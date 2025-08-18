Profirms Challenge Objectives Helper

🟢 Profirms Challenge Objectives Helper EA Manual and Features


  Version: 12.20 Date: August 31, 2025

  Author: Juan Miguel Patente © All rights reserved 2025


Introduction


The Profirms Challenge Objectives Helper EA (version 12.20) is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 (MT4) tool designed to assist traders in managing risk, filtering trades, and achieving profit goals during proprietary firm (prop firm) challenges, such as those from FTMO or similar platforms. It combines advanced risk management, news filtering, sentiment analysis, COT (Commitment of Traders) data integration, VIX volatility monitoring, and AI-based spike detection to protect your account from excessive drawdowns while optimizing for consistent performance. The EA does not place trades itself but acts as a guardian for your existing trading strategies or manual trading, automatically disabling auto-trading or closing positions when high-risk conditions are detected. It supports contrarian gold trading logic and includes Telegram notifications for key events.


This manual covers installation, functionality, advantages, configuration, and detailed features.


How to Install in MetaTrader 4


1. Download the EA File: "Profirms Challenge Objectives Helper.ex4"


2. Open MT4 and Navigate to Experts Folder:

   - Launch MetaTrader 4.

   - Go to File > Open Data Folder.

   - Navigate to MQL4 > Experts.

   - Copy the .ex4 file into this folder.


3. Enable DLL Imports and Web Requests:

   - In MT4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.

   - Check Allow DLL imports (required for AutoTrading toggle and other features).

   - Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL and add the following URLs:

     - http://nfs.faireconomy.media

     - https://nfs.faireconomy.media

     -

     - https://www.cftc.gov

     - https://www.tradingster.com

     - https://www.quandl.com

     - https://query1.finance.yahoo.com

     - https://api.telegram.org (for notifications)

     - https://api.ig.com (for sentiment)

     - http://worldtimeapi.org (for GMT detection)


5. Attach the EA to a Chart:

   - Open a chart (e.g., XAUUSD or GOLD for optimal use).

      (Multi-Symbols Supported).

   - Drag the EA from the Navigator panel (under Expert Advisors) onto the chart.

   - In the settings window, configure inputs as needed (see configuration section below).

   - Click OK to load the EA.


6. Verify Setup:

   - Ensure the EA smiley face is enabled in the top-right corner of the chart.

   - Check the Experts tab in the Terminal for initialization messages.

   - The dashboard should appear on the chart with risk metrics and filters.


Note: The EA requires an internet connection for data fetches (news, COT, VIX, sentiment). Test on a demo account first.


◽How It Works and How It Will Help You to Pass the Prop Firms Challenges


The EA operates as a risk management overlay, monitoring your account in real-time to enforce prop firm rules like daily/overall drawdown limits (e.g., 5% daily, 10% overall for FTMO). It calculates permitted losses based on a fixed starting balance and tracks equity peaks to detect breaches.


- Core Mechanics:

  - Daily/Overall Loss Limits: Closes trades and disables auto-trading if floating + realized losses exceed thresholds. Resets daily at a configurable time (broker or GMT-adjusted).

  - Profit Goal Enforcement: Closes trades and disables auto-trading upon reaching the profit target, helping secure challenge passes.

  - Filters: Disables trading during high-risk periods (e.g., news, weekends, high VIX, bearish COT, contrarian sentiment).

  - AI Spike Detection: Uses VIX spikes, COT extremes, negative news, ATR volatility, Bollinger Band squeezes, and price spikes to predict volatility and disable trading.

  - Dashboard & Notifications: Displays real-time metrics (equity, drawdowns, risk scores) and sends Telegram alerts for breaches, resets, and events.

  - Statistics Tracking: Computes win rate, Sharpe ratio, consistency score, and weekly profits for performance analysis.


- Helping Pass Challenges:

  - Prevents violations by auto-closing positions before drawdown limits are hit (e.g., 5 minutes before reset or 1 minute before news).

  - Filters out volatile periods, reducing unnecessary losses during prop evaluations.

  - Encourages consistency with drawdown tracking and risk scores, aligning with prop firm requirements for steady growth.

