Premium breakout strategy with unlimited trailing

Professional Trading Solution for MetaTrader 5

TrendRider Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to capitalize on trend momentum through intelligent moving average crossover strategies combined with RSI filtering. This Expert Advisor employs a disciplined approach to market entry, executing trades only when multiple technical indicators align to confirm high-probability opportunities.

Core Strategy Framework

The Expert Advisor utilizes a three-tier moving average system that provides comprehensive trend analysis across different timeframes. The strategy combines a 10-period exponential moving average for short-term price action, a 25-period exponential moving average for intermediate trend confirmation, and a 50-period simple moving average for long-term trend direction. This multi-layered approach ensures that trades are executed only when the market demonstrates clear directional bias across multiple time horizons.

Entry signals are generated when the fast moving average crosses above or below the medium moving average, with the additional requirement that the medium moving average must be positioned appropriately relative to the slow moving average to confirm the overall trend direction. The system incorporates RSI filtering to prevent entries during extreme market conditions, utilizing a 14-period RSI with customizable overbought and oversold levels.

Risk Management Features

TrendRider Pro incorporates comprehensive risk management protocols designed to protect trading capital. The system includes configurable stop loss and take profit parameters, with default settings of 500 points for stop loss and 1000 points for take profit, providing a favorable risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2. Position sizing is fully customizable, with built-in lot size normalization to ensure compliance with broker specifications.

The Expert Advisor implements strict position management rules, allowing only one active trade per symbol at any given time to prevent overexposure. Pre-trade validation includes margin requirement calculations and account balance verification, ensuring that trades are executed only when sufficient capital is available.

Technical Specifications

The system operates on a new bar confirmation basis, preventing premature entries on incomplete price data. All indicator calculations are performed using professional-grade MQL5 libraries, ensuring accurate and reliable signal generation. The Expert Advisor includes comprehensive error handling and logging capabilities for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes.

Key technical parameters include configurable magic number identification for trade management, adjustable slippage tolerance for order execution, and flexible indicator periods to accommodate different market conditions and trading preferences. The system is compatible with all major currency pairs and timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5.

Operational Excellence

TrendRider Pro is engineered for consistent performance in live trading environments. The Expert Advisor features robust indicator handle management and efficient buffer operations to minimize computational overhead. The system includes built-in validation routines to ensure all required market data is available before making trading decisions.

The strategy is particularly well-suited for trending market conditions and demonstrates effectiveness across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The combination of trend-following signals with momentum filtering creates a balanced approach that can adapt to various market environments while maintaining disciplined risk management principles.


