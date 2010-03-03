Auto SLTP with alert

Auto SLTP with Alert Take control of your trading with automated Stop Loss, Take Profit, and volume management!

The Auto SLTP with Alert Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to streamline your trading by automatically managing Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for both market and pending orders, while monitoring position volumes to prevent overexposure. With a user-friendly chart interface, this EA provides real-time volume status and customizable alerts, ensuring you stay informed about price movements and risk levels. Ideal for traders seeking to enforce strict risk management without manual intervention, this tool supports netting accounts and works across multiple symbols (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).

Key Features:

  • Automatic SL/TP Management: Sets predefined SL and TP for new and existing positions/orders, adjustable in points (default: SL=5000, TP=10000).
  • Volume Control: Monitors total position and pending order volumes, blocking oversized trades (default max volume: 0.1 lots) with alerts.
  • Price Alerts: Notifies you when prices hit user-defined thresholds (default: 3000 points), helping you react to market movements.
  • Chart Interface: Displays current, buy limit, and sell limit volumes, with buttons to close Buy, Sell, or all positions (configurable enable/disable).
  • Magic Number Support: Manages positions/orders with a specific Magic Number or all trades (Magic=0).
  • Validator-Friendly: Optimized for MQL5 Market validation, with robust handling of low-balance accounts and market closures.

Usage Notes:

  • Enable Algo Trading: Ensure the "Allow Algo Trading" option is enabled in MetaTrader 5 (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors or the Algo Trading button in the toolbar).
  • Account Type: Designed for netting accounts. Verify your account supports netting mode.
  • Symbol Selection: Ensure traded symbols (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD) are added to the Market Watch (Ctrl+M).
  • Minimum Balance: For low-balance accounts (e.g., 1 USD), the EA skips trades gracefully if margin requirements are not met.
  • Testing: Run in the Strategy Tester with a demo account (e.g., $10,000, 1:100 leverage) for optimal results. For EURUSD M1 tests, use a 1 USD balance to simulate validator conditions.
  • Settings: Adjust SL_Pips, TP_Pips, Alert_Pips, Max_Volume, MagicNumber, DisableButtons, and ConfirmationDelay in the EA inputs to suit your strategy.

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant financial risk. The Auto SLTP with Alert EA is provided "as is" without warranties of any kind. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users are responsible for testing the EA thoroughly in a demo account before live trading. The developer is not liable for any losses, damages, or issues arising from the use of this EA. Always verify compatibility with your broker’s trading conditions and ensure sufficient account balance to cover margin requirements.


****************************************************************************************************************************************************


Auto SLTP with Alert Kiểm soát giao dịch của bạn với tính năng tự động đặt Stop Loss, Take Profit và quản lý khối lượng!

Auto SLTP with Alert là một Expert Advisor (EA) được thiết kế để đơn giản hóa giao dịch bằng cách tự động quản lý mức Stop Loss (SL) và Take Profit (TP) cho cả lệnh thị trường và lệnh chờ, đồng thời theo dõi khối lượng giao dịch để tránh rủi ro quá mức. Với giao diện biểu đồ thân thiện, EA này cung cấp thông tin trạng thái khối lượng theo thời gian thực và các cảnh báo tùy chỉnh, giúp bạn nắm bắt biến động giá và mức rủi ro. Phù hợp cho các nhà giao dịch muốn áp dụng quản lý rủi ro nghiêm ngặt mà không cần can thiệp thủ công, công cụ này hỗ trợ tài khoản netting và hoạt động trên nhiều cặp tiền tệ (ví dụ: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD).

Tính năng chính:

  • Quản lý SL/TP tự động: Đặt SL và TP được xác định trước cho các vị thế/lệnh mới và hiện có, có thể điều chỉnh theo điểm (mặc định: SL=5000, TP=10000).
  • Kiểm soát khối lượng: Theo dõi tổng khối lượng vị thế và lệnh chờ, chặn các giao dịch vượt quá giới hạn (mặc định: 0.1 lot) với cảnh báo.
  • Cảnh báo giá: Thông báo khi giá chạm ngưỡng do người dùng xác định (mặc định: 3000 điểm), giúp bạn phản ứng kịp thời với biến động thị trường.
  • Giao diện biểu đồ: Hiển thị khối lượng hiện tại, lệnh Buy Limit và Sell Limit, với các nút đóng lệnh Buy, Sell hoặc tất cả vị thế (có thể bật/tắt).
  • Hỗ trợ Magic Number: Quản lý các vị thế/lệnh với Magic Number cụ thể hoặc tất cả giao dịch (Magic=0).
  • Tương thích với validator: Tối ưu hóa cho quá trình kiểm tra của MQL5 Market, xử lý tốt các tài khoản số dư thấp và thị trường đóng cửa.

Lưu ý khi sử dụng:

  • Bật Algo Trading: Đảm bảo tùy chọn "Allow Algo Trading" được kích hoạt trong MetaTrader 5 (Công cụ > Tùy chọn > Expert Advisors hoặc nút Algo Trading trên thanh công cụ).
  • Loại tài khoản: Được thiết kế cho tài khoản netting. Xác minh tài khoản của bạn hỗ trợ chế độ netting.
  • Chọn biểu tượng: Đảm bảo các biểu tượng giao dịch (ví dụ: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD) được thêm vào Market Watch (Ctrl+M).
  • Số dư tối thiểu: Với tài khoản số dư thấp (ví dụ: 1 USD), EA sẽ bỏ qua các giao dịch nếu không đủ yêu cầu ký quỹ.
  • Kiểm tra: Chạy thử trong Strategy Tester với tài khoản demo (ví dụ: $10,000, đòn bẩy 1:100) để có kết quả tối ưu. Với kiểm tra EURUSD M1, sử dụng số dư 1 USD để mô phỏng điều kiện validator.
  • Cài đặt: Điều chỉnh SL_Pips, TP_Pips, Alert_Pips, Max_Volume, MagicNumber, DisableButtons, và ConfirmationDelay trong phần đầu vào của EA để phù hợp với chiến lược của bạn.

Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm: Giao dịch tiềm ẩn rủi ro tài chính đáng kể. Auto SLTP with Alert được cung cấp "nguyên trạng" mà không có bất kỳ bảo đảm nào. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không đảm bảo kết quả tương lai. Người dùng chịu trách nhiệm kiểm tra EA kỹ lưỡng trên tài khoản demo trước khi giao dịch thực. Nhà phát triển không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất, thiệt hại hoặc vấn đề nào phát sinh từ việc sử dụng EA này. Luôn kiểm tra tính tương thích với điều kiện giao dịch của nhà môi giới và đảm bảo số dư tài khoản đủ để đáp ứng yêu cầu ký quỹ.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Candle Timer with quotes
Phuc Trung Tran
Göstergeler
Trade with Quotes for MT5 Inspirational indicator displaying scrolling trading quotes in English and Vietnamese, with a real-time bar countdown timer. Customizable font, speed, and position. Optimized for all timeframes, lightweight, and MQL5 Market-compliant. Toggle scrolling with Spacebar. Indicator truyền cảm hứng hiển thị quote trading chạy ngang bằng tiếng Anh và Việt, kèm bộ đếm ngược nến theo thời gian thực. Tùy chỉnh font, tốc độ, vị trí. Tối ưu cho mọi khung thời gian, nhẹ, đạt chuẩn MQ
FREE
