SmartReversal Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- JDH CAPITAL AUS PTY LTD
- Sürüm: 2.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
SPECIAL LAUNCH PRICE OF $599, 19 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE, THEN THERE WILL BE A PRICE INCREASE TO $899.
Due to the uniqueness of the strategy, the number of licenses is limited. Therefore, we increase prices gradually to control availability.
Live signals link: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/holmsy96/seller
SmartReversal Pro by JDH Capital – High Win Rate, Reversal Focused SmartReversal Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor developed by JDH Capital, designed specifically to trade market reversals instead of unreliable breakouts. The system uses a unique entry algorithm to identify exhaustion points where price is most likely to turn. To further increase precision, SmartReversal Pro incorporates a controlled grid mechanism, allowing for optimal entries and improving recovery potential without excessive risk exposure. The result is a trading system with a high win rate and strong profitability, unmatched by any other EA creator.
Key Features
- Focused on reversal trading, not breakout chasing,
- High win rate with controlled risk and drawdown,
- Smart grid logic for improved entry and recovery,
- Automated money management: dynamic TP, SL, trailing stop, breakeven,
- Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), also effective on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and major pairs,
- Supplied with ready-to-use set files for immediate deployment,
- Verified through backtests and live forward testing,
- Proprietary algorithm identifies high-probability reversal levels,
- Places an initial entry at the exhaustion point,
- If price extends, the controlled grid system activates to refine entry positioning,
- Dynamic exit management secures profits consistently across trades,
- Developed by JDH Capital with a focus on sustainable profitability,
- A unique entry method targeting reversal probabilities with precision,
- Fully automated, plug-and-play setup with lifetime updates and ongoing support,
Start trading with SmartReversal Pro by JDH Capital today and gain access to a proven, reversal-focused system designed for consistent results in both personal accounts and prop firm challenges. Recommended minimum balance is $1,000 USD.