Quantum Trader AI

🇬🇧 Description – QuantumTrader AI

💡 Overview

QuantumTrader AI is an intelligent Forex Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for stable and consistent automated trading.

It combines AI-based market analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive volatility filters to handle changing market conditions effectively.

The system has been tested and validated over 5 years (2020–2025), offering two distinct trading profiles:

🛡️ Safe Version – Steady growth, low drawdown, fully Prop Firm compliant.

🚀 Aggressive Version – Higher profitability with controlled risk exposure.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ No martingale , no grid , no hedging .

✅ 100% automated Expert Advisor with AI-powered logic.

✅ Compatible with all Prop Firms (FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trader, etc.).

✅ Intelligent capital management and daily loss protection.

✅ Optimized for EUR/USD – H1 timeframe.

✅ Adjustable parameters for both conservative and aggressive setups.

📈 Performance

Safe Version: +72.2 % (2020–2025, lot 0.01)



Aggressive Version: +140.6 % (2020–2025, lot 0.01)





🧠 Philosophy & Prop Firm Compliance

Unlike many Market EAs showing unrealistically perfect curves, QuantumTrader AI follows an anti-overfitting design.

The Forex market is non-stationary and unpredictable, so QuantumTrader AI focuses on robustness, clarity, and adaptability.

It strictly complies with Prop Firm rules — maximum drawdown, daily loss limit, exposure control, and systematic SL/TP.

🎯 The goal: realistic, consistent, and repeatable performance — no unrealistic curve fitting.



