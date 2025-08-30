Go Trade

Go Trade — Trade faster with full control

What it is

Go Trade is a MetaTrader 5 utility (not a signal EA). It’s a clean, glass-style trading panel that speeds up manual execution: it sizes positions by risk, places SL/TP precisely, opens market or pending orders, and gives you live position management (partials, BE, step trailing) in seconds.

Who it’s for

  • Scalpers & day traders who need speed and precision.

  • Trend/levels traders who rely on pending orders.

  • Anyone who wants professional risk management and repeatable execution.

What it does (executive summary)

  • Risk-synchronized sizing: enter $, %, or lots → the other two auto-fill (always from your SL distance).

  • Accurate SL/TP: set by points or price; edit instantly after entry.

  • Market & Stop orders: with a drag-and-drop entry line on the chart.

  • Active management: Partial closes by amount, one-click BE, and step trailing.

  • Fast workflow: × / ÷ quick adjusters, collapsible sections, compact panel that stays out of the way.

Features in detail

1) Order Management

  • Buy/Sell Market.

  • Buy/Sell Stop with movable entry line.

  • Configurable Slippage & MagicNumber.

2) Risk Management

  • Interlinked $ / % / Lots fields (true sync).

  • SL/TP by points or price.

  • DefaultOffsetPts for safe defaults when starting without SL/TP.

3) Position Management

  • Partial close by amount ($) — keep the rest running.

  • Early Break-Even (move SL to entry on condition).

  • Step Trailing with on/off switch.

4) UX / UI

  • Collapsible panels (Orders, Risk, Trailing, Partials).

  • AutoAvoidChartToolbar so it doesn’t overlap MT5’s toolbar.

  • Place it where you want: StartX / StartY / SafeTopLeftW.

  • Optional logo/branding.

Why traders prefer it

  • Speed without losing control — everything in one tidy view.

  • Real risk coherence — $ / % / lots always match your SL.

  • Precise pending entries — adjust the line to the tick.

  • Pro tools live — partials, BE and trailing at your fingertips.

3-step workflow

  1. Pick symbol and set risk (type $, %, or lots).

  2. Define SL/TP (points or price) and, for pendings, position the entry line.

  3. Hit GO TRADE. Optionally enable BE/Trailing and take partials when needed.

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 (any broker, demo/real).

  • Multi-symbol (Forex, indices, commodities, crypto CFDs as offered by your broker).

  • Works with netting or hedging accounts.

  • Any timeframe.

Note: Go Trade does not generate entries by signals. It’s an execution & risk-management utility for manual trading.

Requirements

  • MT5 AutoTrading enabled.

  • Allow Chart Objects (for entry line & UI items).

  • No external indicators required.

What’s included

  • Go Trade panel for MT5.

  • Quick Start Guide with examples (market, pending, BE, trailing, partials).

  • Ongoing usability updates.

FAQ

Can I use it on any instrument?
Yes—any symbol your broker provides in MT5.

Does it trade news or use AI?
No. It focuses on fast execution and risk control for your strategy.

Can I modify SL/TP after entry?
Yes—via the panel or directly on the chart; the panel stays synchronized.


