Gold Farming MT4

Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for Gold H1 timeframe.


Main Features: 

  • No Martingale.
  • No Hedging. 
  • No Averaging.
  • No Grid.

 

Setting Parameters:

  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades, and must be different to other EA. 
  • Fixed Lots - Base fixed lot size.  
  • Auto Lots - Automatically calculate dynamic lot size.
  • Hard Stop Loss (pips) - Fixed stop loss for each order.  '
  • Adaptive SL - Use adaptive SL or not.
  • Trailing Start - The distance to trigger trailing stop loss and to set breakeven. 
  • Max Spread Allowed - If spread goes higher, EA wont trade.
  • Indicator Settings - Indicator settings.
  • Time Filters - EA entry times and days to open orders.


Recommendations:  

  • XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar) H1. 
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account.  

 

MT5 version can be found here.

Other products can be found here.


