The Ultimate Fibonacci Retracement System

ACE 4X FIBONACCI - Professional Trading Intelligence

Transform your trading with ACE 4X FIBONACCI - a meticulously engineered indicator that brings institutional-grade Fibonacci analysis directly to your MT4 platform. Built for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and style.

PROFESSIONAL TRADING REDEFINED

Experience the power of advanced Fibonacci retracement analysis through our revolutionary Luxury Theme interface. This isn't just another indicator - it's a complete trading intelligence system designed to give you the edge in today's markets.

CORE FEATURES

📊 TRIPLE-MODE ANALYSIS ENGINE

High-to-Low Mode : Identify perfect short entries with precision

: Identify perfect short entries with precision Low-to-High Mode : Capture optimal long positions effortlessly

: Capture optimal long positions effortlessly Multi-Pair Scanner: Monitor all pairs simultaneously

💎 LUXURY DASHBOARD INTERFACE

Sleek, professional dark theme with customizable accent colors

Drag-and-drop positioning - place it anywhere on your chart

Intelligent zoom control (0.5x - 2.0x) for any screen size

Minimizable design - maximize chart space when needed

🎯 SMART TRADING CALCULATIONS

Automatic TP/SL Levels : Based on golden ratio Fibonacci levels

: Based on golden ratio Fibonacci levels Risk Management : Real-time position sizing calculations

: Real-time position sizing calculations Profit Projections : See potential gains for each target instantly

: See potential gains for each target instantly Account Risk Display: Never overexpose your capital

📡 ADVANCED ALERT SYSTEM

Multi-channel alerts: Popup, Sound, Email, Push Notifications

Customizable retracement level triggers

Once-per-bar alert options to prevent spam

Scanner alerts for all monitored pairs

🔥 PROFESSIONAL TOOLS

200 EMA Trend Filter : Trade with the trend, always

: Trade with the trend, always Fibonacci Zones : Visual representation of key retracement areas

: Visual representation of key retracement areas Auto-Save Positions : Your analysis persists between sessions

: Your analysis persists between sessions Symbol Memory: Remembers settings for each currency pair

💪 HASSLE-FREE TRADING EXPERIENCE

Set It and Forget It

One-click installation - works immediately

Intelligent default settings optimized by professionals

Auto-adapts to your chart and timeframe

Saves all preferences automatically

Built for Real Traders

Zero lag performance even with scanner active

performance even with scanner active Strategy Tester compatible for backtesting

compatible for backtesting Multi-timeframe ready

ready All sessions supported (London, NY, Tokyo, Sydney)

Complete Customization

Adjustable Fibonacci levels (TP1, TP2, TP3, SL)

Color themes to match your style

Risk percentage control

Lookback period optimization

🚀 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ACE 4X FIBONACCI

✅ Visual Excellence - See opportunities instantly with our color-coded system

✅ Time-Saving Scanner - Monitor multiple pairs without switching charts

✅ Risk-First Design - Protection built into every calculation



📈 PERFECT FOR:

Scalpers : Quick retracement entries with precision

: Quick retracement entries with precision Day Traders : Clear TP/SL levels for confident execution

: Clear TP/SL levels for confident execution Swing Traders : Major retracement identification across pairs

: Major retracement identification across pairs Risk Managers: Automated position sizing and exposure calculation



