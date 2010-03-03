Myfolio EA

[Myfolio EA] – Portfolio Power 

Trade smarter, not harder.
This package combines 10 fully automated Expert Advisors, each built with unique strategies and custom indicators, and unites them under a dashboard with integrated news filter for easy monitoring, optimization, and adjustment to any market condition.

What’s Inside

  • EURJPY → 2 strategies

  • EURUSD → 2 strategies

  • GBPJPY → 1 strategy

  • GBPUSD → 2 strategies

  • USDJPY → 1 strategy

  • XAUUSD (Gold) → 2 strategies

Each EA uses a different indicator set and trading rules, giving you true strategy diversification. You can run them separately per pair or combine them into one portfolio system—where the magic happens.

Why Portfolio Trading?

  • Lower drawdown by balancing multiple uncorrelated strategies

  • Higher overall profit potential compared to single EA use

  • Steadier equity curve even in volatile conditions

  • Works with a minimum balance of just $75

Key Features

  • Dashboard: Monitor all trades & EAs in each

  • News Filter: Avoid high-impact news traps automatically

  • Fully Customizable: Parameters, lot sizing, and risk settings

  • No Martingale, No Grid: Pure strategy-based trading, no gambling methods

  • Flexibility: Trade single pairs or run the full portfolio

Recommendations

  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/5 without interruptions

  • While standard accounts are fine, for best performance use a RAW Spread or ECN account type

  • Always test on demo before going live

Who is this for?

  • Traders who want plug-and-play automation

  • Beginners (low entry balance required)

  • Experienced traders who understand the value of portfolio diversification

  • Anyone looking to reduce stress while boosting consistency

📈 Start with one EA, or unleash the full 10-EA portfolio package to experience the power of algorithmic diversification.


