Euro Macro Strength Index

The Euro Macro Strength Index is a custom MT4 indicator designed to measure the relative strength or weakness of the Euro across its six major currency pairs (EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD).


By applying weighted calculations based on liquidity, the indicator builds a composite strength index that reflects Euro momentum in real time. A smoothed line and a signal line are plotted to help traders identify directional bias, potential reversals, and crossovers for trading signals. The histogram visually distinguishes bullish and bearish Euro phases, with optional inversion to view relative weakness.


Flexible inputs allow traders to adjust lookback, smoothing, and calculation methods, while alerts can notify when crossovers occur. Optimized for efficiency, it processes only new bars and supports max bar limits to reduce resource load. This tool is ideal for forex traders who want a macro view of Euro performance and clearer timing for entries and exits.


