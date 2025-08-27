Molly Arrows

The Molly Arrows indicator is a unique MT4 tool that blends moving average crossovers, volatility measurement, and a proprietary detrended sine wave cycle filter to deliver buy and sell arrow signals directly on the chart.


Best to filter arrows with other indicators.


Designed for traders who seek clarity and accuracy, Molly Arrows avoids the common issue of false signals by confirming entries through its embedded detrended cycle detection, ensuring arrows only appear when market momentum aligns with cyclical shifts. The indicator offers flexibility across different trading styles and instruments.


Visual chart arrows provide immediate recognition of signals, while optional sound and message alerts ensure traders never miss opportunities. Compact and efficient Molly Arrows is ideal for both intraday and swing strategies, serving as a mythically powerful guide—like its unicorn namesake—for navigating volatile markets.


