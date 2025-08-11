

The FXEA Mean Reversion EA offers the following features:

Utilizes a uni-directional level system (does not hedge; no simultaneous buy and sell orders).

When the market corrects or reverts, the EA automatically calculates the appropriate take-profit level and closes all positions in profit, following FIFO rules.

The user defines the initial position size as a percentage of account equity. From there, the system scales into the position against the prevailing trend.

Defines how much of your equity is allocated for the initial entry. *Example*: If each 0.01 lot requires $20 margin and your account equity is $10000, setting this parameter to "1.0" (1%) means $100 is allocated. $100 / $20 = 5 micro lots = 0.05 total position size.

*Tip*: For evaluating performance from 2020–2025, check if the highest price occurred before 2020. If the high occurred after 2020, the pair may be trending—typically not ideal for mean-reversion. If a significant high exists before 2020, input that value. The EA will not trade beyond this level.

Input the historical lowest price of the selected currency pair. *Tip*: Use the same logic as above—if the low was reached before 2020, it's suitable for mean-reversion. The EA will not trade below this value.

Defines the maximum allowed spread to open new trades. This prevents the EA from trading during illiquid or volatile market conditions.

Sets the maximum number of trades (or levels) the EA can open. *Example*: If set to 40, the EA will calculate the midpoint between the Max and Min Price Levels, and divide the range into 40 levels for potential entries.

A unique identifier for this EA instance in the MT4 terminal, used to distinguish its trades from others.

Focus on currency pairs that are not currently at or near recent historical highs or lows.

Refer to the monthly charts and verify whether the historical highs and lows occurred in the past (see the provided screenshots for examples).





If the historical high (e.g., 2009) and low (e.g., 2018) are well in the past, and the current price is trading within those levels, the EA is likely to perform profitably.





Start with 10–20 "Max Open Trades" to evaluate performance. This setting also determines the number of levels the EA will use to divide the chart.





Avoid using too many levels (e.g., 100, 200, 500). If the level distance becomes smaller than the spread during illiquid periods, the strategy may fail, as the spread and/or broker commissions could exceed your profits.





