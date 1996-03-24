Pounds Lifter
Pounds Lifter EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on several Moving Averages, Candlesticks Formations, Support Resistance and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading advisor uses fixed stop loss and take profit. This robot advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for GBPUSD H1 timeframe.
Setting Parameters:
- Expert Name - EA name.
- Magic Number - EA magic number
- Fixed Lots - Base fixed lot size.
- Auto Lots - Automatically calculate dynamic lot size.
- Allow Multi Entries - true, allow EA send multiple orders.
- Stop Loss (pips) - Fixed Stop loss for each order.
- Take Profit (pips) - Fixed Take Profit for each order.
- Max Spread Allowed (points) - If spread goes higher, EA wont trade.
- Averaging Setting.
- Indicators Setting.
- Time Filters.
Recommendations:
- GBPUSD H1.
- Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.
- 1 account for 1 EA.
- Account that support hedging.
