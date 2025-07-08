Ace 4X Fibonacci
- Juan Manuel Alvarado
ACE 4X FIBONACCI - Professional Trading Intelligence
The Ultimate Fibonacci Retracement System
Transform your trading with ACE 4X FIBONACCI - a meticulously engineered indicator that brings institutional-grade Fibonacci analysis directly to your MT4 platform. Built for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and style.
PROFESSIONAL TRADING REDEFINED
Experience the power of advanced Fibonacci retracement analysis through our revolutionary Luxury Theme interface. This isn't just another indicator - it's a complete trading intelligence system designed to give you the edge in today's markets.
CORE FEATURES
📊 TRIPLE-MODE ANALYSIS ENGINE
- High-to-Low Mode: Identify perfect short entries with precision
- Low-to-High Mode: Capture optimal long positions effortlessly
- Multi-Pair Scanner: Monitor all pairs simultaneously
💎 LUXURY DASHBOARD INTERFACE
- Sleek, professional dark theme with customizable accent colors
- Drag-and-drop positioning - place it anywhere on your chart
- Intelligent zoom control (0.5x - 2.0x) for any screen size
- Minimizable design - maximize chart space when needed
🎯 SMART TRADING CALCULATIONS
- Automatic TP/SL Levels: Based on golden ratio Fibonacci levels
- Risk Management: Real-time position sizing calculations
- Profit Projections: See potential gains for each target instantly
- Account Risk Display: Never overexpose your capital
📡 ADVANCED ALERT SYSTEM
- Multi-channel alerts: Popup, Sound, Email, Push Notifications
- Customizable retracement level triggers
- Once-per-bar alert options to prevent spam
- Scanner alerts for all monitored pairs
🔥 PROFESSIONAL TOOLS
- 200 EMA Trend Filter: Trade with the trend, always
- Fibonacci Zones: Visual representation of key retracement areas
- Auto-Save Positions: Your analysis persists between sessions
- Symbol Memory: Remembers settings for each currency pair
💪 HASSLE-FREE TRADING EXPERIENCE
Set It and Forget It
- One-click installation - works immediately
- Intelligent default settings optimized by professionals
- Auto-adapts to your chart and timeframe
- Saves all preferences automatically
Built for Real Traders
- Zero lag performance even with scanner active
- Strategy Tester compatible for backtesting
- Multi-timeframe ready
- All sessions supported (London, NY, Tokyo, Sydney)
Complete Customization
- Adjustable Fibonacci levels (TP1, TP2, TP3, SL)
- Color themes to match your style
- Risk percentage control
- Lookback period optimization
🚀 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ACE 4X FIBONACCI
✅ Visual Excellence - See opportunities instantly with our color-coded system
✅ Time-Saving Scanner - Monitor multiple pairs without switching charts
✅ Risk-First Design - Protection built into every calculation
📈 PERFECT FOR:
- Scalpers: Quick retracement entries with precision
- Day Traders: Clear TP/SL levels for confident execution
- Swing Traders: Major retracement identification across pairs
- Risk Managers: Automated position sizing and exposure calculation