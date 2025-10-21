Quantum Trader AI
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Theo Marius Bouchet
- Sürüm: 3.20
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🇬🇧 Description – QuantumTrader AI
💡 Overview
QuantumTrader AI is an intelligent Forex Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for stable and consistent automated trading.
It combines AI-based market analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive volatility filters to handle changing market conditions effectively.
The system has been tested and validated over 5 years (2020–2025), offering two distinct trading profiles:
-
🛡️ Safe Version – Steady growth, low drawdown, fully Prop Firm compliant.
-
🚀 Aggressive Version – Higher profitability with controlled risk exposure.
⚙️ Key Features
-
✅ No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
-
✅ 100% automated Expert Advisor with AI-powered logic.
-
✅ Compatible with all Prop Firms (FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trader, etc.).
-
✅ Intelligent capital management and daily loss protection.
-
✅ Optimized for EUR/USD – H1 timeframe.
-
✅ Adjustable parameters for both conservative and aggressive setups.
📈 Performance
-
Safe Version: +72.2 % (2020–2025, lot 0.01)
-
Aggressive Version: +140.6 % (2020–2025, lot 0.01)
🧠 Philosophy & Prop Firm Compliance
Unlike many Market EAs showing unrealistically perfect curves, QuantumTrader AI follows an anti-overfitting design.
The Forex market is non-stationary and unpredictable, so QuantumTrader AI focuses on robustness, clarity, and adaptability.
It strictly complies with Prop Firm rules — maximum drawdown, daily loss limit, exposure control, and systematic SL/TP.
🎯 The goal: realistic, consistent, and repeatable performance — no unrealistic curve fitting.