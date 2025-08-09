MonsterReverse
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Sürüm: 2.10
- Güncellendi: 23 Ağustos 2025
Monster reverse is a reverse trading indicator that gives powerful reversal points trades that have high probability to hit, the indicator doesn't repaint and signal is not delayed.
Note : please combine the indicator with your system for best experience with the indicator
indicator parameters :
1.signal periods
2.bands periods
3.arrow colors
4.alerts
----------
