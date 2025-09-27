TWC Genesis MT5

TWC Genesis: Total Win Challenge - beginning.


Genesis is the first EA in the Total Win Challenge series. It is a challenge to create the EA which would win in any market conditions without relying on any classic indicators or trend detection methods. It would rely only on the solid mathematical and statistical foundation and utilize advanced algorithms to win no matter where the price goes and how it behaves.


Take advantage of the current launch promo price. I will increase the price with $100 increment after every 5 copies sold. The final price will be $1499.


Please, contact me if you have any questions or doubts before making a purchase decision.

Join my channel: AI Trading Solutions


You have to allow webrequests to OpenAI resources in MetaTrader settings, if you wish to use optional AI analysis functionality. See screenshots for more information.


Why I Don’t Provide Live Signals or Track Records

I often get asked why there are no official live signals or track records for the TWC Expert Advisors. Here’s the honest answer:

1.It’s not a fixed-signal system.

The TWC strategy is highly dynamic — it’s designed to be almost always in the market, but it doesn’t rely on classic entry signals like indicators or trend-following logic. Instead, it operates based on probabilities, logic structures, and internal filters.


This means:

  • Trades can and will vary from one user to another.
  • Differences in start time, broker execution, account types, and spreads will produce unique outcomes.
  • There’s no single “correct” set of trades I could share that would represent everyone’s experience.

2. Signal accounts can be misleading.

While it’s technically possible to run a curated signal account that shows some profit — I’ve seen this many times — it often gives a false sense of security. Many Expert Advisors launch with great-looking signal histories, only to crash shortly afterward.

I prefer to focus on sustainable logic over marketing gimmicks.

Instead, I encourage real users to share their live results, experiences, and feedback with the community. This offers a much more honest and diverse picture of performance across different setups. Please don’t hesitate to share your journey — your input matters.

3. Development ≠ Live speed.

In my testing environment, I can simulate and analyze a wide range of market conditions, brokers, and edge cases quickly. But running a live account across multiple brokers to try and capture that diversity is slow, impractical, and doesn’t reflect what each of you will see anyway.


In short: I build tools designed to adapt and win in unpredictable conditions — not just look good in one hand-picked scenario. That’s the essence of the Total Win Challenge.


Why You Don’t See Many Reviews – and Why That’s Okay

You might notice that there aren’t many user reviews for the TWC Expert Advisors. That’s not because users aren’t happy — it’s because I don’t ask for them.


1. No pressure. No rewards. Just honesty.

I never ask users to leave a review, even though I genuinely appreciate them. I don’t offer bonuses, discounts, or set files in exchange for reviews. I believe feedback should be voluntary, not transactional.

Everyone receives the same level of support and attention — whether or not they’ve left a public comment.


2. Rare, but real.

The few reviews you do see are 100% genuine — not influenced, not requested, not “bought.” And to me, that means far more than having dozens of incentivized or scripted testimonials.


3. I value real feedback over perfect ratings.

We’ve all seen fake or forced reviews. I’m tired of them too. I’d much rather have sincere, thoughtful feedback from real users — even if that means there are fewer of them.

Your shared experience, whether in public or private, truly motivates me to keep improving the product and providing honest, effective solutions to real trading challenges.


In short: Reviews are appreciated, but never expected. What matters most is that TWC works for you — and if you ever feel like sharing your story, know that it’s deeply valued.


Optional AI forecasting and tools for manual trading

There is built-in ready to go optional AI forecasting and analysis functionality. All API keys are inlcuded at no extra costs.

Also multiple visual tools are presented for advanced manual positions management.


Inputs

Trades Magic # - specifies the name / number of the currently used Profile and serves as a magic number for all EA's trades. It MUST be set different for EVERY instance (even with the same chart symbol) of the EA running in your terminal.

Risk Type- can be fixed risk per trade in money or % of Account Balance. You can also choose Fixed Lot Size.

Risk Value- depending on the Risk Type above, this would be either Risk in Money, % number or Fixed Lot value.

Recovery Aggression - TWC Genesis has a built-in recovery algo. It will auto increase the lot after the losing trade to recover the loss. Lot is calculated dynamically. The bigger the recovery aggression parameter is set, the more aggressive lot increase happens. If set to 0, there will be no lot increase and all trades will be performed with Base Lot, as per settings above


VPS

TWC Genesis can work on both MQL5 VPS and "normal" VPSs with desktop access.


Recommended Setup

I recommend selecting 2-3 ForEx pairs which are less correlated and start with default settings. Avoid exotics and pairs with big spread.


Limitations

Not all countries / locations are allowed to access OpenAI resources. From some locations OpenAI API will not work. You can check if your location is allowed by trying to check ChatGPT on OpenAI website. If you can access this webpage https://chat.openai.com/ everything should work properly.


Future Development

I am planning to further develop this project using my own ideas and valuable inputs / feedback from the users.

Please, do let me know if you have any comments or requests which can help make TWC Genesis even better. I am listening.


About me

I am a professional developer with 12+ years of MQL programming experience and 1000+ performed job orders as a freelancer.

Now my full time job is to create professional solutions for traders.

