GridReaper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Zeeshan Ali Haider
- Sürüm: 1.73
- Güncellendi: 15 Eylül 2025
⚠️ Account Requirements:
Optimized for ECN or Raw Spread accounts for best execution and minimal slippage
Recommended Account Size: Minimum $500 – Maximum $1000. TIME FRAME M5 M15
Always start with a Cent or Demo account to safely test and find your optimal settings
before going live Fully automated, no manual trading needed.Designed for both beginners
and professional traders.
✅ Optimized Pairs to Trade
AUDNZD
AUDCAD
GBPUSD