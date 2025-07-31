The ultimate trend and Breakout premium ea

We have a powerful, back-tested trading algorithm for the Forex and Crypto markets.

Due to strict regulations in our home country (India), this technology is currently untapped and has not been exposed to the market. This gives our strategy a unique, preserved edge.

The Partnership:

We are seeking a single, strategic partner in London, the UAE, or Switzerland to launch this opportunity.

  • We Provide: The complete, ready-to-deploy trading technology and strategy.

  • You Provide: The capital and the legal entity in a favorable jurisdiction.

Next Steps:

This is a ground-floor opportunity to combine our proven technology with your market access.

If interested, I am available for a brief, confidential call to discuss performance data and a potential partnership structure.



CryptoProEA - Professional Multi-Asset Expert Advisor

Unlock the power of automated trading with CryptoProEA, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for both novice and experienced traders on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, this EA is engineered to capture momentum in the markets while protecting your capital with institutional-grade risk management.

Core Strategy

The EA's logic is based on a confluence of proven technical indicators:

  • Trend Direction: An  EMA Crossover system (21/50) identifies the primary trend direction.

  • Trend Strength: The  ADX filter ensures the EA only trades in strong, trending markets, avoiding choppy and sideways conditions.

  • Entry Signal: Trades are triggered on a  breakout of the previous bar's high or low, confirming momentum in the direction of the trend.

  • Volatility-Based Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are dynamically calculated using the  Average True Range (ATR), adapting to the current market volatility for smarter trade management.

Key Features

  • Advanced Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot size based on a percentage of your equity you are willing to risk per trade. Never risk more than you intend to!

  • True Multi-Asset Compatibility: Fully optimized to trade Forex pairs, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH), Indices, and Commodities like Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Capital Protection: Set a maximum daily loss percentage to automatically halt trading and protect your account from significant drawdowns.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Secure your profits as the market moves in your favor with a fully customizable ATR-based trailing stop.

  • Full Control: Customize all indicator settings, trading hours, max spread, and slippage to tailor the EA to your specific needs and broker conditions.

  • Robust & Reliable: Engineered with clean, professional code and robust error handling to ensure stable performance.

Whether you are looking to diversify your portfolio or automate a disciplined trading strategy, CryptoProEA provides the tools and reliability you need to succeed. Test it in the Strategy Tester today!

Keywords

These are essential for search engine optimization (SEO) on marketplaces and websites.

Core Terms:
Expert Advisor, EA, MT5, MQL5, Trading Robot, Automated Trading, Algorithmic Trading

Strategy Terms:
Trend Following, Trend Trading, Breakout Strategy, EMA Crossover, ADX Filter, ATR Stop Loss, ATR Trailing Stop, Volatility

Asset Terms:
Forex, Crypto, Cryptocurrency, Multi-Asset, Bitcoin, BTCUSD, Ethereum, ETHUSD, Gold, XAUUSD, EURUSD

Feature Terms:
Risk Management, Money Management, Dynamic Lot Size, Auto Lot, Trailing Stop, Time Filter, Professional EA

#MT5 #MQL5 #ExpertAdvisor #TradingRobot #AutomatedTrading #AlgoTrading #Forex #ForexTrading #CryptoTrading #Bitcoin #XAUUSD #TrendFollowing #BreakoutStrategy #RiskManagement #TradingStrategy #MetaTrader5 #FX #Crypto #TradingTools #PassiveIncome

We have a powerful, back-tested trading algorithm for the Forex and Crypto markets. Due to strict regulations in our home country (India), this technology is currently untapped and has not been exposed to the market. This gives our strategy a unique, preserved edge. The Partnership: We are seeking a single, strategic partner in London, the UAE, or Switzerland to launch this opportunity. We Provide:   The complete, ready-to-deploy trading technology and strategy. You Provide:   The capital and t
