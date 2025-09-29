Trend Power Breakout EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tomas Kotes
- Sürüm: 1.45
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Tagline: Engulfing/structure‑break entries with ECN‑safe execution, smart risk control (SL/TP, BE, partials), and adaptive trailing. No martingale. No grid.
What it does
-
Trades trend/structure breaks using strict engulfing logic (bullish/bearish).
-
Manages risk with fixed SL/TP (optional), break‑even jump, two partial closes, and structure‑aware trailing.
-
ECN‑safe order handling and scale‑in entries so partials work on 0.01‑lot symbols and brokers.
Features
|Module
|What it does
|Key Inputs (typical)
|Why it matters
|Entry (Engulfing)
|Detects bullish/bearish engulfing on close
|SignalTimeframe
|Objective, rules‑based entries.
|Filters
|Body, SMA trend, run‑bars, ATR context
|MinBodyPips , TrendPeriod , BullRunBars , BearRunBars , ATRPeriod , ATRMultiplier
|Reduce chop and false breaks.
|Fixed SL/TP
|Places fixed SL/TP distances from entry
|UseFixedSLTP , FixedSLPips , FixedTPPips
|Simpler testing; ECN‑safe.
|Break‑Even
|Jumps SL to BE + offset
|BreakEvenTriggerPips , BreakEvenOffsetPips
|Protects winners early.
|Partials (Stage 1)
|Peels size at BE
|PartialCloseLots or %
|Bank profit while holding.
|Partials (Stage 2)
|Peels later by pips or ATR×mult
|UseSecondPartial , SecondPartialMode (TM_Pips/TM_ATR) , SecondPartial*
|Flexible scaling‑out logic.
|Trailing
|Bar‑close, structure‑aware trailing
|StopLossBufferPips
|Lets trades breathe.
|Scale‑In
|Splits entries to enable partials
|UseScaleIn , ScaleInSlices , LotSize
|Works on 0.01 step brokers.
|Diagnostics
|Clear logs & decision gates
|DebugLevel , BypassAllFilters
|Fast troubleshooting.
Inputs you’ll touch most: Direction, Timeframe, LotSize/Scale‑In, Fixed SL/TP (or structure SL), BE & partials, Trailing buffer, Filters.
Presets (.set to attach)
See images section for the last two months optimized set. Each broker fit the inputs with its own optimization.
Tip: If your broker’s minimum lot or freeze levels differ, adjust LotSize , PartialCloseLots , and BE/TP distances accordingly.
Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 (netting or hedging).
-
Symbol enabled for algo trading; minimum lot 0.01 (step 0.01 recommended).
-
ECN‑safe execution (market orders + protective stops).
Optimization & Maintenance
Current tuning: The attached presets are optimized on the most recent ~2 months of data (as of Sep 2025) to reflect current XAUUSD behavior.
Recommended cadence: Re‑optimize every ~2 months (6–8 weeks). Market regimes change; this keeps BE/partials/trailing aligned with current volatility.
Quick MT5 recipe (repeatable):
-
Update data: Symbols → (select symbol) → Bars → Update . Use Every tick based on real ticks.
-
Strategy Tester → Optimization: Genetic; Forward testing: 20–30% (most recent weeks).
-
Optimization criterion: Complex Criterion Max.
-
Constrain ranges to realistic bounds (example): FixedSLPips 200–900 , FixedTPPips 400–1600 , BreakEvenTriggerPips 200–700 , BreakEvenOffsetPips 10–40 , StopLossBufferPips 20–80 , ATRPeriod 10–20 , ATRMultiplier 1.5–3.0 .
-
Export top candidates, forward‑validate on a holdout period, and choose the most stable, not just the #1.
Versioning & files:
Use names like TPB_XAUUSD_M15_Balanced_2025‑09.set . Log each refresh in Changelog (e.g., v1.0.1 (2025‑09‑08): Re‑tuned on Jul–Aug data; BE 300→280; Buffer 40→50).
When to refresh early:
• Win rate down ≥15% vs. last month · • ATR(14) shifts by ±25% vs. build period · • Drawdown or BE frequency spikes.
Buyer note: If you don’t want to optimize, use the included presets; they’re maintained on a ~60‑day schedule.
FAQ
-
No trades? Open Experts tab → enable DebugLevel=Verbose . If buyOk/sellOk = false , temporarily set BypassAllFilters=true to confirm routing, then re‑enable filters one by one.
-
Why no TP? TP is optional. Use UseFixedSLTP=true + FixedTPPips , or manage via BE/partials/trailing only.
-
Partials didn’t fire? Ensure UseScaleIn=true and ScaleInSlices≥2 . Set PartialCloseLots=0.01 (or %).
-
Different across brokers? Min lot, freeze/stops, and contract specs vary. ECN‑safe logic + logs will show exact retcodes.
Changelog
-
v1.0 — Initial release: engulfing entries, fixed SL/TP, BE + two‑stage partials (lots/%), structure trailing, scale‑in, ECN‑safe, diagnostics.
Support & Risk
Support: Enable DebugLevel=Verbose and share the last 10 lines from Experts. If needed, set BypassAllFilters=true to verify flow, then tighten filters.
Disclaimer: This EA is a tool, not investment advice. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade only what you can afford to lose.