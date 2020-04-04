Ea Goldstar

The Goldstar EA MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the XAUUSD currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to XAUUSD making the most of the market movements of the New York session, thus obtaining the maximum possible profit.

This robot doesn't use a grid or a martingale system.





Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum lots: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Minimum deposit: 1000$







