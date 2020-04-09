Azazel Imperium
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
👑 Azazel Imperium — Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
🧠 Product Description
Azazel Imperium is an intelligent trading system designed for confident and precise gold trading. It adapts to market structure, combining mathematical rigor, capital protection, and flexible architecture. This is not just an expert advisor — it’s an empire of decision-making, where every trade follows logic and control.
💡 General Overview
Azazel Imperium is an XAUUSD algorithm tested using Tickstory with 99.99% accuracy under real-market spread and commission conditions.
Optimal performance is achieved with RoboForex Prime, where gold commission is twice as low as on standard ECN accounts — a major advantage for high-frequency execution, especially when every tick matters.
⚙ Key Features
- 💹 Optimized for volatile conditions in XAUUSD trading
- 🤖 Real-time adaptation to market structure
- 🛡️ Advanced capital and risk management logic
- 💰 Flexible control: AutoMM and manual lot sizing supported
- 📊 Stable operation on MT4 platform, 24/5 runtime
⚙ Input Parameters
- TradeComment — trade label
- mm — enable money management
- Risk — risk percentage per trade
- default_lot — fixed lot size when AutoMM is disabled
- MinLots — minimum allowed lot size
- MaxLots — maximum allowed lot size
- MaxSpread — allowed spread in points
- StopLoss — stop-loss in points
- TakeProfit — take-profit in points
- TrailingStart — trailing activation level
- HourStart — trading start hour
- HourStop — trading stop hour
- ECN_Mode — enable ECN mode
- Sniper — enable sniper messages
- Verbose — enable debug logs
- MaxExecution — max execution delay
- MaxExecutionMinutes — delay duration
- AddPriceGap — additional price buffer in points
- Commission — commission per lot
- Slippage — maximum allowed slippage
- MinimumUseStopLevel — fallback StopLevel if broker returns zero
- VolatilityMultiplier — volatility scaling coefficient
- VolatilityLimit — absolute volatility limit
- UseVolatilityPercentage — toggle percentage-based volatility logic
- VolatilityPercentageLimit — volatility threshold in percentage
- UseIndicatorSwitch — strategy indicator selector
- BBDeviation — Bollinger Bands deviation
- AUTOMM — enable automatic lot calculation
- EnvelopesDeviation — Envelopes channel deviation
- OrderExpireSeconds — pending order lifetime
- TakeShots — enable scalping logic
- DelayTicks — tick-based execution delay
- ShotsPerBar — max trades per candle
👤 Who Is Azazel Imperium For?
- Professional XAUUSD traders
- Investors seeking algorithmic precision
- Funds and institutional systems using automation
- Those seeking a product driven by power, control, and elite strategy
🔮 Brand Philosophy
Azazel Imperium is a digital empire — a symbol of precision and strategic mastery. Its name carries the strength of leadership; its architecture reflects adaptability and outcome-driven control. This expert advisor emphasizes its owner’s level. Its price is not a cost — it’s an investment in elite command: $2,123.45 represents supremacy through strategy.
📬 Contact
For support, guidance and installation help: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru