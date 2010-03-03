Ma Cross Ea2

Here’s a clear, professional description of your Moving Average Crossover EA suitable for documentation, forums, or MQL5 market:

EA Name: MA Cross EA
Type: Trend-Following / Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor
Description:
The MA Cross EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that uses two Moving Averages to detect market trends and generate trading signals. It is designed to simplify trading by automatically entering and exiting trades based on clear, rule-based conditions.

Trading Logic:

Buy Signal: Triggered when the fast MA crosses above the slow MA, indicating a potential upward trend.

Sell Signal: Triggered when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA, indicating a potential downward trend.

Position Management:

Automatically closes positions that are opposite to the current signal.

Implements Stop Loss and Take Profit to manage risk and secure profits.

Customizable Parameters:

Fast and slow MA periods

MA type (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)

Timeframe for calculation

Lot size

Stop Loss and Take Profit in points

Features:
Fully automated, no manual trading required

Suitable for trending markets

Easy to configure and adapt to different currency pairs or timeframes

MQL5 compliant using modern trading functions for reliability

Recommended Usage:
Best on higher timeframes (H1, H4, Daily) to reduce false signals

Works well on major Forex pairs, indices, and commodities

Can be combined with additional filters (like RSI or MACD) to reduce whipsaws in choppy markets


