Golden TaiGong

(Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!)

Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time


Introduction:

In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm.

This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevitable grand trend.

The ultimate truth(The Dao)is profoundly simple:amidst a universe of chaos,one adheres to an unwavering principle.This is the final secret to mastering the gold market.

Looking across MQL5,one finds countless Gold EAs.Yet,those that have truly deciphered the market's hidden truths are few and far between.

Are you,too,lost in this consuming fog of uncertainty?

The Abyss of Grid&Martingale:A gambler's approach of adding to losing positions,forever hoping for a reversal that never comes,only to face the final judgment of a margin call.

The Illusion of Breakout Trading:Chasing price movements,only to be relentlessly cut down by choppy,ranging markets,your profits bled dry by a thousand small losses.

The Limbo of Single-Entry Trades:A win rate as fragile as a candle in the wind.You hold on,only to realize you've missed the epic trends and failed to capture the small gains from market oscillations.

The Scalper on a Razor's Edge:Battling for mere pips,blind to the trap of compounding losses from consecutive stops.In a single moment,victory turns into a bottomless pit.

Fifteen Years of Enlightenment,Forged into a Single Blade.

I,a strategist who has devoted fifteen years to the singular pursuit of mastering Gold,have condensed my life's work,my entire philosophy,into one creation—Golden TaiGong.

This is not a mere assembly of code.It is a trading philosophy with a soul;a fully automatic,self-adaptive algorithm engineered to perceive the future.

You Can Never Predict When the Storm Will Hit.

You may try to dodge news events,avoid holding positions overnight,and exhaust every combination of indicators.But the sudden,violent trend will inevitably appear and shatter your defenses.

You Can Never Measure Where the Trend Will End.

Every time you add to a position,you witness the deepest retracement.Every time you cut your losses,you stand precisely at the dawn of a massive move.Take Profit,Add-on,Stop Loss...these are the eternal,unsolvable puzzles born from a trader's greed,fear,and indecision.

Today,the Chaos Ends.

Golden TaiGong will part the mists for you,for it operates in harmony with the universal laws of the market(the Heavenly Dao):


The Five Guiding Principles:

1.The Principle of Divine Timing(Self-Adapting Take Profit):The EA senses the daily rhythm and flow of the market's energy.It autonomously sets the optimal Take Profit level that aligns with the"opportune moment,"freeing your strategy from the grip of human greed and fear.

2.The Principle of Unwavering Stability(Immovable as a Mountain):All news and data are but ripples on the surface.TaiGong remains unshaken.Let the winds blow and the waves crash;the core strategy stands firm.There is no need to ever turn it off;it possesses its own methods for navigating any storm.

3.The Principle of Wu Wei(Effortless Action):You do not need to adjust a single parameter.The optimal configuration is its natural state.Any manual intervention is a disruption to the flawless harmony of its operation.

4.The Principle of Patient Execution(Await the Inevitable Bloom):Your sole duty is to trust and to wait.Entrust your account to TaiGong.Watch the clouds drift by,and witness the river of profits flow.

5.The Principle of Strategic Foresight(The Anchor to the Future):Its core algorithmic model has already extrapolated market dynamics out to the year 2028.The volatility factors of the coming years have been weighed and incorporated.This is not a prediction;it is a strategic deployment based on deep computation.Together,let us witness a miracle of time!

---

The Master's Protocol(User Instructions):

On Discipline and Power(Lot Size):Why are you not permitted to customize the force of this tool?Because I know that wielding such a potent instrument requires absolute focus and discipline.Tweaking parameters will only disrupt its perfect formation.I am the architect and the grand marshal;I will deploy everything for you.

On Synchronicity(GMT Time Zone):For Beijing Time (GMT+8), it corresponds to 23:00. If using GMT+2, it corresponds to 18:00. The default parameter is GMT+3, so if the server is GMT+2, enter 15; if it is GMT+3, enter 16.

Regarding the best platform:Ut is strongly recommended to use a broker with gold quotes in two decimal places adapted to GMT+3 (e.g., 1988.88). Platforms with three-decimal quotes (e.g., 1988.888) are not recommended!

On Focus(Application):This strategy was forged for one purpose and one purpose only:to master Gold.It can be loaded onto any timeframe.Once loaded,do not switch the chart's timeframe,as this may disturb its operational harmony.

Maximum spread/slippage limit (USD)

Regarding initial capital:It must be greater than \$3,000, with \$4,000 or \$5,000 being optimal. If it is less than \$3,000, Golden TaiGong will not be able to deliver its best performance!

Risk Disclaimer:There is no holy grail in trading. Respect the market, revere the market. Golden TaiGong makes no guarantee of any profit expectations. Backtest data only represents past performance and does not indicate future profitability.


