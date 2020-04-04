Breakout High Volatility

Breakout Strategy with Fixed Distance Pending Orders – Expert Advisor

This Expert Advisor places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a predefined fixed distance from the current market price, aiming to capture clean breakout moves while filtering out noise and false signals. The strategy is designed to operate on higher timeframes (H1 and above), reducing intraday market noise and improving the reliability of breakout signals.

Position sizing is fully automated based on your selected risk percentage, with Stop Loss and Take Profit set to ensure consistent and controlled risk management. The EA also accounts for maximum allowed slippage to improve execution precision.

Key Features:

  • Automated risk management: Lot size calculated as a percentage of account balance.

  • Pending orders placement: Buy Stop and Sell Stop placed at a user-defined distance from current price.

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit: Predefined fixed levels for controlled trade management.

  • Slippage control: Maximum allowed slippage parameter to avoid poor fills.

  • Filters market noise: Designed for H1 or higher timeframes (H4, D1) to avoid false breakouts caused by intraday volatility.

Recommended Instruments:

  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Low-spread Forex pairs: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD

Broker Recommendations:

  • ECN or RAW Spread accounts preferred for better entry precision and lower transaction costs.

  • Avoid brokers with large minimum stop levels or high spreads which may reduce the effectiveness of breakout entries.

Why use this strategy on MT4 with the “EveryTick” testing model?

Testing this breakout strategy with EveryTick mode in the MT4 strategy tester provides the most accurate and realistic simulation of price movements. Since breakout strategies rely heavily on precise price levels and order execution timing, the EveryTick model replicates every single price tick, ensuring:

  • Accurate simulation of order triggers and stop losses.

  • Realistic spread and slippage effects on execution.

  • Detection of false breakouts due to intrabar price fluctuations.

  • Reliable backtesting results that closely mimic live market behavior.


