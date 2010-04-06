SnL Live Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Samuel David Rosenberg
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Advanced Support & Resistance Grid Trading System
Overview
SnR Live is an advanced automated trading system that combines intelligent support and resistance level detection with sophisticated Fibonacci-based position scaling. This professional-grade EA identifies high-probability entry points at key market levels and employs a dynamic grid strategy with comprehensive risk management to capture profits from market fluctuations.
Key Features
🎯 Intelligent Support/Resistance Detection
- Pivot Point Analysis: Automatically identifies swing highs and lows using configurable lookback periods
- Moving Average Clusters: Detects confluence zones where multiple EMAs converge (20, 50, 100, 200 periods)
- Dynamic Level Validation: Requires minimum touch count for level confirmation
- Strength-Based Ranking: Prioritizes trading levels by their historical significance
📊 Advanced Grid Management
- Fibonacci Lot Progression: Uses the Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13...) for position sizing
- Separate Buy/Sell Grids: Independent management of long and short positions
- Configurable Grid Direction: Choose between unidirectional or bidirectional trading
- Minimum Level Spacing: Prevents position clustering with customizable pip-based distances
🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Management
- Daily Loss Limits: Automatic trading halt when daily loss threshold is reached
- Equity Risk Control: Maximum drawdown percentage protection
- Position Size Limits: Configurable base lot size with Fibonacci scaling
- Time-Based Filtering: Restrict trading to specific hours
🔄 Smart Position Management
- Market Hours Detection: Prevents close attempts during market closure
- Retry Logic: Robust position closing with automatic retry mechanisms
- Profit Target System: Closes entire grid when target profit is achieved
- Level Tracking: Prevents duplicate trades at the same support/resistance levels
Trading Strategy
The EA operates on a sophisticated multi-layered approach:
- Level Identification: Continuously scans for valid support and resistance levels using pivot analysis and MA clusters
- Entry Conditions: Enters positions when price approaches validated S/R levels within tolerance
- Grid Building: Adds positions at additional S/R levels using Fibonacci lot progression
- Profit Taking: Closes entire grid when cumulative profit reaches target
- Risk Protection: Monitors daily P&L and equity risk throughout trading session
Optimized Performance
✅ Extensively backtested on M4 through H4 timeframes
✅ Low drawdown characteristics with consistent profit generation
✅ Market condition adaptability - performs in both trending and ranging markets
✅ Professional-grade code with comprehensive error handling and logging
Input Parameters
EA Control
- EnableEA : Master on/off switch
- MagicNumber : Unique identifier for EA trades
- TradeComment : Custom comment for position identification
Risk Management
- BaseLotSize : Starting position size for grid
- TargetProfitUSD : Profit target for grid closure
- MaxGridLevels : Maximum number of grid positions
- MaxDailyLossUSD : Daily loss limit
- MaxEquityRisk : Maximum equity risk percentage
S/R Detection
- PivotLookback : Period for swing high/low detection
- MinTouchCount : Minimum touches required for level validation
- LevelTolerance : Price tolerance for level entry (points)
- MaxLevelsDisplay : Maximum S/R levels to track
Grid Configuration
- MinDistanceBetweenLevelsPips : Minimum spacing between positions (pips)
- AllowBothDirections : Enable/disable bidirectional trading
- UseTimeFilter : Enable time-based trading restrictions
- StartHour / EndHour : Trading session hours
Moving Average Settings
- MA1_Period through MA4_Period : EMA periods for cluster detection
- MA_ClusterDistance : Distance threshold for MA confluence
Requirements
- Minimum Deposit: $1000 recommended for 10m + you may want more for M4 - M10 but back test
- Timeframes: M4 to H4 (optimized for M15/M10)
- Currency Pairs: All major and minor forex pairs
- Account Type: Any (ECN/Standard)
Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on demo account before live trading. Risk management is essential for successful automated trading.