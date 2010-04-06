SnL Live Scalper

Advanced Support & Resistance Grid Trading System

Overview

SnR Live

SnR Live is an advanced automated trading system that combines intelligent support and resistance level detection with sophisticated Fibonacci-based position scaling. This professional-grade EA identifies high-probability entry points at key market levels and employs a dynamic grid strategy with comprehensive risk management to capture profits from market fluctuations.

Key Features

🎯 Intelligent Support/Resistance Detection

Pivot Point Analysis : Automatically identifies swing highs and lows using configurable lookback periods

: Automatically identifies swing highs and lows using configurable lookback periods Moving Average Clusters : Detects confluence zones where multiple EMAs converge (20, 50, 100, 200 periods)

: Detects confluence zones where multiple EMAs converge (20, 50, 100, 200 periods) Dynamic Level Validation : Requires minimum touch count for level confirmation

: Requires minimum touch count for level confirmation Strength-Based Ranking: Prioritizes trading levels by their historical significance

📊 Advanced Grid Management

Fibonacci Lot Progression : Uses the Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13...) for position sizing

: Uses the Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13...) for position sizing Separate Buy/Sell Grids : Independent management of long and short positions

: Independent management of long and short positions Configurable Grid Direction : Choose between unidirectional or bidirectional trading

: Choose between unidirectional or bidirectional trading Minimum Level Spacing: Prevents position clustering with customizable pip-based distances

🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Management

Daily Loss Limits : Automatic trading halt when daily loss threshold is reached

: Automatic trading halt when daily loss threshold is reached Equity Risk Control : Maximum drawdown percentage protection

: Maximum drawdown percentage protection Position Size Limits : Configurable base lot size with Fibonacci scaling

: Configurable base lot size with Fibonacci scaling Time-Based Filtering: Restrict trading to specific hours

🔄 Smart Position Management

Market Hours Detection : Prevents close attempts during market closure

: Prevents close attempts during market closure Retry Logic : Robust position closing with automatic retry mechanisms

: Robust position closing with automatic retry mechanisms Profit Target System : Closes entire grid when target profit is achieved

: Closes entire grid when target profit is achieved Level Tracking: Prevents duplicate trades at the same support/resistance levels

Trading Strategy

The EA operates on a sophisticated multi-layered approach:

Level Identification: Continuously scans for valid support and resistance levels using pivot analysis and MA clusters Entry Conditions: Enters positions when price approaches validated S/R levels within tolerance Grid Building: Adds positions at additional S/R levels using Fibonacci lot progression Profit Taking: Closes entire grid when cumulative profit reaches target Risk Protection: Monitors daily P&L and equity risk throughout trading session

Optimized Performance

✅ Extensively backtested on M4 through H4 timeframes

✅ Low drawdown characteristics with consistent profit generation

✅ Market condition adaptability - performs in both trending and ranging markets

✅ Professional-grade code with comprehensive error handling and logging

Input Parameters

EA Control

EnableEA : Master on/off switch

MagicNumber : Unique identifier for EA trades

TradeComment : Custom comment for position identification

Risk Management

BaseLotSize : Starting position size for grid

TargetProfitUSD : Profit target for grid closure

MaxGridLevels : Maximum number of grid positions

MaxDailyLossUSD : Daily loss limit

MaxEquityRisk : Maximum equity risk percentage

S/R Detection

PivotLookback : Period for swing high/low detection

MinTouchCount : Minimum touches required for level validation

LevelTolerance : Price tolerance for level entry (points)

MaxLevelsDisplay : Maximum S/R levels to track

Grid Configuration

MinDistanceBetweenLevelsPips : Minimum spacing between positions (pips)

AllowBothDirections : Enable/disable bidirectional trading

UseTimeFilter : Enable time-based trading restrictions

StartHour / EndHour : Trading session hours

Moving Average Settings

MA1_Period through MA4_Period : EMA periods for cluster detection

MA_ClusterDistance : Distance threshold for MA confluence

Requirements

Minimum Deposit : $1000 recommended for 10m + you may want more for M4 - M10 but back test

: $1000 recommended for 10m + you may want more for M4 - M10 but back test Timeframes : M4 to H4 (optimized for M15/M10)

: M4 to H4 (optimized for M15/M10) Currency Pairs : All major and minor forex pairs

: All major and minor forex pairs Account Type: Any (ECN/Standard)

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on demo account before live trading. Risk management is essential for successful automated trading.