  - Supports gold trading with contrarian IG sentiment (e.g., >60% long signals bearish).

  - Overall, it acts as a "safety net," allowing you to focus on trading while automating compliance.


◽What Are the Advantages of Using the EA to Partner to Your Existing EA Robots


- Risk Mitigation: Integrates seamlessly with other EAs by disabling auto-trading during risky conditions, preventing your robots from opening trades in volatile markets.

- Enhanced Filtering: Adds layers like COT, VIX, sentiment, and AI spikes that most trading EAs lack, improving overall strategy robustness.

- Automated Compliance: Ensures prop firm rules are followed without manual intervention, reducing emotional errors when partnering with aggressive robots.

- Performance Insights: Provides stats (e.g., consistency score, Sharpe ratio) to evaluate how your robots perform under filtered conditions.

- Notification System: Keeps you informed via Telegram, allowing remote monitoring while your robots run.

- Customization: Adjustable thresholds let you tailor filters to complement your robots' styles (e.g., tighten during high VIX for scalpers).

- Resource Efficiency: Runs lightweight on the same chart as your robots, with no internet-heavy operations conflicting.

- Backup Safety: Features like safe mode on data failures ensure continuity, protecting your account even if external data sources fail.


◽Filters Profiles


The EA includes multiple filters to disable trading or close positions during high-risk scenarios. Filters can be enabled/disabled individually.


- News Filter: Disables auto-trading 45 minutes before and 30 minutes after high-impact news (filtered by currencies like EUR,USD). Force-closes positions 1 minute before if enabled. Uses fallback sources (FF JSON/XML, Myfxbook XML) for reliability.

- Weekend Filter: Disables trading 8 hours before Friday close and until 1 hour after Monday open (GMT-based). Force-closes 30 minutes before Friday close if enabled.

- COT Filter: Analyzes weekly COT data for gold; disables if bearish net change (e.g., <-10,000) combined with upcoming news. Uses historical averaging, RSI/BB enhancements, and predictive regression.

- VIX Filter: Disables if VIX >25 (high fear). Detects spikes (e.g., 20% rise) for AI integration.

- Sentiment Filter: Contrarian for gold; disables if IG clients >60% long (bearish signal).

- AI Spike Detection: Combines VIX/COT/news/ATR/BB squeeze/price spikes; disables if ≥2 criteria met, with 60-minute timeout.

- Correlation Filter: Closes positions on correlated symbols (e.g., XAUUSD,EURUSD) during high risk.

- Safe Mode: Activates after 3 fetch failures; increases risk score to disable trading.

- Trend Alignment: Requires downtrend (below 200 EMA) for bearish disables.

- Volatility Adjustment: Tightens thresholds by 20% during high ATR volatility.


These profiles create a "unified risk score" (0-10+); medium (3-6) reduces lots, high (>6) disables trading.


◽Manual on How to Configure the Inputs Parameter with Information on How It Works


The EA has grouped inputs for ease. Access via EA properties on the chart. Default values are optimized for FTMO-like challenges (5% daily loss, 10% overall, 5-10% profit goal).


◽IG Traders Sentiment Filter Settings

- EnableSentimentFilter (true): Enables contrarian IG client sentiment for gold. Disables trading if % long > threshold (bearish signal).

- SentimentBearishThreshold (60.0): % long positions above this triggers bearish (contrarian).

- IG_API_Key, IG_Identifier, IG_Password: Your IG API credentials (required for fetch).

- IG_Gold_Epic ("CS.D.USCGC.IP"): Epic code for spot gold (hardcoded, adjustable for other assets).


How it works: Fetches IG data hourly; high retail long positions signal potential reversals (contrarian logic).


◽General Settings

(No specific inputs; covers core logic like dashboard display.)


◽Profit Goal Settings

- MaxDailyLossPercent (4.8): Daily loss limit % of fixed capital (slightly below 5% for buffer).

- ProfitGoalPercent (5.5): Profit target % of fixed capital.

- FixedStartingBalance (10000.0): Preset account capital for calculations (e.g., challenge size).

- CloseAllOnProfitGoal (true): Closes all trades on goal reach.

- DisableAutoTradingOnProfitGoal (true): Disables auto-trading on goal reach.


How it works: Monitors equity vs. fixed balance; enforces closures/disables to lock in profits.


◽Account-Level Max Permitted Loss Settings

- MaxAccountLossPercent (10.0): Overall loss limit % of fixed capital.

- CloseAllOnAccountLoss (true): Closes trades on breach.

- DisableAutoTradingOnAccountLoss (true): Disables auto-trading on breach.


How it works: Tracks realized + floating losses against preset + net closed P/L; persists peaks for compounding.


◽Actions on Daily Limits

- CloseAllOnLoss (true): Closes trades on daily loss breach.

- DisableAutoTradingOnDailyLoss (true): Disables auto-trading on daily loss.


How it works: Triggers on daily thresholds to prevent further losses.


◽Reset Time Settings

- ResetHour (1), ResetMinute (0): Daily reset time (broker time if not offset).

- BrokerGMTOffset (3): Manual broker offset from GMT (e.g., +3).

- UseBrokerGMTOffset (false): Interpret reset time with offset.

- AutoDetectBrokerGMTOffset (true): Auto-detects offset via API.


How it works: Resets limits at specified time; auto-detection ensures accuracy across DST.


◽AI Spike Detection Settings

- EnableAISpikeDetection (true): Enables spike prediction.

- VIXSpikeMultiplier (1.2): VIX rise % for spike.

- COTExtremeMultiplier (1.5): COT bearish multiplier.

- NegativeNewsThreshold (1): Negative news count to trigger.

- ATRSpikeMultiplier (1.5): ATR rise for volatility spike.

- ATRPeriodForSpike (14): ATR period.

- MinCriteriaForSpike (2): Min met criteria to disable.

- SpikeTimeoutMinutes (60): Auto-clear after minutes.


How it works: Combines indicators for predictive disabling; integrates BB squeeze for better accuracy.


◽Smart AI Monitoring

- EnableSmartAI (true): Monitors BUY positions before news.

- AIMinutesBeforeNews (30): Window to check bearish signals.


How it works: Closes BUYs if all metrics (COT, news, VIX, trend, sentiment) are bearish before news.


◽Display and Debug Settings

- DisplayMode (0): 0=Currency+%, 1=Currency, 2=%.

- EnableBlink (true): Blinks low remaining loss.

- BlinkSeconds (1): Blink interval.

- DebugMode (true): Enables logging.


How it works: Customizes dashboard; debug logs to files for troubleshooting.


◽News Filter Settings

- EnableNewsFilter (true): Enables news-based disabling.

- MinutesBeforeHighNews (45), MinutesAfterHighNews (30): Disable window.

- NewsFilterCurrencies ("EUR,USD,CAD,JPY"): Currencies to filter.

- NewsSourceURL ("http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json"): Primary source.

- EnableForceCloseBeforeNews (false): Closes before news.

- MinutesBeforeNewsToClose (1): Close timing.

- NewsSentimentThreshold (0.5): Min confidence for trigger.

- UseMyfxbookFallback (true): Uses alternative source.

- NewsCacheExpiryHours (48): Cache validity.


How it works: Fetches/parses news; disables around high-impact events with sentiment weighting.


◽Weekend Filter Settings

- EnableWeekendFilter (true): Enables weekend disabling.

- HoursBeforeFridayClose (8): Pre-close disable.

- HoursAfterMondayOpen (1): Post-open enable.

- MarketCloseHourGMT (22), MarketOpenHourGMT (22): GMT times.


How it works: Prevents weekend gaps; adjusts for GMT.


◽AutoTrading Toggle Settings

- AutoTradingToggleDelaySeconds (10): Delay before toggle.

- MaxToggleRetries (5): Retries if toggle fails.


How it works: Uses DLL to toggle MT4's AutoTrading button.


◽Force Close Settings

- EnableForceCloseFriday (true): Closes before Friday close.

- ForceCloseRetries (5): Close attempts.


How it works: Retries closures for reliability.


◽Equity Protection Settings

- EnablePreResetEquityProtection (true): Closes if loss near reset.

