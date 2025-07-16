QQQ Scalper

Strategy Advantages:
- It's a full-automatic EA based on the advanced technic.
- No Martingale, no Grid, using low stoploss for all trades (defaults from 50 pips to 100 pips).
- Using default settings and buid-in technical parameters, no need to do the adjustment.
- The average position holding time is about 2 hours, the maximum is 9 hours.
- No position on weekend.

- With protect function of account drawdown.

Due to differences in execution and spread, different forex brokers will exhibit varying performance. Please test it yourself !!!


FX pairs:

-EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPAUD.

Running:
- VPS: No special requirement.
- Broker: With low spread.
- The minimum deposit: USD50.
- Working timeframe: H1.
- This is a multicurrency EA, you just attach it on one chart, then select to ‘ture’ for the FX pairs which you want to trade, and specify the trading volume, the EA will run automatically and trade all pairs you selected.

EA Parameters:
- Magic:  EA magic.
- FixLots:  Fixed trading lot.
- AutoLots:  If select ‘true’, EA will automatically calculate trading lot base on ‘BalancePerLot’; if select ‘false’, EA will works on fixed lot.
MaxLots:  Maximum trading lot.
- BalancePerLot:  Needed account balance per opening one standard lot (trading lots = AccountBalance / BalancePerLot). 
- AccountEquityMaxDrawdown (percentage, 0-100):  Maximum drawdown percentage of account floating loss, all trades will be closed while the account floating loss drop below the setting value.
- PortfolioMaxOpenPositions:  Maximum open positions.
- EAComments:  EA comments .
UseSymbol:  The symbol will works if select ‘true’, it will not works if select ‘false’.
Symbol:  Symbol name, including of suffix. Eg, input ‘EURUSD.r’ if broker has suffix ‘.r’ .
- MaxSpreads:  Maximum spread in pips.
- TakeProfit:  Take profit in pips.

- StopLoss:  Stop loss in pips.

Very Important:

- The EA is designed for the brokers whose trading platform time are GMT+2 (or GMT+3 when daylight saving is in effect), such as  IC Markets, FP markets, etc.



