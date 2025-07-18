Golden Wave Ichimoku EA

Master the Gold market with Golden Wave! This is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a pure Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. It is built for traders who demand a clean, logical, and effective tool for trend-following on XAUUSD.

The Strategy: Pure Trend Clarity

Golden Wave waits for a perfect alignment of all Ichimoku signals before entering a trade. No conflicting indicators, no complex rules. Just the pure, time-tested power of Ichimoku.

✅ Kumo Breakout: Price must be decisively above (for buys) or below (for sells) the Kumo cloud.

✅ Tenkan/Kijun Cross: Confirms short-term momentum is aligned with the trend.

✅ Chikou Confirmation: Ensures the path is clear for the trend to continue.

The Profitability Engine: Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop

This is the feature designed to maximize your winning trades. Instead of a simple fixed stop, Golden Wave uses market volatility (ATR) to manage your exits.

➡️ Lets Your Winners Run: In a strong, volatile trend, the stop loss is wider to avoid premature exits.

➡️ Protects Profits Aggressively: When the market calms down, the stop loss tightens to lock in your gains.

This intelligent system adapts to the market in real-time, helping you capture more of the trend.

Core Features

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Default settings are fine-tuned for XAUUSD.

Fully Automated: Handles all entry, management, and exit logic.

Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop: The intelligent exit mechanism.

Smart Entry Filters: Avoids trading during low volatility (ATR Filter) and flat, sideways markets (Kumo Filter).

Broker Independent: Works on any MT5 account (ECN, STP, Netting, Hedging).

Clean & Minimalist: No chart clutter, just pure performance.

Fully Customizable: All key parameters are available in the inputs.

Quick Start Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5, M15

Account: Use a low-spread ECN account.

VPS: A VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please conduct your own tests on a demo account before live trading.

