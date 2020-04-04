PurrTradeX Signals Mt4

Visual trading with the mind — "from arrow to trade".









The Expert Advisor turns your arrows (a graphical object) on the chart into a signal database and automatically trades on similar situations. Mark the idea and get a trading algorithm. Mark the optimal entry points in the past — EA will do the rest. You can set any number of signals yourself or rely on an automatic algorithm that determines trends in the past using the ZigZag indicator.

PurrTradeX remembers all the placed labels and opens positions when conditions are repeated. Fast, transparent and under your control.

Version MT4 Free. Version MT5 Full. Version MT5 Free.





How it works (in short)





Set the "up arrow" object below the chart (buy signal) or "down arrow" above the chart (sell signal). Mode: manual or automatic.





EA writes the RSI/CCI/DeMarker/WPR and the name of the object to the data library and stores them carefully.





If the indicators match (within the specified margin of error with the "Signal Match Tolerance in %" parameter), EA initiates an order.





What is this approach for?





First of all:

If you like, spend time searching for classic, non—standard, and sometimes "mythical" patterns manually - and then forget which ones really worked. It's like looking for a sixth guitar in a flute orchestra: fun at first, tedious later. PurrTradeX systematizes your observations: the same logic deduced from the labels becomes reproducible and verifiable. This reduces the "noise" of intuition and provides a tool for discipline: you make labels, and the system uses them carefully. Testing it. Checking it out. Mark "good" and exclude "unsuccessful" ones. Save time, energy and nerves, and hair on your head.





Secondly:

Visual strategies are difficult to formalize manually. With this Expert Advisor, you turn a subjective note on the chart into an objective rule. This speeds up the validation of ideas, makes the approach reproducible, and enables systematic optimization.

Visual ideas are also easily lost in screenshots, notebooks, and drafts. Now they live in libraries, files that are easily changed during the tests — no old screenshots that "seem to be good." Everything is fair, under control, quick refund and verification of past systems.





Third,:

The best ideas often stay in my head or get lost in a bunch of screenshots. This EA turns your visual trading into an asset: tags are stored, analyzed and used in automatic execution. You retain control, but you get rid of the routine of matching conditions and manual execution.

If you like to say, "I've seen this before," EA will tell you, "I remember."





What do we get in the end?





First of all:

You get the opportunity to formalize the experience, speed up the testing of ideas and remove the routine of manual entries. It is especially useful if you often act "by eye" and want the best solutions to work consistently.





Secondly:

This gives a psychological advantage — less doubt when entering and more consistency in tests and real trading. The system does not guarantee miracles - it provides a control and executive mechanism for your ideas. Less doubt — "or maybe not necessary?".





Third,:

EA will not replace your thinking, but it will help you turn observations into consistent actions. After spending 5-15 minutes on tags, you get an algorithm that can be tested and run within your settings. More practice, less internal chatter.





There are a lot of settings, but they are quite simple after the first acquaintance.





InpLot — the size of the lot for each transaction.





InpTolerancePercent is the margin of error when comparing current market indicators with reference signals (in percent). The lower the value, the more rigorous the comparison with the signal values of the indicators during training will be. Fewer transactions. More value means more transactions, but more noise.





InpEquityCloseThresh — the difference of the "equity balance" in the currency at which all positions are closed.





InpEnableGrid — enable/disable the grid trading mode (opening multiple positions).





InpTradeGrid — the direction of trading in the grid mode: BUY only, SELL only, or both at the same time (ALL).





InpEnableBarsPause — enable a pause on bars between deal openings.





InpBarsPause — the length of the pause in bars after opening a position.





InpMagic is an expert's unique magic number to identify their positions.





InpUseStopLoss — enable the use of stop loss.





InpStopLossPoints — the stop loss value in points.





InpUseTakeProfit — enable the use of take profit.





InpTakeProfitPoints — the amount of take profit in points.





InpUseRSI — use the RSI in the signal filter.





InpUseCCI — use CCI in the signal filter.





InpUseDeMarker — use the DeMarker in the signal filter.





InpUseWPR — use Williams %R in the signal filter.





InpArrowAutomatic — automatically build arrows/signals by ZigZag. The indicator is built automatically. Then the signal arrows are automatically placed.





InpZigZagDepth — depth/ZigZag parameter for searching for extremes.





InpArrowAutoDir — the direction of the automatic arrows: BUY / SELL / BOTH (both directions).





InpMinZigZagPoints is the minimum length of the zigzag in points to create a signal.





InpArrowShiftBars — offset of the entry point (in bars) from the found extreme.





InpRequireIndicatorsTrend — require that the trend of all indicators match when creating automatic arrows.





InpClearFileOnStart — clear the saved signals file when the expert starts.





InpDataFileName is the file name for writing/reading signals.





InpZigZagFrom is the starting date for building ZigZag/auto-arrows.





InpZigZagTo is the end date for building ZigZag/auto-arrows.



