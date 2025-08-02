The Bot Btc

TheBotBTC – The Bitcoin Scalping Specialist


TheBotBTC was specifically developed for the highly volatile Bitcoin market and uses advanced probability analysis to detect potential short-term pullbacks. The bot continuously monitors market behavior and calculates, several times per minute, the probability of an upcoming retracement. Only when multiple conditions are confirmed will it execute a precise market entry.

TheBotBTC does not rely on a few large trades, but instead opens many small and fast trades that systematically secure profits. This frequency creates significant cumulative gains over time – with reduced risk.

Simply start – let it run – and withdraw profits at the end of the month.

The bot operates 24/7. The Bitcoin market never sleeps. It trades 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – without interruptions.

Disable the panel during backtesting to make it faster.

Technical Recommendations:

Currency pair: BTCUSD (Cash or CFD)

Timeframe: M1

Account type: ECN / Raw Spread / Razor

Broker:  IC Markets 

Spreads: as low as possible – ideally below 50 points

Leverage: minimum 1:200, recommended 1:500

Minimum deposit: 100 USD, 500 USD recommended

Hosting: VPS strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24/7 operation

Available Settings:


Magic Number: for unique trade identification

Max Spread (in points): blocks entry during high spreads

Timeframe: recommended is M1 (used internally)

Lot Size: fixed lot size or dynamic based on risk calculation

Risk Management: when enabled, lot size is calculated based on SL distance and desired risk percentage

Risk Percentage: defines what portion of account equity is risked per trade

ATR Stop-Loss: enables a dynamic SL based on ATR value

ATR Period: sets the calculation period for the ATR indicator

ATR Multiplier: multiplies the ATR value to calculate stop distance

Trading Hours: defines the time range (server time) when new trades are allowed

Trailing Stop: enables trailing SL based on used margin

Trailing Trigger (%): profit threshold (relative to margin) to activate trailing

Trailing Distance (%): defines how far the SL trails the price (relative to margin)

New: Recovery-Lot multiplier after a loss 

Algorithm Features:


Designed exclusively for BTCUSD

Fixed internal fine-tuning mode (STANDARD)

Multi-layered probability checks before each entry

Ultra-fast execution with built-in spread filter

Strategic high-frequency scalping with small profit targets

Clear exit logic based on short-term moving averages

Supports full automation – no manual intervention required

Automatic management of all positions including SL, TP, and trailing

Uses simple moving averages (SMA) for trend and pullback detection


Goldex66
129
Goldex66 2025.08.13 20:37 
 

Excellent cooperation! Very professional approach, fast bot installation, and clear explanations of every step. I highly recommend to anyone in need of technical assistance – full professionalism and commitment!

fmw1961 2025.08.11 11:17 
 

purchased this 2 days ago and looks extremely promising . Have been in contact with the owner (who responded in less than 15 mins) he was very helpful and told me the best settings for my account> I will update after it has run for awhile .At the moment i've had 13 trades with onl 2 losers EXCELLENT

Prop Lifetime Ea MT5
Suleyman Ozturk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Prop-Lifetime EA MT5 – Entwickelt für Prop-Firm-Challenges (z. B. FTMO) „Please send me a message after your purchase and let me know which prop firm you are using, so that I can provide you with the correct settings.“ Prop-Lifetime ist ein präziser, stabiler Expert Advisor, spezialisiert auf XAUUSD (Gold) im M1-Chart. Er wurde gezielt für das sichere Bestehen von Prop-Firm-Challenges wie FTMO entwickelt – mit minimalem Drawdown, ohne Martingale oder Grid. Er handelt diszipliniert, nur bei opti
Auto SL TP Sclaping
Suleyman Ozturk
Yardımcı programlar
AutoSL & AutoTP Grid Utility — ATR-based SL, margin-based trailing & optional grid Short description A tool for manual or semi-automated traders that can automatically set and manage a stop-loss based on ATR after a manual position is opened. Optionally, the system supports creating grid add-on orders and includes a trailing management function based on real margin profit in the account currency. The aim is to automate position management with adjustable parameters that are easy to understand.
FREE
Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi
1053
Muhammad Fahad Ahmed Muhammad Mohiuddi 2025.09.05 15:08 
 

I tried to be very patient with this but after almost 3 weeks i can confirm to you is that, if you want to spend 600$ and then burn your account this is the EA for you. GARBAGE !!!

Goldex66 2025.08.13 20:37 
 

Excellent cooperation! Very professional approach, fast bot installation, and clear explanations of every step. I highly recommend to anyone in need of technical assistance – full professionalism and commitment!

Suleyman Ozturk
642
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suleyman Ozturk 2025.08.16 20:05
Thank you very much for your great feedback! I’m glad you are satisfied and that everything works well. I hope you continue to enjoy the bot, and if you ever have any questions, I’m always here to help.
fmw1961 2025.08.11 11:17 
 

purchased this 2 days ago and looks extremely promising . Have been in contact with the owner (who responded in less than 15 mins) he was very helpful and told me the best settings for my account> I will update after it has run for awhile .At the moment i've had 13 trades with onl 2 losers EXCELLENT

Suleyman Ozturk
642
Geliştiriciden yanıt Suleyman Ozturk 2025.08.12 10:37
Thank you very much for your review! I’m glad to hear it’s going well so far, and I’m always here if you have any further questions.
