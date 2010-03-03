Aussie Hedger

Aussie Hedger is a fully automatic expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on various default Metatrader Indicators, Support Resistance, and Candlestick Formations. This forex robot uses fixed stop loss and take profit. It also has averaging features that can be turn on/off.

This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on AUDUSD H1 timeframe.


Setting Parameters:  

  • Expert Name - Expert Advisor name and trades comment.
  • Magic Number - EA identification number.
  • Trade Direction - Buy, Sell or Both. 
  • Multiple Entries - If true, sends multiple buys and sells.
  • Fixed Lots - Fixed lot size. 
  • Auto Lots - Automatically calculate dynamic lot size.
  • Auto Lots Risk - Dynamic lot size risk.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.  
  • Take Profit - Take Profit.   
  • Basket TP - Averaging basket target profit in account currency.
  • Trailing Mode - All Orders means trail all orders, First Only means trail first order only before averaging applied.
  • Averaging Settings. 
  • Time Filters.  


Recommendations:  

  • AUDUSD H1. 
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account. 
  • Account that support hedging.

 

Other products can be found here.