- MinutesBeforeResetToClose (5): Timing before reset.


How it works: Protects equity just before daily reset.


◽COT Filter Settings

- EnableCOTFilter (true): Enables COT disabling.

- COTBearishThreshold (-10000.0): Bearish net change.

- QuandlAPIKey ("z___uxsZw______UHx__iFaG"): API key for fallback.


◽COT and News Advanced

- COTNewsLookaheadHours (24): Lookahead for combo.

- COTSeverityFactor (0.2): Refines threshold.


◽Adaptive Thresholds

- EnableVolAdjust (true): Adjusts for volatility.

- ATR_Period (14): ATR period.

- VolAdjustFactor (0.2): Tighten factor.


How it works: Dynamically adjusts based on ATR.


◽VIX Filter

- EnableVIXFilter (true): Enables VIX check.

- VIXHighThreshold (25.0): Disable threshold.


◽Trend Alignment

- EnableTrendAlign (true): Requires trend for disables.

- EMA_Period (200): EMA for trend.

- TrendSymbol (""): Symbol for trend (default chart).


◽Correlation Settings

- CorrelatedSymbols ("XAUUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY"): Symbols to close.

- EnableCorrelationFilter (true): Enables closure.


◽AI Enhancements

- EnablePredictiveCOT (true): Predicts COT changes.

- EnableDynamicEMA (true): Tunes EMA based on vol.


◽Telegram Notification Settings

- TelegramBotToken (" "): Bot token.

- TelegramChatID (" "): Chat/channel ID.

- CustomRemarks ("powered by: zergepro"): Message footer.


How it works: Sends alerts for events.


◽Additional

- EnableSafeMode (true): Activates on failures.

- MaxFetchFailures (3): Threshold for safe mode.

- DrawdownEpsilonMultiplier (10.0): Drawdown sensitivity.

- MediumRiskLotMultiplier (0.5): Lot reduction for medium risk.


To configure: Adjust values based on your prop firm rules (e.g., set FixedStartingBalance to challenge size). Test changes on demo.


◽Features by Detailed Informations


- Risk Management Core:

  - Enforces daily (4.8%) and overall (10%) loss limits on fixed capital.

  - Tracks equity peaks for accurate drawdowns; persists across restarts.

  - Auto-resets daily with GMT auto-detection.


- Profit Goal Protection:

  - Monitors vs. 5.5% target; closes/disables on achievement.

  - Prevents over-trading after pass.


- Advanced Filters:

  - News: Multi-source fetching with XML/JSON parsing, sentiment analysis (positive/negative keywords, confidence weighting).

  - Weekend: GMT-based scheduling with force-close.

  - COT: Multi-source parsing (CFTC, Tradingster, Quandl) with history, RSI/BB enhancements, prediction.

  - VIX: Real-time fetch with spike detection.

  - Sentiment: IG API contrarian logic.

  - AI Spikes: Multi-criteria (VIX, COT, news, ATR, BB, price) for predictive disabling.


- Smart AI Monitoring:

  - Closes BUYs before news if all bearish signals align.

  - Dynamic EMA tuning and COT prediction for adaptability.


- Dashboard & UI:

  - Scalable display with blinking alerts, multi-line labels.

  - Shows equity, P/L, drawdowns, stats (win rate, Sharpe, consistency), weekly profits.

  - Buttons: Force Reset, Close All, Clear DD, Override Enable.


- Notifications & Logging:

  - Telegram for alerts, summaries.

  - Debug logs for GUI, filters, trading, news, COT, VIX, sentiment.


- Robustness:

  - Retries for fetches/toggles/closures.

  - Safe mode on failures.

  - Account change detection resets state.

  - Market closed detection in risk score.


- Performance Stats:

  - Calculates win rate, avg profit/loss, RRR, expectancy, profit factor, Sharpe.

  - Consistency score based on daily P/L distribution.

  - Weekly/day-of-week profits with % changes.


This EA is a comprehensive tool for prop trading success, emphasizing protection and insight. For support, contact via https://t.me/REACTIVE_FX (Telegram)

