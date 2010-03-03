Majors FX
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Piotr Stepien
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
After years of intensive research, programming, and testing using the latest technologies, Majors FX was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5.
This is a unique trading algorithm that detects price deviations between the currency pairs EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/USD.
The EA simultaneously analyzes correlations between these instruments to identify the most favorable trading opportunities.
Basic Requirements and Recommendations
Works simultaneously on: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/USD
Only needs to be launched on EUR/USD – the EA will automatically analyze and trade all three pairs
Minimum deposit: 100 USD
Minimum leverage: 1:100
Optimized timeframe: M15
Recommended to use a VPS for low latency and maximum efficiency
Adjustable risk level – from very high to very low, depending on trader preferences
Why “Majors FX”?
The name reflects the EA’s core idea – it focuses exclusively on the major forex pairs (EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/USD) and searches for deviations and correlations between them.
When sudden price discrepancies appear, the EA reacts instantly with a series of precisely executed trades.
The stronger the imbalance and market volatility, the more intensively the algorithm works, leveraging correlations between the majors.
Key Features of Majors FX
1. Strategy Based on Deviations and Correlations
Continuously analyzes relationships between EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/USD
Detects price discrepancies in real time and exploits them
Dynamically manages positions according to direction and strength of movement
2. Advanced Risk Management System
Every order is secured with stop loss and take profit
Adjustable risk level to suit individual trader preferences
Built-in mechanisms to control exposure and manage open positions effectively
3. Multi-Pair Operation with Single Deployment
Just one chart (EUR/USD) required – EA automatically trades all three pairs
Optimized for correlation-based strategies across EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/USD
VPS and low-latency brokers recommended for best performance
4. Strategy Testing and Optimization
Recommended timeframe: M15
Fully customizable settings for advanced users
Tick-level testing or m1 OHLC for faster test
5. Minimum Deposit and Technical Requirements
Minimum deposit: 100 USD
Minimum leverage: 1:100
VPS strongly recommended for stable and fast execution
History of Majors FX
Majors FX is the result of years of research into market mechanisms and the development of advanced correlation-based algorithms. The goal was to create a tool that:
Uses inter-market price deviations in a strategic way
Dynamically opens positions at the most crucial market moments
Reacts in real time to changing conditions
Extensive testing on demo and live accounts with multiple brokers allowed the algorithm to be fine-tuned for stable and predictable operation.
Unlike typical robots based on simple indicators, Majors FX relies on real market mechanics: correlations, volatility, and momentum shifts.
Why Use Majors FX?
Dynamic reaction to inter-pair deviations
Advanced correlation algorithm adapted to market conditions
Full risk control – stop loss and customizable risk parameters
Works across multiple major pairs with a single deployment
Built on modern MQL5 technology, optimized for MetaTrader 5
Summary
Majors FX is the outcome of years of research and precise testing. Its intelligent correlation-based trading, dynamic position management, and advanced risk control system make it a powerful tool for traders seeking to profit from market inefficiencies.
By leveraging modern technology, Majors FX unlocks new opportunities in algorithmic trading, offering traders the chance to explore the power of volatility and correlation like never before.