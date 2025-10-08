EMAGIC crossover ATR risk management system

The Professional EMA Crossover EA represents a sophisticated trading solution designed for serious traders seeking consistent performance across multiple asset classes. This expert advisor implements a proven exponential moving average crossover strategy enhanced with advanced ATR-based risk management, delivering reliable trading signals while adapting to market volatility automatically.

Core Strategy Features: The EA utilizes a dual EMA crossover system where buy signals generate when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, and sell signals trigger when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA. The system incorporates multi-timeframe analysis capabilities, allowing traders to capture entry signals on shorter timeframes while filtering trades based on higher timeframe trends for improved accuracy.

Advanced Risk Management: The ATR-based stop loss system automatically adjusts to market volatility, ensuring stops remain relevant to current market conditions. Traders can choose between fixed lot sizing or percentage-based position sizing, with the system calculating optimal lot sizes based on account equity and stop loss distance. The intelligent trailing stop mechanism activates only after positions reach profitability, protecting gains while allowing profitable trades to continue running.

Universal Compatibility: This EA functions seamlessly across all major asset classes including forex pairs, precious metals like gold and silver, cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum, stock indices, and commodities. The system automatically adapts to different brokers and trading conditions without requiring manual configuration, making it suitable for diverse trading environments.

Professional Implementation: Built using modern MQL5 standards with comprehensive error handling and input validation, the EA ensures stable performance across different market conditions. The modular code structure provides reliability while maintaining efficiency, with detailed logging for trade monitoring and performance analysis.

Optimal Settings for Maximum Profit

Conservative Settings (Lower Risk, Steady Returns):

Fast EMA Period: 10

Slow EMA Period: 21

ATR Period: 14

ATR Multiplier: 2.5

Risk Percentage: 1.5%

Trailing Activation: 15 pips

Timeframe: H1

Aggressive Settings (Higher Risk, Potential for Larger Returns):

Fast EMA Period: 8

Slow EMA Period: 18

ATR Period: 12

ATR Multiplier: 2.0

Risk Percentage: 3.0%

Trailing Activation: 10 pips

Timeframe: M30

Gold/Commodities Optimized:

Fast EMA Period: 12

Slow EMA Period: 26

ATR Period: 16

ATR Multiplier: 3.0

Risk Percentage: 2.0%

Trailing Activation: 25 pips

Timeframe: H4

Cryptocurrency Optimized:

Fast EMA Period: 9

Slow EMA Period: 21

ATR Period: 14

ATR Multiplier: 2.2

Risk Percentage: 2.5%

Trailing Activation: 20 pips

Timeframe: H1

