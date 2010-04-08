Socratix

This powerful, cycle-based market analysis indicator is inspired by the groundbreaking work of legendary forecaster Martin Armstrong and his renowned AI model, Socrates. Widely regarded as one of the most accurate economic forecasters of our time, Armstrong is known for unmatched precision and record-low drawdowns that have redefined modern market forecasting.

Socratix brings key elements of his cyclical methodology to MetaTrader, enabling traders to anticipate market turning points and navigate price action with confidence.


What’s Included

This cyclical toolkit includes timing-based indicators that go beyond traditional technical analysis:

  • Break Line Channel
    Projects future trend direction and identifies critical points of acceleration or reversal using a breakout line structure. By constructing parallel lines from key cyclical highs and lows, traders gain forward-looking insights into potential support, resistance, and pivotal turning points.

  • Reversals & False Breakouts
    Highlights key reversal levels and false breakout setups—scenarios where price appears to break out, only to quickly reverse and trap traders on the wrong side of the market.

  • Bonus: TD Combo by Thomas DeMark
    A powerful, rules-based timing system designed to anticipate trend exhaustion and potential market reversals. The TD Combo method combines short-term momentum shifts with longer-term cycle completion to pinpoint high-probability turning points.

    • Price Flip 9: Detects potential directional shifts.

    • Countdown 13: Spots cycle exhaustion before trend reversals.


    Parameters

    • Show Reversal Signal: True/False

    • Buy Signal: Teal

    • Sell Signal: Brown

    • Bullish Reversal: Teal

    • Bearish Reversal: Brown

    • Reversal Font Size: 12

    • Show False Breakout: True/False

    • False Breakout: Navy

    • Show TD Combo: True/False

    • Extend TD Risk Level: True/False

    • TD Font Size: 14

    • Show TD Setup: True/False

    • TD Buy Setup (9): Brown

    • TD Sell Setup (9): Teal

    • Show TD Countdown: True/False

    • TD Buy Countdown (13): DarkGoldenrod

    • TD Sell Countdown (13): DarkGoldenrod


