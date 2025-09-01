TRocket

T_Rocket, based on vector machine learning, is an advanced trading tool that uses the latest advances in computing technology to analyze the forex market and predict future price movements. The Expert Advisor will use vector machine learning to learn huge amounts of historical data and quickly and efficiently detect patterns in the market. It will use a sophisticated and complex proprietary algorithm which uses advanced mathematical calculations to solve complex problems and optimize performance. When creating this EA I will use an open-source AI models to analyze unstructured data to further improve its predictions. The EA will be able to automatically make trades based on its analysis and forecasts, while incorporating a risk management strategy to minimize potential losses. This sophisticated advisor, driven by sophisticated mathematical computing and a neural network, will be a valuable asset to traders, providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to make better informed decisions and improve their chances of success in a dynamic and complex currency market.

You can read more about T-Rocket EA here...

Price of $999 will be limited for the next 10 copies (3 out of 10 copies left)

I do not intend to sell many copies of T-Rocket, because I believe that it should only be used by a limited number of traders. I believe that by keeping the number of users limited, the effectiveness of the EA will be maintained at a high level. So I have set a high price point for expert, as I believe that the advanced technology and capabilities that it offers are worth the cost. Furthermore, the price will increases as more users adopt T-Rocket EA and it becomes more popular, because it will become more valuable. My main goal is not to make a profit by selling many copies of my EA, but to provide a valuable tool for a select group of traders who are serious about improving their performance in the foreign exchange market. I know that this approach is not for everyone, and some traders may be deterred by the high price. However, I believe that for traders who are willing to invest in their success, my expert will provide a valuable return on investment. By limiting the number of users and increasing the price, I hope to ensure that my EA remains a powerful and effective tool for traders, helping them to achieve their financial goals.

Before purchase keep in mind!

TRocket Advisor is not created for high-frequency trading, it is also not created for frequent intradayl scalping. The Expert Advisor does not trade often, about one trade per week for each currency pair. Do not expect frequent trading, on average 6-8 trades per month with great accuracy.

The Advisor optimized for the most accurate entries, and not for the large number of trades.

Parameters

  • The Expert Advisor is as easy to use as possible! Just set it on the chart in any time frame, and select the level of risk. 
  • Working symbol GBPUSD, USDJPY
  • Timeframe - any (not sensitive)
  • All parameters of the Expert Advisor are specially embedded in the code for maximum ease of use of the product.   
  • Suitable for passing FTMO, prop firm account and other challenges.
  • Absolutely not sensitive to broker conditions, works ok at all type of accounts.
  • Not a martingale
  • Not a Grid
  • No averaging techniques
  • Always protect trades with stop loss and take profit
  • Good Risk Reward ratio 1:3

In summary, I created this AI EA because I believe it can help traders make more informed decisions and be successful in the foreign exchange market.

Using machine learning and NN AI's technology allows the EA to analyze vast amounts of data and make predictions with high accuracy, providing traders with a powerful tool that can help them achieve their financial goals.

You can ask me any questions in private messages

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/darksidefx

!Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors!


İncelemeler 2
84552215
119
84552215 2025.09.10 22:45 
 

This EA generates insane profits! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!

Issa1988
139
Issa1988 2025.09.06 18:43 
 

Excellent EA and support. Very good profits this week! Good RR ratio. Recommended!

İncelemeye yanıt