Radha Ea1

A Name: Trend + Pullback EA with ATR SL/TP + Adaptive Volatility Filter

Purpose

This EA is designed to trade with the trend, entering only on pullbacks toward the trend EMA, using ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit, and avoiding low-volatility periods that often cause losses.

Key Features

  1. Trend Detection

    • Uses a higher timeframe EMA (configurable, default H1, EMA50) to determine the overall trend.

    • Trades only in the trend direction:

      • Bullish: price above trend EMA.

      • Bearish: price below trend EMA.

  2. Pullback Entry

    • Checks recent bars ( PullbackBars ) to see if price pulled back toward the trend EMA.

    • Enter trades only when the pullback is confirmed, reducing false entries.

  3. ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit

    • Stop Loss = ATR × ATR_Multiplier_SL

    • Take Profit = ATR × ATR_Multiplier_TP

    • This adapts to market volatility, preventing tight stops in volatile markets or oversized stops in calm markets.

  4. Adaptive Minimum Volatility Filter

    • The EA calculates the average ATR over the last ATR_AvgBars bars.

    • Sets a minimum ATR threshold ( MinATR ) as a percentage of this average.

    • Skips trades if ATR < MinATR , avoiding trading during very low-volatility or sideways markets.

  5. Multi-symbol Friendly

    • MinATR is automatic per symbol, so you can use it on EURUSD, GBPJPY, etc., without adjusting manually.

  6. Multiple Position Control

    • Configurable AllowMultiple to allow or prevent multiple open positions on the same symbol.

  7. Logging

    • Skipped trades due to low ATR are logged in the Experts tab.

    • Executed trades are logged with:

      • Trade type (Buy/Sell)

      • Lots, SL, TP

      • Current ATR

      • Trend direction

      • Pullback distance from trend EMA

    • Helps with debugging, optimization, and performance analysis.

Inputs / Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Lots 0.10 Trade lot size
TrendTF H1 Higher timeframe for trend EMA
TrendMAPeriod 50 EMA period for trend filter
PullbackBars 3 Number of bars to detect pullback
ATR_Period 14 ATR calculation period
ATR_Multiplier_SL 1.5 Multiplier for ATR-based SL
ATR_Multiplier_TP 2.0 Multiplier for ATR-based TP
ATR_MinPercent 0.3 Minimum ATR threshold as % of recent average ATR
ATR_AvgBars 50 Number of bars to calculate average ATR for adaptive filter
AllowMultiple false Allow multiple positions per symbol
MagicNumber 20250827 EA unique identifier
EA_OrderComment "TrendPullback_EA" Comment added to each order

Trade Logic Summary

  1. Check current trend EMA and ATR.

  2. Calculate adaptive minimum ATR.

  3. Skip trade if ATR < minimum (market too quiet).

  4. Check for pullback: last PullbackBars confirm price moved toward EMA.

  5. Open Buy if trend is bullish and pullback confirmed.
    Open Sell if trend is bearish and pullback confirmed.

  6. Set ATR-based SL/TP.

  7. Log trade execution details for analysis.

Why it’s Better than a Simple MA Cross EA

  • Trades with the trend → avoids false counter-trend signals.

  • Pullback entries → prevents entering at market extremes.

  • ATR SL/TP → adjusts to market volatility for better risk management.

  • Adaptive volatility filter → avoids small losses in sideways markets.

  • Detailed logging → lets you optimize parameters and analyze performance.


