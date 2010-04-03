Visual macd ema Indicator

Visual MACD-V Pro: The Ultimate Momentum and Volatility Tool

Unlock a new level of market insight with the Visual MACD-V Pro, an advanced momentum indicator designed to give you a distinct edge. While the standard MACD is a powerful tool, it has a fundamental flaw: its values are not comparable across different assets or changing market volatility. A reading of "50" on EURUSD means something entirely different than a "50" on a volatile cryptocurrency.

The Visual MACD-V Pro solves this problem with its intelligent core logic, providing clear, consistent, and actionable signals on any instrument and timeframe.

The Core Logic: Volatility-Normalized Momentum

At its heart, this indicator redefines the classic MACD formula. Instead of just showing the raw difference between two moving averages, it normalizes this value using the Average True Range (ATR).

The calculation is: ((Fast EMA - Slow EMA) / ATR) * 100

This innovative approach transforms the indicator. The output is no longer an arbitrary number but a standardized score that measures momentum relative to the current market volatility. This means you can finally compare momentum across different markets and time periods with confidence, identifying true strength and weakness in a way the standard MACD never could.

Key Features for Precision Trading

1. Built-in Trend Filter The main MACD line is color-coded to reflect the long-term market trend, determined by a 200-period Exponential Moving Average.

  • Lime Green Line: Indicates the price is above the trend EMA, suggesting bullish momentum is aligned with an overall uptrend.

  • Red Line: Indicates the price is below the trend EMA, suggesting bearish momentum is aligned with an overall downtrend. This feature provides instant confirmation, helping you filter out weak counter-trend signals and focus on high-probability trades.

2. Dynamic Overbought and Oversold Zones Because the indicator is volatility-normalized, its Overbought (OB) and Oversold (OS) levels represent true momentum extremes. When the MACD line enters these zones, it signals that price movement is becoming exhausted. The indicator visually highlights these areas with colored shading, making them impossible to miss.

3. Clear Entry and Exit Signals The indicator generates four distinct, non-repainting circle markers to pinpoint critical market events:

  • Overbought Entry (Red Circle): Appears when the MACD line crosses into the overbought zone, signaling potential peak bullish momentum.

  • Overbought Exit (Indian Red Circle): Appears when the MACD line crosses back down out of the overbought zone, signaling a potential opportunity to exit a long position or consider a short entry.

  • Oversold Entry (Lime Circle): Appears when the MACD line crosses into the oversold zone, signaling potential peak bearish momentum.

  • Oversold Exit (Lime Green Circle): Appears when the MACD line crosses back up out of the oversold zone, signaling a potential opportunity to exit a short position or consider a long entry.

4. Integrated Signal Control To prevent over-trading in choppy markets, the indicator includes a built-in signal delay. You can set the minimum number of bars that must pass before a new signal can be generated, effectively filtering out market noise and allowing you to focus on more significant moves.

Full Customization and Control

The Visual MACD-V Pro is fully customizable to fit your unique trading style. You have complete control over every parameter, including:

  • Fast and Slow EMA periods for the MACD calculation.

  • ATR period for volatility normalization.

  • Signal Line EMA period.

  • Trend Filter EMA period.

  • Overbought and Oversold threshold levels.

  • Display settings to toggle the Signal Line, Histogram, and reference bands.

By integrating volatility, trend, and momentum into one clear and visually intuitive interface, the Visual MACD-V Pro is more than just an indicator; it is a comprehensive trading tool designed for the serious trader. Make it the cornerstone of your technical analysis for just $30.