Önerilen ürünler
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Göstergeler
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders wh
Global Markets ExpertAdvisor
Gabriel Leite Nunes
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is my first ExpertAdvisor, but it came along with more than 7 years in experience trading Forex , Crypto and Index.                                                                                SHEERAN: The Advanced Multi-Timeframe EA for Dynamic and Adaptive Trading   EA SHEERAN, is designed for traders who demand precision, flexibility, and reliability across multiple timeframes. Whether you’re targeting short-term gains on the M30 chart or looking for sustained moves on the H4, this E
Goldmost MT5
Hongliang Ding
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Virtual Grid Mart Dual Sides
Yoann Eugene Legrand
Uzman Danışmanlar
GridMartDualSide EA , MT5 için bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, çift yönlü Grid & Martingale stratejisi, ileri düzey risk yönetimi ve çoklu varlık uyumluluğu (Forex, kripto, endeksler) sunar. Gerçek işlem öncesi sanal pozisyonlara girerek sinyalleri filtreleyin ve entegre koruma mekanizmaları ile sermayenizi güvence altına alın. 1. GridMartDualSide EA’yı benzersiz yapan özellikler Bağımsız çift yönlü grid — BUY ve SELL işlemlerini aynı anda, farklı ayarlarla yapabilirsiniz. Sanal işlemler (VTT) —
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Göstergeler
Sayı dizilerinden birine "Orman Yangını Dizisi" denir. En güzel yeni dizilerden biri olarak kabul edildi. Başlıca özelliği, bu dizinin lineer trendlerden, hatta en kısa olanlardan kaçınmasıdır. Bu göstergenin temelini oluşturan bu özelliktir. Bir finansal zaman serisini analiz ederken, bu gösterge tüm olası trend seçeneklerini reddetmeye çalışır. Ve ancak başarısız olursa, bir trendin varlığını tanır ve uygun sinyali verir. Bu yaklaşım, yeni trendlerin başladığı anların doğru bir şekilde belirl
FusionPro EA
Bram Van De Vooren
Uzman Danışmanlar
FusionPro v1.1 Beta - Multi-Strategy News-Aware EA ️ CONSERVATIVE Multi-Pair Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection LIMITED BETA RELEASE - $299 (Price increases +$100 after every 10 sales - Secure your copy now!) ️ SAFETY-FIRST TRADING APPROACH Conservative Risk Management - Maximum 0.1%-2.0% risk per pair, never risky martingale News Event Protection - Automatically blocks trades during high-impact volatile events Smart Position Limits - Maximum open trades cap prevents o
AP BTC Bullish Retest MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Uzman Danışmanlar
AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5) Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance , confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest. What it is A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks. How it t
Argo Gold Edition MT5
Encho Enev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello traders! I present to you Argo Gold Edition MT5 - an expert built for gold trading, which is tailored to the specifics of gold movements on international markets. The basis of its logic is that it follows profitable patterns drawn from past periods. Mathematical algorithms are based on the correlation between the values of the indicators used and the corresponding movement of the price of gold. The expert is built on the basis of the ARGO series. It specializes in GOLD / XAUUSD trading. 2
ICT Killzones and Macros
Barend Paul Stander
Göstergeler
ICT Kill zone and Macros Indicator mark and display the following zone times on the chart: Kill zones   Kill zone Forex Asian London Open New York Open London Close Central Bank Dealing range Kill zone Indices Asian London Open New York AM New York Lunch New York PM Power Hour Macros London 1 London 2 New York Am 1 New York AM 2 New York Lunch New York PM 1 New York PM 2 Silver bullet London Open New York AM New York PM Sessions Asian London New York Chart The display of  Kill zone , Macro ,
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Yardımcı programlar
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem sistemidir. Giriş ve çıkış noktalarını tanımlamak için Fibonacci tabanlı fiyat seviyelerini trend ve yapı analiziyle birleştirir. EA hem uzun hem de kısa pozisyonları destekler ve yerleşik risk yönetimi parametreleri içerir. Temel Özellikler: • Giriş, SL ve TP noktalarını çizmek için Fibonacci geri çekilme ve uzatma mantığını kullanır. • Yapılandırılabilir lot büyüklüğü ve zarar durdurma/kâr alma seviyeleri •
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Göstergeler
Basic Support and Resistance   Göstergimiz, teknik analizinizi artırmak için ihtiyacınız olan çözümdür.Bu gösterge, destek ve direnç seviyelerini grafikte yansıtmanıza olanak tanır/ MT4 sürümü Özellikler Fibonacci seviyelerinin entegrasyonu: Fibonacci seviyelerini destek ve direnç seviyelerinin yanı sıra görüntüleme seçeneğiyle, göstergemiz size piyasa davranışı ve olası tersine dönme alanları hakkında daha derin bir fikir verir. Performans Optimizasyonu: Genişletilmiş satırları yalnızca her ç
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Göstergeler
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Trend Sentry Pro
