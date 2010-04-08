Premium Price Action Advanced Pin Bar Strategy

Unlock the power of pure price action with the  Premium Price Action EA for MetaTrader 5. This professional-grade expert advisor is engineered to identify high-probability trading setups based on one of the most reliable candlestick patterns: the Pin Bar.

The core of the strategy is its sophisticated Pin Bar detection algorithm, which is then filtered through multiple layers of confirmation to ensure only the highest quality signals are traded. This EA is designed for traders who appreciate a clean, logical approach combined with robust risk and trade management features.

Core Strategy & Confirmation:

  • Advanced Pin Bar Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish Pin Bars on your chart, signaling potential market reversals.

  • Support & Resistance Confirmation: Automatically plots and analyzes key S/R levels. Signals gain confidence when they form near these critical zones.

  • RSI Filter: Uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as a final confirmation step, ensuring trades are only taken in overbought or oversold conditions to maximize reversal probability.

⭐ Important Recommendation: Lot Sizing

This EA includes two methods for calculating position size:

  1. Automatic Risk %: Calculates lot size based on a percentage of your account balance (InpUseFixedLot = false).

  2. Fixed Lot Size: Uses a predefined lot size that you set (InpUseFixedLot = true).

For best and most predictable results, we strongly recommend disabling the automatic lot sizing. To do this, go to the EA's input settings and set the  InpUseFixedLot parameter to  true. Then, define your desired trade volume in the InpLotSize field. This gives you direct control over your risk and prevents unexpected position sizes during volatile market conditions.

Advanced Risk & Trade Management Features:

  • Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between fixed lots for consistency or a dynamic risk-percentage model.

  • Dynamic Stop Loss: An intelligent SL that can adapt to recent market swing highs/lows, moving beyond a simple fixed trail.

  • Breakeven Function: Automatically moves your stop loss to the entry price to protect your capital once a trade is in profit.

  • Risk-to-Reward TP: Set your Take Profit based on a multiplier of your initial Stop Loss (e.g., 1:2 R:R).

  • Session & Time Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g., only the London or New York session).

  • Friday Close-Out: Automatically close all open positions before the market closes on Friday to avoid weekend gap risk.

  • Spread & Slippage Protection: Avoids entering trades in unfavorable market conditions with high spreads.

This EA is a complete trading solution for those looking to automate a powerful, time-tested price action strategy on the MT5 platform.

Keywords

MT5 Expert Advisor, Price Action EA, Pin Bar EA, Forex Robot, MQL5, Automated Trading, Support and Resistance, RSI Indicator, Dynamic Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, Risk Management, Forex EA, Algorithmic Trading, MetaTrader 5, Auto Trading, Trading Bot, Candlestick Pattern EA.

Hashtags

#PriceAction #ForexEA #MT5 #ExpertAdvisor #TradingRobot #PinBar #AutomatedTrading #ForexTrading #AlgoTrading #RiskManagement #RSI #SupportAndResistance #MetaTrader5 #TradingBot #MQL5


