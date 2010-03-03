Radha Ea1
A Name: Trend + Pullback EA with ATR SL/TP + Adaptive Volatility Filter
Purpose
This EA is designed to trade with the trend, entering only on pullbacks toward the trend EMA, using ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit, and avoiding low-volatility periods that often cause losses.
Key Features
-
Trend Detection
-
Uses a higher timeframe EMA (configurable, default H1, EMA50) to determine the overall trend.
-
Trades only in the trend direction:
-
Bullish: price above trend EMA.
-
Bearish: price below trend EMA.
-
-
-
Pullback Entry
-
Checks recent bars ( PullbackBars ) to see if price pulled back toward the trend EMA.
-
Enter trades only when the pullback is confirmed, reducing false entries.
-
-
ATR-based Stop Loss / Take Profit
-
Stop Loss = ATR × ATR_Multiplier_SL
-
Take Profit = ATR × ATR_Multiplier_TP
-
This adapts to market volatility, preventing tight stops in volatile markets or oversized stops in calm markets.
-
-
Adaptive Minimum Volatility Filter
-
The EA calculates the average ATR over the last ATR_AvgBars bars.
-
Sets a minimum ATR threshold ( MinATR ) as a percentage of this average.
-
Skips trades if ATR < MinATR , avoiding trading during very low-volatility or sideways markets.
-
-
Multi-symbol Friendly
-
MinATR is automatic per symbol, so you can use it on EURUSD, GBPJPY, etc., without adjusting manually.
-
-
Multiple Position Control
-
Configurable AllowMultiple to allow or prevent multiple open positions on the same symbol.
-
-
Logging
-
Skipped trades due to low ATR are logged in the Experts tab.
-
Executed trades are logged with:
-
Trade type (Buy/Sell)
-
Lots, SL, TP
-
Current ATR
-
Trend direction
-
Pullback distance from trend EMA
-
-
Helps with debugging, optimization, and performance analysis.
-
Inputs / Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Lots
|0.10
|Trade lot size
|TrendTF
|H1
|Higher timeframe for trend EMA
|TrendMAPeriod
|50
|EMA period for trend filter
|PullbackBars
|3
|Number of bars to detect pullback
|ATR_Period
|14
|ATR calculation period
|ATR_Multiplier_SL
|1.5
|Multiplier for ATR-based SL
|ATR_Multiplier_TP
|2.0
|Multiplier for ATR-based TP
|ATR_MinPercent
|0.3
|Minimum ATR threshold as % of recent average ATR
|ATR_AvgBars
|50
|Number of bars to calculate average ATR for adaptive filter
|AllowMultiple
|false
|Allow multiple positions per symbol
|MagicNumber
|20250827
|EA unique identifier
|EA_OrderComment
|"TrendPullback_EA"
|Comment added to each order
Trade Logic Summary
-
Check current trend EMA and ATR.
-
Calculate adaptive minimum ATR.
-
Skip trade if ATR < minimum (market too quiet).
-
Check for pullback: last PullbackBars confirm price moved toward EMA.
-
Open Buy if trend is bullish and pullback confirmed.
Open Sell if trend is bearish and pullback confirmed.
-
Set ATR-based SL/TP.
-
Log trade execution details for analysis.
Why it’s Better than a Simple MA Cross EA
-
Trades with the trend → avoids false counter-trend signals.
-
Pullback entries → prevents entering at market extremes.
-
ATR SL/TP → adjusts to market volatility for better risk management.
-
Adaptive volatility filter → avoids small losses in sideways markets.
-
Detailed logging → lets you optimize parameters and analyze performance.