K2021665571 (SOUTH AFRICA)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Description Trend Sentry Pro , gelişmiş bir trend çizgisi göstergesi kullanarak yükseliş trendlerinden faydalanan, tam otomatik ve yalnızca uzun pozisyonlar açan sofistike bir Expert Advisor (EA) programıdır. EA, fiyat trend çizgisinin üzerinde kapandığında alış pozisyonları açar ve bu, onaylanmış bir yükseliş trendini işaret eder. Fiyat trend çizgisinin altına düştüğünde işlemleri kapatarak potansiyel bir trend tersine dönme sinyalini alır. Bu yaklaşım, Trend Sentry Pro ’nun yukarı yönl
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (301)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (120)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill   LMAX Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.22 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
GoldStream
Marek Stanislaw Zygala
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldStream'in fiyatı her satış çiftiyle birlikte kademeli olarak artacaktır. Şu an gördüğünüz fiyattan satın almak istiyorsanız, şimdi tam zamanı. XAUUSD'de Kanıtlanmış Performans 83.25% Kazanma Oranı | 3.32 Kar Faktörü | 4.35% Maksimum Düşüş GoldStream  sistematik giriş tespiti ve disiplinli risk yönetimi yoluyla altın ticaretinde tutarlı sonuçlar sunar. 209 işlem üzerinden geriye dönük test edilmiş bu algoritma, sadece 4.35% maksimum düşüşle olağanüstü sermaye koruma sağlarken 144.9% net kar
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (133)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.85 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Versiyon 5.0 - Kurumsal Mimari Yoluyla Otonom Zeka Kural tabanlı otomasyondan gerçek otonom zekaya evrim, algoritmik ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil eder. Kurumsal kantitatif masaların on yıldan fazla bir süre önce keşfetmeye başladığı şey, pratik uygulamaya dönüşmüştür. AIQ Versiyon 5.0 bu olgunlaşmayı somutlaştırır: sofistike çok modelli AI analizi, bağımsız doğrulama mimarisi ve kapsamlı üretim dağıtımı yoluyla rafine edilmiş sürekli öğrenme sistemleri. Bu, AI özellikleri eklenmiş bi
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FastWay EA, güçlü bir ortalamaya dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ve EURGBP gibi korelasyonlu döviz çiftlerinde işlem yaparak, fiyatların sert hareketler sonrası ortalamaya dönüşünden yararlanır. Satin aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatları için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut fiyat — sonraki 10 alıcı için sadece $1337. Nihai fiyat: $2937 — fiyat her 10 satın alma sonrası $100 artar. FastWa
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Versiyon 11.0 - Türkçe Mean Machine GPT Versiyon 11.0 - Kurumsal Zekanın Özelleşmiş Ticaretle Buluştuğu Yer Algoritmik ticarette gerçek yapay zeka entegrasyonuna öncülük ettiğimizden beri, bu yaklaşımı çoklu piyasa döngüleri, ekonomik rejimler ve teknolojik evrimler boyunca geliştirdik. Uyarlanabilir makine öğreniminin nicel ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil ettiği inancımız olarak başlayan şey, bir endüstri yönü haline geldi. Versiyon 11.0, şimdiye kadarki en sofistike uygul
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.75 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined s
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Uzman Danışmanlar
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sora Adaptive – Trende Karşı Daha Akıllı Bir Ticaret Yöntemi Sora Adaptive, yüksek performanslı FOREX ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir Expert Advisor (EA). Gelişmiş adaptif algoritmalar, doğrusal olmayan matematiksel modeller ve kuantum ilhamlı optimizasyon teknikleriyle baştan yaratılan Sora, sadece bir robot değil — profesyonel traderların gizli silahıdır. Sora’nın kalbinde, piyasadaki momentumları gerçek zamanlı olarak tanıyan, analiz eden ve uyum sağlayan özel bir çok
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 Uzman Danışman Genel Bakış XAUUSD (altın) ve ana Forex pariteleri için otomatik işlem sistemi. Giriş, SL/TP, trailing ve düşüş (drawdown) kontrolünü kural tabanlı yönetir. Kâr garantisi yoktur; risk uyarısına bakınız. Gereksinimler Platform: MetaTrader 5 Hesap: ECN/RAW önerilir Bağlantı: 24/7 (VPS önerilir) Zaman dilimleri: M1–H4 İlk Kurulum Algo Trading ’i etkinleştirin. EA’yı grafiğe ekleyin (sembol başına bir grafik). Inputs’ta AI_Access_Mode = ON yapın ve yeniden
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Gold Trend X  is a multi systems - multi timeframes EA that trades gold exclusively. It has several internal systems to define trends and will try to follow intraday momentum with good Reward to risk ratio. This is one of the rare gold EA that have average profit > average loss and therefore have good risk management and very sustainable in the lon
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks.  Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MACD pro auto trailling stops
