔹 On-Screen Panel

The EA displays real-time stats, including:

Profile in use

Symbol

Daily % P/L

Trade count

Risk % per trade

Exposure vs max

Monthly drawdown %

Lock status (on/off)

Session info

Expiry status (colored line: green = active, red = expired)

⚡ In summary:

This EA is a risk-aware, profile-based MA crossover trading system with advanced trade management, session/symbol filters, exposure caps, and expiry protection. It is suitable for traders who want controlled automated trading with visual feedback and safety locks.



