Ace 4X Fibonacci

https://youtu.be/DhM7se_ePw8 

ACE 4X FIBONACCI - Professional Trading Intelligence

The Ultimate Fibonacci Retracement System

Transform your trading with ACE 4X FIBONACCI - a meticulously engineered indicator that brings institutional-grade Fibonacci analysis directly to your MT4 platform. Built for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and style.

PROFESSIONAL TRADING REDEFINED

Experience the power of advanced Fibonacci retracement analysis through our revolutionary Luxury Theme interface. This isn't just another indicator - it's a complete trading intelligence system designed to give you the edge in today's markets.

CORE FEATURES

📊 TRIPLE-MODE ANALYSIS ENGINE

  • High-to-Low Mode: Identify perfect short entries with precision
  • Low-to-High Mode: Capture optimal long positions effortlessly
  • Multi-Pair Scanner: Monitor all pairs simultaneously

💎 LUXURY DASHBOARD INTERFACE

  • Sleek, professional dark theme with customizable accent colors
  • Drag-and-drop positioning - place it anywhere on your chart
  • Intelligent zoom control (0.5x - 2.0x) for any screen size
  • Minimizable design - maximize chart space when needed

🎯 SMART TRADING CALCULATIONS

  • Automatic TP/SL Levels: Based on golden ratio Fibonacci levels
  • Risk Management: Real-time position sizing calculations
  • Profit Projections: See potential gains for each target instantly
  • Account Risk Display: Never overexpose your capital

📡 ADVANCED ALERT SYSTEM

  • Multi-channel alerts: Popup, Sound, Email, Push Notifications
  • Customizable retracement level triggers
  • Once-per-bar alert options to prevent spam
  • Scanner alerts for all monitored pairs

🔥 PROFESSIONAL TOOLS

  • 200 EMA Trend Filter: Trade with the trend, always
  • Fibonacci Zones: Visual representation of key retracement areas
  • Auto-Save Positions: Your analysis persists between sessions
  • Symbol Memory: Remembers settings for each currency pair

💪 HASSLE-FREE TRADING EXPERIENCE

Set It and Forget It

  • One-click installation - works immediately
  • Intelligent default settings optimized by professionals
  • Auto-adapts to your chart and timeframe
  • Saves all preferences automatically

Built for Real Traders

  • Zero lag performance even with scanner active
  • Strategy Tester compatible for backtesting
  • Multi-timeframe ready
  • All sessions supported (London, NY, Tokyo, Sydney)

Complete Customization

  • Adjustable Fibonacci levels (TP1, TP2, TP3, SL)
  • Color themes to match your style
  • Risk percentage control
  • Lookback period optimization

🚀 WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ACE 4X FIBONACCI

Visual Excellence - See opportunities instantly with our color-coded system
Time-Saving Scanner - Monitor multiple pairs without switching charts
Risk-First Design - Protection built into every calculation

📈 PERFECT FOR:

  • Scalpers: Quick retracement entries with precision
  • Day Traders: Clear TP/SL levels for confident execution
  • Swing Traders: Major retracement identification across pairs
  • Risk Managers: Automated position sizing and exposure calculation


