PullBack Sniper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Fernando Da Silva Candido
- Sürüm: 1.8
- Güncellendi: 31 Temmuz 2025
PullBack Sniper – Trend Bot with Pullback Entries and Dynamic Fibonacci
Advanced Strategy with Multi-Timeframe Confirmation
PullBack Sniper operates based on structural trend reading (higher highs/lows or lower highs/lows) and confirms entries via a 3-candle pullback pattern. It uses dynamic Fibonacci to map retracement zones with precision. Ideal for assets such as WIN, WDO, DOL, stocks, and futures.
Key Features
-
Intelligent trend detection via pivot analysis
-
Automatic dynamic Fibonacci (0%, 50%, 100% levels)
-
Entry confirmation with pullback pattern structure
-
Full control over trading session hours
-
Adaptive trailing stop with break-even logic
-
Compatible with 100% accurate MT5 backtesting
Customizable Parameters
-
Separate timeframes for trend and execution
-
Minimum candle count to validate patterns
-
Adjustable SL, TP, trailing stop and steps
-
Candle amplitude and tick size filters
-
Daily operation limits
-
Session and weekday filters
Performance & Testing
-
Backtested with real data from 2021 to 2024
-
Low false signal rate
-
Visual indicators (Fibonacci and patterns) on chart
-
Optimized for low latency (VPS recommended)
Demo Version
The free version allows full testing in the Strategy Tester, including entry logic and trailing control.
Support & Guarantee
Direct support via MQL5, Telegram, or Discord.
Frequent updates and custom features on request.