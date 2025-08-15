THE BULLISHER EA v1.1

Automated Technical Strategy Expert Advisor for Responsible Investment Trading

Concept & Philosophy

The Bullisher EA v1.1 is an enhanced, rule-based trading system designed for traders and investors who prioritize disciplined, long-term market participation. It utilizes internal platform data and standard indicators to execute trades based on predefined technical conditions.

This EA emphasizes patience and risk management over frequent trading or speculative gains. It is intended for users who view trading as a structured form of capital management, where outcomes depend on market dynamics, user configurations, and inherent risks. No trading system can guarantee profits, and users should be aware that all trading involves the potential for loss. The EA is built to support strategic automation while incorporating protective measures.

Why "The Bullisher"?

The name embodies the EA's focus on directional market signals, aligning with bullish or bearish trends when conditions are favorable. It avoids unnecessary activity, waiting for clear technical alignments before engaging, with features like adaptive stops and optional hedging for controlled exposure.

How It Works (Summary of Logic)

Signal Identification Evaluates confluence from multiple indicators (e.g., MA trends, RSI, MACD, CCI, SAR).

Supports customizable confirmation modes: strict (all signals), N-of-M, or weighted threshold.

Optional multi-candle consistency, structure break (price action), higher timeframe alignment, and ADX minimum for signal quality. Trade Setup Opens market orders (Buy/Sell) upon confirmed signals.

Includes inter-trade timing cooldown and bar-based entry spacing to prevent clustering.

Optional hedging recovery for adverse moves, with direction (same/reverse) and multiplier controls. Risk Management Adaptive stop-loss using ATR, with dynamic syncing across trades during hedging.

Equity protection via max drawdown pause.

Spread filter and max open trades limit. Exit Strategy Manual or adaptive take-profit based on risk-reward ratio.

Trend reversal exits via SAR flip, momentum shift, or RSI extremes.

Optional breakeven, partial close, and profit protection. Trailing Logic Configurable trailing stop (fixed or ATR-based), with aggressive mode and min/max bounds. News Filter Optional pause around economic events, with impact and currency filtering. Smart Panel Visual dashboard for trend, signal strength, account stats, and logs (display-only, no interactive controls).

Optimized Deployment Configuration

Parameter Value Pairs (Recommended) XAUUSD, EURUSD AND USDJPY CAN TRY OTHER MAJOR PAIRS TOO Timeframes

Minium Deposit 30M, 60M

200$ or 20$ Cent Account Broker Type Compatible with STP and ECN brokers Execution Speed Broker-compliant, with retry logic (no high-frequency elements) Backtestable Fully deterministic — no randomness, reproducible results

Core Technical Features

Module Description Trade Entries Market orders on confluent signals; optional hedging on losses Indicators Used ATR, ADX, RSI, MACD, CCI, Parabolic SAR, EMA (all standard) Stop Loss Adaptive ATR-based; dynamic SL sync in hedging mode Take Profit Manual points or adaptive RR; profit closer for hedges Trailing Stop Starts after profit threshold; ATR or fixed, with bounds Equity Protection Max drawdown % to pause; risk-based lot sizing Trade Filter Spread, ADX min, news pause, inter-trade cooldown Execution Retry-safe; no DLLs or external dependencies Interface Monitoring panel with stats and logs (visual only)

Inputs and Settings (Overview)

Money Management:

Manual lot size.

Auto sizing by balance or risk %.

Trade Filters:

Max spread.

ADX min for confirmation.

News filter (high/medium/low impact, currencies).

Max hedging levels; inter-trade minutes; bars between entries.

Signal Confirmation:

Mode (strict, N-of-M, weighted).

Required signals/threshold.

Closed candle confirm; multi-candle; structure break.

HTF trend alignment (timeframe selectable).

Stop Loss Settings:

Adaptive ATR (multipliers: base/min/max).

Manual points option.

Dynamic SL for hedging.

Exit Strategy:

Trend change (SAR, MA cross, momentum reverse).

RSI levels; profit protection threshold.

Breakeven and partial close options.

Trailing Logic:

Start points; step; ATR multiplier.

Min/max points; aggressive ratio.

Hedging Recovery:

Distance pips; min profit close.

Direction (same/reverse); multipliers.

Profit closer at max levels.

Risk Control:

Max drawdown % pause.

Visual Panel:

Trend, signal bar, account equity, drawdown, news status.

Smart log for events (display-only).

Investment-Oriented Strategy

The Bullisher EA v1.1 is for users who:

Favor measured, low-frequency trading.

Prioritize risk controls and patience.

Understand trading risks and the need for ongoing monitoring.

No performance guarantees are implied; past results do not predict future outcomes. Test thoroughly in a demo environment before live use.

Notes

All logic is internal and deterministic.

Compatible with demo/live; various symbols/timeframes.

Includes news filter (optional, uses public calendar data).

Standard indicators only; no external signals or DLLs.

Trading involves risk of loss; use responsibly.

Summary

Requirement Status Fully deterministic logic ✅ Yes No external files or feeds ✅ Yes (news via platform-compatible fetch) No martingale/grid ✅ Yes Standard indicators only ✅ Yes Risk control included ✅ Yes Visual display optional ✅ Yes

Users, testers, or buyers: Please contact me for set files and News Link !




































