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Pro Trader: Advanced Expert Advisor with Dynamic Risk Management MACD Pro Trader is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for professional traders and institutional clients. This premium Expert Advisor leverages the proven MACD indicator with proprietary enhancements to identify high-probability entry points across multiple timeframes and instruments. Key Features: Instrument-specific optimization for major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD) Advanced risk management system with d
BOB scalper for HNIs
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Bollinger Band Scalping Strategy with Intelligent Risk Management The MinimalistBBScalper is a sophisticated yet streamlined Expert Advisor designed for precision scalping using proven Bollinger Band mean reversion principles combined with RSI confirmation. This EA implements professional-grade risk management and position sizing algorithms specifically engineered for consistent performance across various market conditions. Core Trading Strategy: This Expert Advisor identifies high
Premium expert advisor advanced BTC trading system
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Algorithmic Bitcoin Trading Solution The Bitcoin Premium Expert Advisor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system specifically designed for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. This robust MT5 trading robot combines technical analysis with comprehensive risk management features to identify profitable trading opportunities across volatile crypto markets. Key Features: Specialized for Bitcoin trading with optimized parameters for cryptocurrency volatility Dual-indicator strategy u
Gold Ichimoku Pro
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku ATR Pro EA is an advanced automated trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. This professional-grade Expert Advisor combines the power of Ichimoku Cloud analysis with dynamic ATR-based risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Developed with prop firm compatibility in mind, this EA features sophisticated risk control mechanisms including percentage-based position sizing, customizable ATR-based stop loss
Moku advanced trend following with risk management
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku Professional EA represents a sophisticated automated trading solution that harnesses the power of the renowned Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator system. This expert advisor combines traditional Japanese technical analysis with modern risk management principles to deliver consistent performance across various market conditions. Key Features Advanced Ichimoku Strategy Implementation The EA employs a comprehensive Ichimoku strategy that analyzes Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen crossovers in conju
Dema rsi combine premium ea
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOTE CHANGE DEFAULT SETTING MAXIMUM TRADES AS YOUR CHOICE { maximum open trades } Professional Expert Advisor combining Double Exponential Moving Average crossovers with RSI confirmation signals. Features unlimited auto-trailing stops, dynamic position sizing, and comprehensive risk management for consistent trading performance. Detailed Description Strategy Overview The DEMA RSI Professional Expert Advisor implements a sophisticated trading strategy that combines the precision of Double Expone
Breakout Pro The breakout strategy
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tired of unpredictable "black box" robots that fail under real market conditions? Breakout Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built on a classic, transparent, and powerful trading strategy, reinforced with institutional-level risk management. This is not a "get rich quick" system. It is a sophisticated tool designed for serious traders who want to automate a proven methodology. The core logic combines a dual-EMA trend filter to trade only in the direction of the primary market momentum,
EMAATR breakout professional Trading system
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview The EMA ATR Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system that combines the power of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers with Average True Range (ATR) breakout confirmation. This dual-confirmation approach significantly reduces false signals while capturing strong trending moves. Key Features Advanced Signal Generation Triple EMA System : Fast (20), Medium (50), and Slow (200) EMAs for precise trend identification ATR Breakout Confirmation : Eliminates
EMAGIC crossover ATR risk management system
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Professional EMA Crossover EA represents a sophisticated trading solution designed for serious traders seeking consistent performance across multiple asset classes. This expert advisor implements a proven exponential moving average crossover strategy enhanced with advanced ATR-based risk management, delivering reliable trading signals while adapting to market volatility automatically. Core Strategy Features: The EA utilizes a dual EMA crossover system where buy signals generate when the fast
Golden Wave Ichimoku EA
