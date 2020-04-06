Tornado Mt4 scalp

Tornado Mt4 scalp the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade gbpusd, gbpcad eurchf, euraud, audcad, usdchf, eurusd. currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 11 years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level.

  • Robots do not use potentially risky strategies. Only trading method based on strict rules with full stop loss and take profit.
  • Tornado Mt4 scalp stands out from other expert advisors with its superior approach to optimizing entry points. To limit losses, EA uses fixed stop loss and take profit for each trade.
  • This unique strategy allows Strategist scalping to optimize risk management and minimize losses. By harnessing the power of trading with multiple currency pairs, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.
  • Use VPS to keep your EA running 24/7 (Highly recommended)

Download SETFILE

ONLY 05 COPIES LEFT AT $50. NEXT PRICE IS $100

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Zero with very low spreads.
  • Broker:  Exness, Tickmill, IC Markets 

Recommended Installation

  • TradingSettings = Timeframe5M/GBPUSD/EURAUD/EURCHF/USDCHF
  • Settings = BOT doesn't have magic number but you can drag ea to any chart you like
  • TimeFrames = 5
  • MaxSpread = 10
  • MaxSlippage = 3
  • Lots = 0.01
  • UseRisk = true
  • MaxRisk = 5
  • StopLoss = 30
  • TakeProfit = 10
