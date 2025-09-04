Volatility 75 Panel for Scalping

BRIEF INTRODUCTION :

This advanced trading panel is specifically designed for the Volatility 75 (1s) Index and Volatility 75 Index  synthetic instruments. It provides a complete automated trading solution with optional money management controls, operating seamlessly in strategy tester environments. The panel includes a built-in automatic indicator at the bottom for real-time market analysis. 

Key Features :

1. Automated Trading Strategies:

   - Martingale Strategy – Automatically activated when enabled, optimizing position recovery.

   - Range Sequence Detection – Identifies key price levels to anticipate future market direction.  

2. Advanced Trade Management : 

   - Reverse Control – Converts all current positions into multiple reversed trades with customizable risk settings

   - Trailing Stop Control – A new profit protection feature that dynamically secures gains  

3. Flexible Trading Modes:

   - Automation Blocker – Pauses automated trading for manual intervention  

   - Quick Execution – Instant BUY/SELL/REVERSE orders via the panel  

   - Market Indicator – Enhances manual trading decisions with real-time signals  

 It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart for a price trend indicator.

IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented and to operate 24h a day.
REQUIREMENTS :

  • Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
  • Brokers : Deriv Limited.
  • Type Trading Account : Standard deriv account.
  • Currency pair : Volatility 75 (1s) Index, Volatility 75 Index .
  • Lot size : optional.
  • Threshold Value : Default.
  • Timeframe : M1.
  • VPS/VDS Server is preferable and 4G or 5G Connexion is recommended
  • Works only on computer.
For more information, please contact me in private message from mql5.


