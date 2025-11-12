Enhanced Heiken Ashi Trade Manager

A professional trade management system designed specifically for swing traders who want to maximize returns by capturing smaller price cycles within larger trends. Enter your swing trade manually, and let the EA catch the intraday movements while keeping you positioned for the bigger move.

Core Purpose: Capture Small Cycles Within Your Swing Trades

This EA is built around a unique trading philosophy - when you identify and enter a major swing trend, the EA actively trades the smaller cyclical movements within that trend. This approach allows you to:

Generate additional profits from short-term price fluctuations

Stay positioned for the larger swing move

Benefit from both scalping opportunities and trend continuation

Reduce overall position risk through active management

The EA does not trade automatically on its own - it activates when you decide to enter a swing trend and then works to capture the smaller cycles while maintaining alignment with your primary trend direction.

How The Dual Timeframe Strategy Works

Your Role as Swing Trader:

Identify the start of a major trend on your preferred timeframe

Manually activate the EA when ready to enter your swing position

The EA takes over to manage entries and exits on smaller cycles

EA's Role in Cycle Capture:

FAST indicator captures the smaller intraday cycles and reversals

SLOW indicator ensures all trades align with your swing trend direction

Trades are only taken when both indicators agree, keeping you in sync with the bigger picture

Automatic re-entry when smaller cycles align with the main trend

Exit management when cycles reverse or targets are reached

This dual approach means you get swing trade exposure with scalping-style entries and exits, all filtered by the larger trend you identified.

Important: Manual Trend Selection Required

This EA is specifically designed for discretionary swing traders who:

Manually identify the start of new major trends

Activate the EA when ready to begin trading that trend

Use their own analysis to determine when to start the cycle-catching process

Want automated management of the smaller moves within the bigger trend

The EA does not display indicators on your chart. You must add your own Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicators to visualize the signals. The EA reads the indicator calculations internally but relies on you to initiate trading when you identify a swing opportunity.

Trading Strategy in Detail

Entry Logic:

FAST Heiken Ashi generates entry signals on smaller cycles

SLOW Heiken Ashi confirms alignment with the swing trend

Trades open only when both indicators show the same direction

This ensures every small cycle trade supports your swing direction

Exit Logic:

FAST signal reversal closes positions on cycle completion

Configurable take profit for quick scalps within the trend

Break even and trailing stops protect gains from each cycle

Signal-only mode available for pure swing trading

The Result: Multiple smaller trades within your larger swing position, each contributing to overall profitability while maintaining trend alignment.

Risk Management Options

Flexible Lot Sizing:

Fixed Lot Mode: Consistent position size for each cycle trade

Risk Percentage Mode: Automatically calculates position size based on account balance and stop loss distance

Stop Loss Configuration:

No Stop Loss option for discretionary management

Points-based Stop Loss for defined risk per cycle trade

Take Profit Modes:

Points or Signal: Capture quick cycle profits or ride until reversal

Signal Only: Pure trend-following, exit only on indicator signal reversal

Hybrid Mode: Ideal for swing traders - FAST exits on points or signal for quick cycle capture, SLOW exits on signal only for longer swing moves

Advanced Trade Management

Break Even Function:

Automatically moves stop loss to entry price plus spread

Configurable trigger distance in points

Protects cycle profits once position reaches specified threshold

Essential for protecting gains from multiple small trades

Trailing Stop:

Dynamic stop loss that follows favorable price movement within each cycle

Adjustable trail distance and step size

Locks in profits while allowing cycle trades to develop fully

Interactive Control Panel

Real-time adjustment capability through an intuitive on-chart panel. Modify settings as market conditions change:

Switch between lot sizing modes as volatility changes

Adjust stop loss and take profit parameters for different cycle sizes

Enable or disable break even and trailing stops

Change risk percentages based on confidence level

All adjustments without restarting the EA or closing positions

Customization Options

Indicator Settings:

Adjustable MA periods for FAST (smaller cycles) and SLOW (swing trend)

Multiple MA methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

Fine-tune sensitivity to match your swing timeframe and cycle preferences

Position Management:

Unique magic number for multi-strategy portfolios

Custom order comments with symbol and magic number for tracking

Compatible with multi-symbol trading across different swing opportunities

Technical Features

Works on any timeframe and currency pair

Optimized for Strategy Tester backtesting to find optimal cycle parameters

Clean, professional code structure

Low resource consumption for multiple chart monitoring

No external dependencies or DLL requirements

Requires manual activation - does not trade independently

Suitable For

This EA is designed for swing traders who:

Manually identify high-probability major trend reversals

Want to maximize returns by capturing smaller cycles within the swing

Prefer active management of positions rather than set-and-forget

Need flexible risk management for varying cycle sizes

Value automated cycle trading without losing swing trend exposure

Want to combine scalping profits with swing trading gains

Typical Use Case

You identify a strong uptrend developing on the daily chart Add your Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicators to visualize (FAST on 15min, SLOW on 1H for example) Activate the EA when you confirm the swing trend EA enters long positions when FAST shows bullish cycles and SLOW confirms uptrend EA exits each cycle trade when FAST reverses, then re-enters on next bullish FAST signal Throughout the day/week, the EA captures multiple profitable cycles within your swing You stay positioned for the major move while collecting profits from smaller fluctuations

Important Notes

This is a trade management tool designed for cycle capture within swing trends, not a fully automated trading system. You must decide when to activate trading based on your own swing trend analysis. The EA requires you to add Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicators to your chart separately for visualization purposes.

The primary purpose is to catch smaller cycles within your identified swing trades, generating additional profits while maintaining trend alignment.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. Proper risk management and understanding of market conditions are essential for successful trading. The EA is a tool to assist your swing trading strategy by capturing intraday cycles, not a guaranteed profit system.

Input Parameters

The EA provides comprehensive input parameters for complete customization:

Fast Heiken Ashi (for cycle capture) MA periods and methods

Slow Heiken Ashi (for swing trend filter) MA periods and methods

Magic number and order comments

Stop loss mode and points for cycle protection

Lot sizing mode with fixed lot or risk percentage options

Take profit mode selection optimized for cycle vs swing exits

Break even trigger points for cycle profit protection

Trailing stop distance and step for cycle profit maximization

All parameters can be adjusted via inputs or the visual control panel

The Enhanced Heiken Ashi Trade Manager empowers swing traders to capture smaller profitable cycles within larger trends, combining the best of both scalping and swing trading approaches with intelligent automation that activates when you decide the time is right.