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master the Gold market with Golden Wave!   This is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a pure Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. It is built for traders who demand a clean, logical, and effective tool for trend-following on   XAUUSD . The Strategy: Pure Trend Clarity Golden Wave waits for a perfect alignment of all Ichimoku signals before entering a trade. No conflicting indicators, no complex rules. Just the pure, time-tested power of Ichimoku.   Kumo Breakout:   Price
Premium Price Action Advanced Pin Bar Strategy
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
We have a powerful, back-tested trading algorithm for the Forex and Crypto markets. Due to strict regulations in our home country (India), this technology is currently untapped and has not been exposed to the market. This gives our strategy a unique, preserved edge. The Partnership: We are seeking a single, strategic partner in London, the UAE, or Switzerland to launch this opportunity. We Provide:   The complete, ready-to-deploy trading technology and strategy. You Provide:   The capital and t
The ultimate trend and Breakout premium ea
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
We have a powerful, back-tested trading algorithm for the Forex and Crypto markets. Due to strict regulations in our home country (India), this technology is currently untapped and has not been exposed to the market. This gives our strategy a unique, preserved edge. The Partnership: We are seeking a single, strategic partner in London, the UAE, or Switzerland to launch this opportunity. We Provide:   The complete, ready-to-deploy trading technology and strategy. You Provide:   The capital and t
Professional multi asset with trend following
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Multi-Asset EA - Institutional Grade Trading with Advanced Risk Management The Professional Multi-Asset EA represents the pinnacle of algorithmic trading technology, specifically engineered for discerning traders who demand institutional-grade performance across multiple asset classes. This sophisticated Expert Advisor seamlessly operates across forex pairs, precious metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stock indices, delivering consistent performance through advanced risk man
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Funding pips prop firm
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
We offer premium-quality Expert Advisors (EAs) designed specifically for prop firm trading . Our EAs are built to meet the strict requirements of leading funding programs, with advanced risk management, unlimited auto-trailing stop loss, and institutional-grade performance. We also develop customized institutional-grade EA algorithms , tailored to your unique trading strategy and requirements. For collaborations or custom EA development, connect with us directly on LinkedIn .
FREE
Emagic Advanced BB EMA Reversion EA
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automate a powerful and classic Mean Reversion strategy with advanced filtering and professional risk management. The   Advanced BB EMA Reversion EA   is a meticulously designed trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that implements a time-tested Bollinger Bands mean reversion strategy. It doesn't just trade blindly; it intelligently waits for the perfect setup, uses a long-term EMA as a trend filter, and protects your capital with a suite of professional risk management tools. How the Strategy Works: T
Trend following premium algo
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Try on gold with default settings and 30 min time frames  its art of trading play with settings combination and maximize profit TrendMomentumPro EA - Technical Analysis Executive Summary The TrendMomentumPro Expert Advisor represents a well-structured automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. The system implements a dual-confirmation approach combining Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossovers with momentum indicators to identify trend-following opportunities. The EA demonstrates pr
Trend navigation premium strategy
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stop guessing and start navigating the markets with precision.   Trend Navigator EA   is a sophisticated, fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify strong market trends, enter on strategic pullbacks, and manage trades with an intelligent exit strategy to protect capital and lock in profits. It’s not just another moving average crossover system; it's a complete trading methodology built into a powerful expert advisor, suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
Premium multi asset with universal risk management
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Backtest setting gold time frame 15 auto lot size false fixed lot 1 true https://www.linkedin.com/posts/airithm_test-now-httpslnkdindwbczwm-activity-7379003609319018496-0_3V?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAFKrvIgBH2mTHvOkHVh54OK0liz_8y-uP-c Professional Trading Solution for Multiple Asset Classes The Premium Multi-Asset Trader is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand flexibility and precision across diverse markets. Unlike traditional EAs l
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt