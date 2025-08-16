Premium breakout strategy with unlimited trailing

Professional Trading Solution for MetaTrader 5

TrendRider Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on trend momentum through intelligent moving average crossover strategies combined with RSI filtering. This Expert Advisor employs a disciplined approach to market entry, executing trades only when multiple technical indicators align to confirm high-probability opportunities.

Core Strategy Framework

The Expert Advisor utilizes a three-tier moving average system that provides comprehensive trend analysis across different timeframes. The strategy combines a 10-period exponential moving average for short-term price action, a 25-period exponential moving average for intermediate trend confirmation, and a 50-period simple moving average for long-term trend direction. This multi-layered approach ensures that trades are executed only when the market demonstrates clear directional bias across multiple time horizons.

Entry signals are generated when the fast moving average crosses above or below the medium moving average, with the additional requirement that the medium moving average must be positioned appropriately relative to the slow moving average to confirm the overall trend direction. The system incorporates RSI filtering to prevent entries during extreme market conditions, utilizing a 14-period RSI with customizable overbought and oversold levels.

Risk Management Features

TrendRider Pro incorporates comprehensive risk management protocols designed to protect trading capital. The system includes configurable stop loss and take profit parameters, with default settings of 500 points for stop loss and 1000 points for take profit, providing a favorable risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2. Position sizing is fully customizable, with built-in lot size normalization to ensure compliance with broker specifications.

The Expert Advisor implements strict position management rules, allowing only one active trade per symbol at any given time to prevent overexposure. Pre-trade validation includes margin requirement calculations and account balance verification, ensuring that trades are executed only when sufficient capital is available.

Technical Specifications

The system operates on a new bar confirmation basis, preventing premature entries on incomplete price data. All indicator calculations are performed using professional-grade MQL5 libraries, ensuring accurate and reliable signal generation. The Expert Advisor includes comprehensive error handling and logging capabilities for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes.

Key technical parameters include configurable magic number identification for trade management, adjustable slippage tolerance for order execution, and flexible indicator periods to accommodate different market conditions and trading preferences. The system is compatible with all major currency pairs and timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5.

Operational Excellence

TrendRider Pro is engineered for consistent performance in live trading environments. The Expert Advisor features robust indicator handle management and efficient buffer operations to minimize computational overhead. The system includes built-in validation routines to ensure all required market data is available before making trading decisions.

The strategy is particularly well-suited for trending market conditions and demonstrates effectiveness across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The combination of trend-following signals with momentum filtering creates a balanced approach that can adapt to various market environments while maintaining disciplined risk management principles.