Önerilen ürünler
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
MACD Intraday Trend PRO MT4
JETINVEST
Göstergeler
MACD Gün İçi Trend PRO, 1960'larda Gerald Appel tarafından oluşturulan orijinal MACD'nin uyarlanmasıyla geliştirilen bir Göstergedir. Yıllarca süren ticaret sayesinde, MACD'nin parametrelerini Fibonacci oranlarıyla değiştirerek, trend hareketlerinin sürekliliğinin daha iyi bir sunumunu sağladığımız ve bir fiyat trendinin başlangıcını ve sonunu daha verimli bir şekilde tespit etmeyi mümkün kıldığımız gözlemlendi. Fiyat trendlerini tespit etmedeki etkinliği sayesinde, üst ve dip farklarını çok
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Göstergeler
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
Rainbow EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description : Rainbow EA MT4 is a simple Expert advisor based on  Rainbow MT4 technical indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, thus, it is not required for the EA to operate, but, if you wish you can download it from my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pip
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Göstergeler
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Gelişmiş yeni hesaplama yöntemi kullanılır - "Hesaplama için fiyat" parametresi için 20 seçenek. - Şimdiye kadar geliştirilen en akıcı osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için yeşil renk, düşen trendler için kırmızı renk. - Aşırı satım değerleri: 5'in altında, Aşırı alım değerleri: 95'in üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. - PC ve Mobil uyarılarla. // H
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Göstergeler
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Göstergeler
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Göstergeler
Forex Dalga Kurt MT4 göstergesi, Wolf dalgalarını aramak ve mevcut ticaret terminali penceresinde görüntülemek için tasarlanmıştır. Ticarette Wolfe dalgalarını kullanan tüccarlar için mükemmel bir gösterge. Ticaret stratejilerinde kullanımı, verimliliğini ve karlılığını önemli ölçüde artıracaktır. GÖSTERGE BİLGİSİ Diğer Wolf dalga göstergelerinin aksine, forex Wave Wold MT4 göstergesinin etkinliğini önemli ölçüde artıran birçok özelliği vardır: Birincisi, Açık Windows 5Point (true) ayarı bilg
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2245)
Göstergeler
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Impulses and Corrections 4
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Göstergeler
"Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Gann Square of 144
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Gann Kutusu (veya Gann Meydanı), W.D. Gann'ın "Piyasa tahminleri için matematiksel formül" makalesine dayanan bir pazar analiz yöntemidir. Bu gösterge üç Kare modelini çizebilir: 90, 52(104), 144. Altı ızgara çeşidi ve iki yay çeşidi vardır. Bir grafik üzerinde aynı anda birden fazla kare çizebilirsiniz. Parametreler Square — Gann kare modelinin seçimi 90 — 90'ın karesi (veya dokuzun karesi); 52 (104) — 52'nin karesi (veya 104); 144 — 144'ün evrensel karesi; 144 (full) — karenin "tam" versiyo
Trend Alternative
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
Using the Trend alternate indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing on the market. The Trend Alternate Indicator accompanies lengths, can be used without instruments or timframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate signals for the purchase and sale. The indicator monitors the market trend with ignoring the sharp fluctuations in the market and the noise around the aver
RiskMaster Pro Lotsize Protector
Gerhard Beyer
Göstergeler
RiskMaster Pro Lotsize Protector Gösterge, riski yönetmenin muhtemelen en basit yolunu sunar. Karmaşık ayarlar olmadan, sipariş yürütme için gerekli olan bilgileri tam olarak sağlar. Karmaşık ayarlar yok, istenen sipariş türünü seçin Market/Pending Siparişler, mevcut sermayenin yüzdesi olarak istenen riski ve risk-getiri oranını (Risk-Reward-Ratio RRR) girin. Market Siparişleri:  • Stop Loss (SL) çizgisini fare ile istenen konuma sürükleyin.  • Gösterge, izin verilen lot büyüklüğünü, SL/TP’ye o
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Göstergeler
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ultimate Trader Panosu — Hareket Edeni Ticaret Et Hareket Edeni Açıklıkla Ticaret Et Bu araç ilk kullanım günü içinde kendini geri kazanır. Günün hemen hemen her anında bir sembol trend içindedir. Tek ihtiyacınız olan şey farkındalıktır. Ultimate Trader Panosu (UTD), neyin hareket ettiğini ve hangi yönde hareket ettiğini anlık olarak bilinç içinde tutarak akışı takip edebilmeniz için sizi akışla mücadele etmek yerine hazırlar. Tescilli CSM algoritması tarafından desteklenen UTD, korelasyon, yön
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" ZigZag on Trend " göstergesi, fiyat hareketinin yönünü belirlemenin yanı sıra bir çubuk ve pip hesaplayıcıdır. Zikzak şeklinde sunulan bir trend çizgisi ile fiyatın yönünü izleyen bir trend göstergesi ve trend yönünde geçen çubuk sayısını ve dikey ölçekteki nokta sayısını hesaplayan bir sayaçtan oluşur. (Hesaplamalar çubuğun açılmasıyla yapılır) Gösterge yeniden çizilmez. Kolaylık sağlamak için renkli çubuklar veya çizgiler şeklinde tasarlanmıştır. Tüm TF'lerde kullanılabilir, ancak en iyisi M
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AMD Uyarlanabilir Hareketli Ortalama (AAMA) AAMA, MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, piyasa koşullarına göre tepkisini otomatik olarak ayarlayan bir uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler: Kaufman Verimlilik Oranı’na dayalı uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama – güçlü trendlerde hızlı tepki verir, yatay piyasalarda gürültüyü filtreler 4 AMD piyasa aşamasının otomatik tespiti: Birikim (Accumulation), Yükseliş (Markup), Dağıtım (Distribution), Düşüş (Markdown) ATR aracılığıyla
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Grafikleri yapılandıran ve döngüsel fiyat hareketlerini belirleyen teknik bir gösterge. Herhangi bir grafik üzerinde çalışabilirim. Birkaç çeşit bildirim var. Grafiğin kendisinde ek oklar var. Tarihe yeniden bakmadan, mumun kapanışına dair çalışmalar. M5 ve üzeri TF önerilir. Kullanımı ve yapılandırması kolay parametreler. Farklı parametrelere sahip 2 indikatörü kullanırken, bunları diğer indikatörler olmadan da kullanabilirsiniz. 2 giriş parametresi vardır Döngüsellik ve Sinyal Süresi Bu 2 pa
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4
Korabhat Phonwiang
Göstergeler
Overview  Market Structure Analysis Indicator MT4 Structure Analysis Indicator   automatically identifies Market Structure based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It clearly displays Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, and Lower Lows in real-time. Key Features Automatic Market Structure Detection   Break of Structure (BoS)   - Price breaks previous structure in trend direction   Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Trend reversal sig
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Göstergeler
This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Şimdi RFI SEVİYELERİ satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş seviye göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, duru
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt